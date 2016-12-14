The call of the Newsroom

Newsroom is almost here. Troy Rawhiti-Forbes introduces the team.

My dad thinks I’m crazy.

He has a very good reason to do so.

In September, I left a telco gig with a six-figure salary and, rather than swing safely to another gilded tree in the corporate jungle, I continued a conversation I’d started over a beer several months earlier with a chap named Tim Murphy.

When I knew Tim last, he was a pure scientist of news journalism (actual title: Editor-in-Chief) at the New Zealand Herald who had put loads of faith in me when I was a young social media editor. I loved the challenge of bringing the citizens to journalism and journalism to citizens when the towering wave of digital media’s future was surging straight at us.

That wave has since crashed on the shore with tremendous force, washing-up driftwood stories about sharks, houses, reality TV, and Twitter.

Not knowing what I could do, but knowing I couldn’t do any more from where I stood, I vacated the beach before the wave made landfall. I accepted an offer to lead social media at the company we now know as Spark.

The thread that tied the two jobs together was storytelling for New Zealand’s sake. At the Herald, I used digital technology to help New Zealanders tell stories in new ways. A Canon Media Awards trophy sits in my house as a reminder of a passion relentlessly pursued and a job well done. At Spark, I took what that technology had enabled in a west-Auckland bred university dropout and as-yet undiagnosed autistic, and amplified that signal to its customers.

My motives were simple: To always do my best with what I had for the love of New Zealanders – for the love of a better New Zealand.

When I heard that Tim had joined forces with Mark Jennings with the express aim of claiming a stretch of that old beach and putting their power behind quality news, I got in touch immediately. I wanted in. We never stopped talking, and I’m proud to be the first author to put fingers to keyboard on this website.

You may have seen the “expression of interest” pack that was leaked to some larger media outlets. (It’s strange that anyone would engage in anti-competitive behaviour to prove there’s competition, but this is 2016 after all. What hasn’t been strange about this year?) In that pack is a rollcall of some of the talent that Tim and Mark have assembled. They’re absolute heavyweights.

I was school-aged when Melanie Reid swung by Mark Jennings’ house in the middle of the night, bundled him up on her way to the airport, then touched down with him in time to begin the fledgling 3News team’s memorable coverage of the Aramoana massacre. The two would go on to make great use of airlines in broadcast TV’s earlier days by enlisting the help of pilots as couriers, sometimes handing over tapes on the tarmac so they could reach the newsroom in time.

It was in this daring spirit that the gripping stories of David Bain, out of Dunedin, and Peter Ellis, out of Christchurch, could be brought to New Zealand’s living rooms on time each evening.

Shout Melanie a glass or two of wine and ask her about the time she used her child’s toys to sneak camera gear into a Thai prison (yes, with the child in tow) or about donning a dress and headscarf to infiltrate Neville Cooper’s inner circle in the days before Gloriavale. Your head will spin – not so much because of the wine, but because of the facts.

Melanie knows how to find the stories that grip a nation in the moment, and remain in our memories for life.

Mark is a survivor, and after spending his early career in a range of newsrooms he would guide 3News and its growing team of world-class journalists as head of news for over two decades. He outlasted six of his TVNZ rivals in that time. Why? He knew when to evolve, when to take risks, and when to double down.

If you were to ask any of Mark’s protégés, they’d happily vouch for his leadership, his dedication to news, and his paramount concern about people – those on both sides of the camera.

Bernard doesn’t sleep. Look, I’m sure he does, but it seems to me that he started producing intelligent business journalism several years ago and simply didn’t stop, and that’s why he speaks so softly. He needs a nap. In truth, I know he’s built a smart framework around his ambitions, anchored in his experience with Reuters, the FT, MSN (it goes on) and I’m excited to see him forming the nucleus of Newsroom Pro.

Bernard looks for the heart of the story, and the edge of the craft. (I know, it’s a high-falutin’ statement – but it’s true. He’s always looking to smarten-up the way stories are told, platform by platform.) What’s more, his work ethic glows like a lightbulb that never looks like going dim. Bernard is calm and consistent.

Tim. To me, Tim’s just Tim. Tall, humble, reasonable taste in eyewear, better taste in beer. He is a rigorous defender of not just the art and aim of journalism, but the standards and practices. Anyone who worked under him at the Herald can quote at least one of his legendary banned phrases. My own pick, appropriate for the season, is “Christmas has come early.” Oh yes, and he’s the only genuinely collegial person who would ever use the word “collegial” to describe himself. He just loves good language. He loves telling stories. He’s famous for it.

People with longer memories will recall the young Murphy’s stunning coverage of the 1985 Rainbow Warrior bombing, while contemporary audiences will know and respect his newsroom leadership during a turbulent time not just in the news, but for those reporting the news.

Our team has latched onto Mark and Tim’s vision. This venture’s coming from ​a sensible idea that’ll be​ a continual challenge​ to pull off, and we’re committed to giving it our absolute best shot. Everyone who participates in our democracy needs to be able to access quality stories without rummaging through piles of snack wrappers to find them. Our job is to ensure that, at our website, the impact of the journalism isn’t buried beneath the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Rather, it is the iceberg.

Dad’s right. I’m crazy, but more like Beyoncé’s kind of crazy. For me, for us, this is about a lifelong love affair with storytelling, with our collective skills and experience bringing to Aotearoa a new way of doing the news.

It’s easy to be crazy about this.

Troy Rawhiti-Forbes is Newsroom’s Social Media Editor, and he will also write about technology, culture, and video games. In 2012 he won a Canon Media Award for Best Website Community Interaction for his work during the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, and participated in award-winning efforts for nzherald.co.nz. In 2014, Troy played a pivotal role in Telecom’s change to Spark New Zealand.

You can find him on Twitter: @TroyRF

