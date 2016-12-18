Challenges for TV news as campaign trail unfolds

The networks have the power to tighten their news after a sloppy 2016, writes Mark Jennings.

2016 has been a year of change for TV news, but not much of it seems to have worked. TV One, TV3 and Prime have all seen their news ratings decline or stagnate.

The networks have also come up short on their bid to become bigger players in the online news game and must now be wondering if it’s worth sinking more money into this highly competitive bear pit.

MediaWorks, the owner of TV3, became the news on plenty of occasions this year.

Hilary Barry’s shock resignation was quickly followed by the abrupt departure of controversial CEO Mark Weldon, and the axing of affairs programmes 3D and Story. Heather du Plessis-Allan, co-presenter of Story, did a deal but then got shown the red card for going public. The drama or bad sitcom, depending on which way you looked at it, has overshadowed the network’s big rebranding exercise.

3 News and RadioLIVE’s news were united under the name “Newshub“ and the operations were homed in a neatly-renovated newsroom at TV3’s Auckland headquarters. The idea behind the consolidation was that the Newshub brand would be a powerful force across all platforms – TV, radio and digital. (Particularly mobile phones).

Well, it hasn’t flopped but neither has it fired in the way Mediaworks was hoping.

Serious cost-cutting has meant that the quality of both radio and TV news has suffered, there are more junior reporters on-air, with some of them struggling to produce a polished product.

The ratings for Newshub at 6pm have settled after steadily trending down, but the overall numbers will be worrying news bosses Hal Crawford and Richard Sutherland.

Advertisers buy on the total number of people watching and while Newshub is still getting a reasonable share of the 6pm audience, it can often be less than 200,000 per night – the sales team at TV3 will be as worried as the news team.

They won’t be much happier over at 1News. The trend of declining news audiences has been slower to impact the state broadcaster but in recent months the ratings have been heading south.

1News has also had a costly rebrand, along with the whole of TVNZ. In a move that has drawn almost no favourable response the word One was replaced with the number 1. The unit has also been shedding staff, albeit without the glare of publicity that seems to accompany every exit at Mediaworks.

The biggest change at TVNZ has been the dumping of Breakfast hosts Rawdon Christie, Nadine Chalmers-Ross and Peter Williams. The move was made in response to the rise and rise of Paul Henry on TV3.

Given Henry’s sudden departure and likely sojourn from TV, TVNZ CEO Kevin Kenrick will probably have asked his Head of News John Gillespie if they just wasted more than a million bucks revamping Breakfast. (Yes, that is what it will have cost.)

The answer might be “yes” unless the new team of Hilary Barry, Jack Tame, Daniel Faitaua and Brodie Kane can get some traction next year.

There is something not quite right about the programme. Faitaua does not appear to be a natural newsreader and is not yet in the same league of Peter Williams. Kane is there to play a character role and gets top marks for energy and effort, but it seems a bit too much early in the morning. Overall, the mix seems to have one too many people. Three’s company, four’s a crowd.

The show’s strong point is Hilary Barry and her off the cuff social commentary – Barry’s remarks are picked up on by other media and give an otherwise bland show some occasional punch.

The battle between Breakfast and AM (the unimaginative name of the programme replacing Paul Henry, and a copy from ABC’s morning radio show) will be worth watching. Henry’s replacement, Duncan Garner, will come back from holidaying up North with all guns blazing. He will hit this hard. He is experienced, and in an election year he will have it all over Barry and Tame in terms of what’s happening in politics and on the campaign trail.

Garner will have a couple of new co-hosts. Jim Kayes and Ingrid Hipkiss are being replaced. This is a brave move, given that both incumbents are solid operators.

The reason, and it is a fair one, is likely to be that Kayes and Hipkiss are too similar to Garner. Too likely to have similar views and agree with him. Early morning shows thrive on counter viewpoints. Still, this might be overthinking it and it could be as simple as “let’s have an all new team”.

Don’t expect much change in the 6pm lineups next year although Kanoa Lloyd will almost certainly be missing from Newshub’s weather role. Lloyd will be a big mover in 2017. She will either be on AM with Garner or on the TV3’s new 7pm show – The Project.

She is intelligent, perceptive and a natural on-camera talent.

It is possible Ingrid Hipkiss will go back to her old weather role she had before replacing Hilary Barry on Paul Henry.

Part of 1News’ strategy, under Gillespie, has been stability. It’s a good strategy as viewers, particularly TV1 viewers, don’t like their boat being rocked.

Gillespie will be loath to make many changes at 6pm. Simon Dallow has proved a remarkably stable anchor. He’s accurate and consistent, but must be fighting off boredom given he is not a journalist and doesn’t venture into the field as much as his counterpart at Newshub, Mike McRoberts.

The one big move TVNZ could make is to shift Hilary Barry to 6pm. Wendy Petrie has done nothing wrong but Barry is a star and if Breakfast doesn’t fire then there will be pressure to get some more “bang” for the big bucks they are paying her. Newshub’s line-up at 6pm will stay the same. Sam Hayes has quietly worked her way into Hilary Barry’s old role and her partnership with McRoberts is looking increasingly comfortable.

The other key players in 2017 will be the networks’ political editors – Paddy Gower at Newshub and Corin Dann at 1News.

A general election gives the news programmes a chance to get some momentum. They can even shift audiences if one channel gets a series of breaks; that’s why both outfits will throw the kitchen sink at politics next year.

Gower loves mixing it up on the campaign trail and will be in his element as the politicians get down and dirty in what is likely to be a close election. Dann is more at home in the studio where he is one-on-one with the serious players.

The difference could be the support their bosses put around them. News-watchers should stand by for some serious action in 2017.

*Mark Jennings is co-editor of Newsroom.co.nz. He was Head of News and Current Affairs at TV3/MediaWorks for over 20 years, and led the integration project that ultimately became Newshub.

This article first appeared in Summer Newsroom mailer #2. Sign up here to get our summer reads emailed to you before they are published on newsroom.co.nz.