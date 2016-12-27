“Don’t let the bastards get you down”

Every good journalist has their mentor. Their backer. Their critic. Their mate. Melanie Reid pays tribute to Mike Smith, and introduces here a series of memoirs by her “brave and brilliant friend.”

For as long as I have known Mike Smith, he has been one of my favourite people.

A mentor, a friend, a kind of journalism Dad figure, and a man with balls of steel.

Nearly 30 years ago he talked me into going on a holiday to Bangladesh. I was 23, a cadet journalist, it was the summer of 1988 and I went for two months, alone with backpack and camera and a head full of stories about Bangladesh from Mike Smith.

That trip changed my life. I arrived in Dhaka a somewhat naive girl from Central Otago and left two months later with a deeper understanding of how half the world struggles to survive. I had been to planet poverty.

In the years that followed, I had an ongoing love affair with Bangladesh and its people. I would go back there many times.

I spent a lot of time as well in Vietnam in the early 90s,​ (long before it was a tourist destination). I went there too ​because of Mike Smith.

Mike was my first boss in TV. He was running TVNZ’s Christchurch newsroom where I had been sent to work on the regional news – The Mainland Touch.

All I really knew about Mike was that he had once been a mercenary, had been in Vietnam during the war, had steel rivets in his head and steel shafts in his shoulders that made him beep at airport security, and that I should not piss him off.

He was tall, handsome, with broad shoulders and eyes as fierce as they were kind. And he made me laugh. But he was also frighteningly tough. He didn’t talk shit and didn’t take it. I was scared of him.

When I wanted to join the TV3 startup in 1989 a little over a year after being at TVNZ, Mike pulled me into his office. In those days it was war and no one in their right mind was going to work for some doomed new wannabe TV channel.

I sat in his smoky glass office, perched on the edge of a grey wraparound sofa. He was behind his big desk. He leaned back on his leather chair and, with a half smile, told me the big bosses from Auckland were flying me north to stop me from leaving TVNZ.

I can remember it like it was yesterday. I thought I was going to get it from M​ike but instead he said “All I can say is ‘I don’t want you to leave but I won’t stop you from doing what you want to do. So don’t let those big bosses in Auckland bully you. You travelled through Bangladesh on your own, you’re tough, stand your ground. Don’t let the bastards get you down’”.

I did leave, and joined Mark Jennings’ team at TV3. Mike Smith and his team at TVNZ were our opposition. When I got a great story he would secretly ​ring me from the TVNZ newsroom and say “Good bloody work girl, I’m bloody proud of you”. No emails back then, but I’d frequently get a fax or he would post me a card.

Decades on when our great team of investigative journalists at TV3 got fired (December 2015), during the reign of CEO Mark Weldon, Mike emailed me a lot, always signing off “Don’t let the bastards get you down”.

We’ve always stayed in touch and in the past few years he began sending me some of his writings about being a mercenary in war-ravaged countries. How the hell he even became a mercenary … what he did in Bangladesh …. Vietnam during the Tet offensive, stories of shootouts, mayhem and madness. Now everything about him makes more sense. What a legend and what a hell of a read!

I am so proud that he is allowing me put his stories on our new site.

These are true stories written by my incredibly brave and​ brilliant friend. Enjoy.

Read: “Six months with the mercenaries should see me right.”

More to come…

*Melanie Reid is investigations editor at Newsroom. In her 30-year career she has delivered a succession of nationally-important stories to New Zealand screens, most notably as a leading member of TV3’s current affairs team.