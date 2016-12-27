“Six months with the mercenaries should see me right”

One night, he was a regular newspaper subeditor doing his regular shift. The next, he was a mercenary recruit on an army plane flying straight into hell. This is Mike Smith‘s story.

The jacaranda trees lining Salisbury’s Montagu Avenue in Southern Rhodesia were plump with lilac-blue sprays of trumpet-shaped blossoms. It was an incongruously tranquil location for a mercenary recruiting office where men were hired to kill people in a distant civil war not their concern.

Irishman Major “Mad Mike” Hoare, world celebrity for his bloody escapades in the Congo, wanted men with “a spirit of adventure” to fight rebellious Africans and was advertising for them in the Rhodesia Herald.

I was a subeditor on the newspaper but dreamt of being a war correspondent. Here was my chance. It would require risky subterfuge, for the mercenaries had become vehemently leery of the media. Hailed at first as heroes for saving the lives of missionaries, they were now being headlined as killers, looters and misfits. They wouldn’t welcome a journalist.

If I hoped to report their activities, I would need to become one of them.

The man who answered the chimes at the recruiting office, a plush villa, was a behemoth with firearms on his body and a face that had banged in fence posts. I had never seen a handgun back home but here they were common. Civilians carried them in expectation of a black African revolt when the white minority government declared Southern Rhodesia independent from Britain any day soon.

“Good morning,” I said to the giant. “I’m here to sign up.”

Unimpressed, he beckoned me inside without a word, shook my hand as if he was picking dog poop off the driveway, steered me to a corner writing table, and gave me a pen and an application for the Congo army, the Armee Nationale Congolaise. In theory the mercenaries, known as 5 Commando Group, were members of the ANC. When I completed the form, he ushered me into another room.

I recognised the person behind the desk instantly. He had featured in several photographs I had captioned at the Herald. Commandant Alistair Wicks, Hoare’s right-hand man; suave, grey hair long like his face, and metallic blue eyes.

He asked my name, marital status, and whether the police were looking for me. Apparently some recruits had reasons other than money for leaving town. He leant back, clasping his hands behind his neck. ”Military experience?” I was tempted to mention the Air Force Cadets at St Bede’s College, Christchurch, but thought better of it.

“Um, er, not much actually.” None really. Wicks remained expressionless. ”So why are you wasting my time?” I sensed I wouldn’t bluff anyone here and could either run or tell the truth.

“Well,” I said, “I’m a journalist. I want to…” I got no further. “You’ll be surprised to learn,” interjected the commandant quietly, “that we’re not hiring reporters, because we’ve no use for them.”

He smiled humourlessly, and tossed my unread application form into the wastepaper bin. “But you never know. Perhaps we’ll contact you.”

Yes, I thought, the way a hammer does a nail.

Wicks nodded to the sergeant, who thumbed toward the door and growled, “Let’s go.” I didn’t argue. I had broken bones before and knew they hurt. Outside as I left, I almost shouted ‘Up yours’ but my car was too far away.

I drove off rattling my brains over how I could get to the Congo, which was Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness.” An understatement.

Most black states in Africa were basket cases but the republic was the worst. It had 13 million people, at least 200 languages, a history of slaughter and witchcraft, and pygmies facing extinction because of cannibalism. Now it also had a hostage drama that had the world holding its breath.

The rebels known as Simbas – Swahili for lions – had captured Stanleyville, the country’s second largest city, 1600 kilometres up the Congo River from the Indian Ocean. They were about to execute 800 Europeans unless the government disbanded its mercenaries.

The foreign soldiers, called “The Frightfulls” by the local population, were hunting the Simbas mercilessly, taking no prisoners. Even the wounded were shot. The rebels were holding the hostages for bargaining chips as Hoare’s men fought relentlessly toward Stanleyville to rescue the terrified Europeans.

I had instructed the Herald copyboy who cleared the news printers to show me every story about the Congo. Three days after I had tried to enlist, he handed me one that quoted Commander Wicks. He was back in the republic with Hoare on the road to Stanleyville.

Perhaps Igor, as I’d dubbed the sergeant, had gone, too?

Again I drove to Montagu Avenue. To my relief, the recruiters were new faces. This time I never mentioned journalism, and flagrantly lied on my application form, claiming three years in the NZ Army. The six-month contract I signed paid US$700 a month, more than three times my Herald salary, and had a US$120,000 life insurance. My infant daughter Lisa would be the beneficiary.

I would be paid in any currency, anywhere I nominated. I chose Rhodesian pounds, and Salisbury.

My determination faltered momentarily when told I would leave from Salisbury airport on a DC-4 the following night. No time for second thoughts.

“Forty of you are going,” the lieutenant said. “Be at the hangar by 2300. Bring your passport.”

I couldn’t leave without saying goodbye to a close friend who lived near the small farm I shared with my family and another New Zealander.

Zenyta Lebedeva waited for me at her pagoda. Silver hair pulled tight behind her head, she was tall and lean, sharp featured and bronzed by the sun. “I won’t try to dissuade you,” she said, reaching up and kissing my cheek. She once told me I was the most intractable person she had known.

Zenya, in her late 70s, was a white Russian who fled her country with her parents during the 1917 revolution. Anthropologist, doctor, and talented water-colour artist, she had

covered the inside walls of her sprawling, colonial-style house with flawless reproductions of ancient Bushman rock paintings and drawings she had found in shallow caves nearby.

I first met her after Lisa, then eighteen-months old, swallowed several teaspoons of dieldrin pesticide used on our grapevines. Zenya fed a tube down her nostril and drained her stomach. She visited the farm daily for a week until Lisa was out of danger.

When I left Zenya for my editing shift at the Herald she handed me some rosary beads. “They’ll keep you safe,” she said. I hoped she was right but would have preferred a Sherman tank. Even a pair of running shoes.

Eric Papps was twice my age and occasionally irritating when he elected himself my surrogate father. He was a Herald sub-editor, too, and although his ripe language blistered your ears, he was a gifted writer. Our job was to polish reporters’ stories and check for errors of fact. Sometimes Eric would bin the reporter’s copy, slouch over the dilapidated typewriter he had brought from New Zealand, and bash out his version of the story.

If he’d written books or poetry he’d have been called an eccentric. However, he was a cursing journalist and often dismissed as a drunk. Smart editors, however, recognised talent.

He had a purple nose with more contours than a map of the Southern Alps, and a heart bigger than Mount Cook. He was my closest friend.

It was a balmy night when we took our tea break from the Herald about ten o’clock and headed for one of our favourite bars.

The Blue Note cabaret was nearest but Tilly the Tassel Tosser was the star act that night and the bar would be packed. Instead, we chose the cafe bar in Meikles Hotel. One of Salisbury’s oldest pubs, it still had patrons who had settled the country at the turn of the century. Old men would tell us how they lost blood and marriages taming inhospitable land, fighting murderous African tribesmen, hunting rogue lions, and killing elephants for ivory to pay their bills.

We were perched on bar stools savouring half-pints of ice-cold Castle draught when I dropped the bomb.

“You’re fucking what?” Eric spluttered foam and beer, and crashed his glass on the counter. “You silly young bastard,” he shouted. “You’re fucking editing a fucking newspaper. Don’t you fucking read it? You’ll get fucking killed.”

The diners stopped eating and stared. “And what the fuck’s wrong with you?” Eric yelled at them. “Mind your fucking business.”

The maitre d’, a tall Rhodesian, rushed over. “Keep it down, will you?” he whispered, pleading, looking around the dining room and smiling weakly as though he was in control. “And you can fucking piss off, too,” bellowed Eric, face incandescent, rust-coloured spittle from his pipe speckling the youngster’s white dinner jacket.

I signalled the frazzled maitre d’ behind Eric’s back that I’d placate my friend. He nodded hopefully but left unconvinced. He knew Eric.

“Come on, man,” Eric said to me, “you can’t.”

Tears filled his eyes. He had fought Germans during the Second World War and knew combat wasn’t the adventure he believed I fantasised it to be.

“Sorry, Eric, but that’s the way it is.”

“It’s that fucking bitch, Valerie, isn’t it? That’s why you’re going.” Three weeks previously she had disappeared with Lisa and a bankrupt tobacco farmer who’d been evicted from his property. She had taken my cranky Citroen Safari, too. Despite its name, I hoped for my daughter’s sake she wouldn’t drive it beyond the bus routes.

My marriage to her in my hometown, Masterton, had been ill- starred from the start. We were as compatible as Jack Nicholson and Mother Theresa, and we were living in New Plymouth where I worked for the Taranaki Daily News when the Rhodesia Herald offered me an all-fares-paid contract in early 1963.

I accepted immediately, hoping Salisbury would be a new start for us. It was, too – the way yanking a pin from a grenade starts something.

There are always at least two sides to a story, but her departure with the tobacco farmer left me gutted. I was barely 22 and depression was a new experience I could do without. Being cuckolded did little for my self-esteem, too.

As we sat in Meikles, I told Eric it was essential I went to the Congo. I needed to sort myself out.

“Yeah, well a bullet up the arse will do that,” he said. ‘It’s a wonder you didn’t join the fucking French Foreign Legion.’

“Actually,’ I told him, ‘I investigated that. But the minimum term is ten years, and I’ll be my old cheerful self well before then. Six months with the mercenaries should see me right.”

“You young bugger.”

We laughed raucously and the bar went quiet again. I explained how half my pay would go into his Barclays Bank to help run the lifestyle block we had bought together soon after he arrived at the Herald.

We had a big mortgage thanks to the bank’s misguided belief that anyone from New Zealand must have farming savvy. And because it was 30 kilometres from the security of Salisbury, it was relatively cheap at £6,500. We named it ‘Withering Heights,’ a prophetic name as our bank statements soon revealed.

Six months later Eric lit a rubbish heap with several litres of petrol. He lost his eyebrows and our neighbours lost their grass, long and tinder-dry after eight rainless months. Overnight the “decent Kiwi chaps” to whom everyone waved became the “mad fooking New Zealanders” who were given the fingers.

Farmers even started taking their Rhodesian Ridgebacks to the Jamaica Inn hoping to intimidate us. The dogs wouldn’t leave their cars, though, when we brought Bully. He was one tough-looking dude who gave the impression he beat up a prides of lions for fun. In fact, he was a softy and never came close to biting anyone except two American Mormons I had him chase off the property.

“Withering Heights” was an economic black hole and all that grew there were our debts. The income from the vegetables we deposited at the Salisbury auction market each day on our way to the Herald only covered our petrol, not the cost of our workers. Joseph and Sixpence Crocodile, the boss farm boy, got £7 a week; his offsider, Bums White, £6; and the rest, £5 each. The going rate for labourers was £4.

We opened a trading store and stocked it with everything from cloth and safety pins to dried beef and chibuku maize beer. It flunked. The customers were African labourers who biked from nearby farms and part of our problem was Bully who ambushed them from behind the chicken house on our long, sloping drive.

Then Sixpence Crocodile inadvertently filled the household tanks from the irrigation pond instead of the domestic spring. We were lucky. For a week we drank and bathed in water almost certainly contaminated with the parasitic worms that caused bilharzia, an often lethal disease.

That was the final curtain for Valerie. Even a bankrupt tobacco farmer had brighter prospects.

“And what about Bully?” Eric loved the dog. It felt the same about him. “He’s all yours,” I said.

“Does Smith know you’re going?”

Malcolm Smith, the Herald’s grizzled editor, looked more like the boatswain off a China Sea tramp steamer than a distinguished newspaper executive. He was just as tough, too. When Prime Minister Ian Smith’s government censored a story, which it did often, Malcolm refused to publish it.

My employment contract had expired and Malcolm was pressuring me to renew it. I gave Eric an envelope. “My resignation. I’m owed a month’s leave anyway. Don’t give it to him until tomorrow otherwise he’ll call in favours from his police mates. They’ll stop me at the airport on some pretext.”

Eric gurgled like a flushing toilet as he drew on his pipe. “Well,” he sighed, “I’m taking you to the airport. I’ll tell him when it’s too late to interfere. I suppose your bags are already in my car?”

“Yep. Just the one with a few basics. Everything is provided.”

“Yeah. Even a fucking grave.”

“Come on, mate,” I said, sliding from the bar stool. The maitre d’ materialised like magic. We were leaving. ‘Never mind the bill,’ he said, shoving us toward the exit as fast as we could stumble. I didn’t have the heart to tell him Eric would be back the next day without my tempering influence.

We climbed into Eric’s car, barely recognisable under the dirt as an elderly Austin A90, and drove to the airport. Most recruits were already there, a few who had fought together in the Katanga rebellion two years earlier talking and laughing. I was reminded of old war movies where secret agents wait to parachute behind enemy lines.

Eric and I shook hands, and grabbed one other around the shoulders. Only briefly, because that was how it was done back then. He turned and walked to his Austin.

“Righto, you guys.” It was the recruiting lieutenant. “Got your passports? Okay, queue here for an exit visa. Then find a seat on board.”

One of the immigration officials stamping passports wrote ‘Exit Congo’ across my visa.

“What’s that for?” I asked.

“It’s so we can give you the once-over when you come back – if you do.” He grinned. “You wouldn’t believe what your friends bring home in their bags. Disassembled machine guns, grenades in socks, ivory-handled AK-47s.” He shook his head. “The next bunch we’re going to strip search in case they’re hiding rocket launchers.”

“Disgusting.”

Forty minutes later, the plane took off. About the same time, Eric told me months later, Malcolm summoned him to his office in the Herald newsroom.

“Where’s Mike?”

Eric looked at his watch. “I’d say about now he’s well on the way to the Congo. He’s joined the mercenaries.”

Malcolm was lost for words. Eric told him he’d taken me to the airport. ”What the hell for?” “Because he’d have gone with someone else if I hadn’t.”

“Papps,” said Malcolm, “you’re fired.”

“No I’m not. I’ve quit. You can shove your fucking newspaper up your arse.”

Eric picked up his pipe and tobacco and, with the copyboy carrying his precious typewriter, stomped out. The following day he started with Rhodesian Radio and Television, where he remained for six years.

A month after I left, he and the dog moved into Salisbury from the farm and boarded with a Portuguese family. Soon Eric became known in every bar and did his best to drink Salisbury dry.

Bully accompanied him and quickly became known, too, as the king of the streets doing his best to ravish every bitch.

*Mike Smith‘s career in journalism has taken him from Canterbury to conflict flashpoints around the world, including Zimbabwe and Vietnam, and then back to New Zealand where he held a senior role in TVNZ’s news organisation.

