What we talk about when we talk about Brexit

The United Kingdon’s controversial referendum has given way to a “chaotic breakfast, er, Brexit.” Expat New Zealand journalist Jono Hutchison is here to help us come to terms with the term.

“Brexit means Brexit.” The stock answer given by the UK’s prime minister, Theresa May, to almost every question about the country’s exit from the European Union quickly became something of a joke here. That’s hardly surprising: the phrase, repeated ad nauseum by Mrs May, is both meaningless and self-evident. Of course Brexit means Brexit.

But the big problem – stay with me here, things are about to get confusing – is that “Brexit means Brexit” means different things to different people.”

If you haven’t been following the incremental discussions since the referendum, firstly: congratulations. Secondly, you will have missed a lexicon of varied Brexit concepts that now form a shorthand for national debate. A Brexicon, if you will.

“Every stray word and every hyped up media report is going to make it harder for us to get the right deal for Britain,” Mrs May told the Conservative Party conference in October (she also said “Brexit means Brexit – and we’re going to make a success of it,” in case you were wondering). But without any substantial detail on what life for the UK will look like after it leaves the EU, stray words are all we have.

Some of these Brexit words have been coined to make fun of people who aren’t on board with the new national project. There are the Remoaners — those who did not want to leave the EU and who take great pleasure in any suggestion of a negative outcome (they are also occasionally referred to as Remainiacs). The term Regrexit also made a brief appearance after the referendum, to refer to the small number of Leave voters who expressed dismay at the outcome they had just voted for.

Then there are the Brexiteers, the supporters of the Leave vote, whose moniker sounds triumphant and heroic — although it is a touch ironic that it evokes The Three Musketeers, which is, of course, a novel by a French author. Touché.

Even among the champions of the new era, there are divisions. A lot of the debate at the moment centres around whether the best outcome for the UK would be a ‘hard Brexit’ or a ‘soft Brexit’. Generally speaking, a hard Brexit is understood to be a swift departure from the EU, which would likely entail leaving the single market and not allowing free movement across borders. By contrast, a soft Brexit could see the UK leaving the EU but staying in the single market and allowing easy or free movement of respective citizens (although the latter is less likely; the government senses the national mood about the broad-stroke concept of immigration and has been making a big deal about regaining stricter border controls).

The governing Conservative Party itself is far from unified over this issue. A cabal of rebel MPs who have been agitating against a hard Brexit have been called the “new bastards”, which was the term used to refer to to a group of Eurosceptic cabinet ministers during John Major’s government.

It’s probably not surprising that Brexit has spawned so many words and phrases, given the lack of clarity coming from the Government, which insists it needs to withhold its strategy from European leaders before negotiations actually begin. Since taking over as Prime Minister, Theresa May has pursued a strict policy of giving away as little as possible and apparently trying to bore her opponents out of arguments by repeating her standard lines.

“Brexit means Brexit” was just the start. That turned into the more rhythmic “Brexit means Brexit — and we’re going to make a success of it”, and further variations. The most abstract came during a recent trip to Bahrain, where Mrs May said Britain would be having a “red, white and blue Brexit”. We can only imagine the brainstorming session responsible for this glorious non-answer.

“The Leader of the Opposition tries to poke fun at the phrase Brexit means Brexit but the whole point of Brexit is this Government is listening to the will of the people,” she said recently in parliament. “Brexit means we will be leaving the European Union.”

And yet even that is up for some debate: opponents have been trying to stymie Brexit by taking court action to challenge the legality of the steps required to leave the EU. It is highly unlikely they will succeed in stopping the process altogether – at worst it will just be delayed. But it has provided yet another platform for meticulous debate on the precise meaning of Brexit – with no clear answers.

Perhaps sensing the lack of definition and the tide of ‘stray words’ referred to by Mrs May, the Government has now created an official Brexit Glossary which is published by the House of Commons Library. It includes handy explanations for terms such as hard Brexit, soft Brexit, and even smooth Brexit (“An orderly, negotiated, prepared Brexit” — glad this one was cleared up). Amazingly, it makes a futile attempt to define a “red, white and blue Brexit”: “The Prime Minister used this to describe the kind of Brexit she hopes to achieve, continuing: ‘the right Brexit for the UK, the right deal for the UK’. But its precise meaning has been debated.”

The glossary also takes a swipe at media coverage of the issue. In its definition of Brexit itself (“the abbreviation for ‘British exit’ from the EU” — thank you, did you write this one, Mrs May?), it says: “Brexit has not happened yet, although many reports suggest that it has.”

However by far the oddest – and most English – Brexit term to come out of all of this has been ‘breakfast’. MPs and journalists just can’t seem to stop saying the word ‘breakfast’ when they mean ‘Brexit’, and often they don’t even notice their malapropism. Labour’s Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, made the mistake three times in one speech, and probably summed up the state of affairs quite well when he said the country was “hurtling towards a chaotic breakfast”.

About now you’re probably thinking, “I just read 985 words on Brexit, hoping to get a better understanding of what it means for the UK, Europe and the rest of the world, and I have learned almost nothing of substance. If anything, I’m more confused than when I started.” Congratulations: you’re up to speed.

*Jono Hutchison is senior SEO and social media editor at the Telegraph in the UK. He spent over 10 years working with TV3’s news unit, most recently as executive producer of Newsworthy.