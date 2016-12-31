The beauty of hand-coloured Aotearoa

'Lake Matheson' is an all-time New Zealand photographic classic. Leo White spoke of patience in capturing the shot. His son Ross elaborates, "I must have sat in that cold boat for at least 90 minutes; Dad yelling at me to stay still as the boat was making ripples across the lake." Photo: Peter Alsop
Whites Aviation, led by founder Leo White, produced some of the 20th century’s most striking and memorable hand-coloured photos of New Zealand. Art curator Peter Alsop shares a selection of the very best.
Queenstown, taken in 1950, is one of the most popular and reproduced images in New Zealand’s photographic history. Use of this image by Te Papa in its landmark publication, New Zealand Photography Collected (2015) also marked a turning point for recognition of Whites Aviation. Photo: Peter Alsop
Late in his life, Leo White spoke about ‘one of the most famous cloud pictures in the world’, taken in May 1951. The cloud is known as the Taieri Pet, a cloud formation that appears over the Strath Taieri, a large glacial valley and river plateau in the South Island. Photo: Alexander Turnbull Library
This hand-coloured image of the North Island’s Central Plateau was likely coloured by Clyde Stewart and hung in his bedroom until his death. Photo: Stewart family
This image was digitally-coloured and used by Air New Zealand on an in- flight cup throughout 2015 and 2016, a close encounter with Whites for hundreds of thousands of people. Photo: Air New Zealand
In a 1963 Women’s Weekly article, a rare written record of the intricate colouring process for ‘Rangitoto Island from Bastion Pt’ read: ‘The sea was washed with blue … Rangitoto was a combination of green and mauve for the base and blue and mauve at the top.” Photo: Peter Alsop
A hallmark of Whites Aviation’s success was the production of large murals for display in commercial premises or at public events. This one, of Auckland from over Victoria Park, ran 2.5m long. Photo: Peter Alsop
After the Kaikoura earthquake of 2016, this scene may have forever changed. In 1929, Leo White persisted with ‘days of waiting’ for what he thought was the perfect lazy wave. Photo: Peter Alsop
Whites Aviation produced multiple idyllic beach scenes, many skilfully framed with pohutukawa trees – seen here at Cable Bay, Northland – to lead the viewer’s eye. It is an ancient art technique called ‘repoussoir’. Photo: Peter Alsop
‘Clearwater’ is one of Whites Aviation’s most recognised and celebrated hand-coloured photos. South Westland was a special place for Leo White; a location he’d take his family for three months most years to provide relief – given the air quality – from his chronic asthma. Photo: Peter Alsop
‘Lake Matheson’ is an all-time New Zealand photographic classic. Leo White spoke of patience in capturing the shot. His son Ross elaborates, “I must have sat in that cold boat for at least 90 minutes; Dad yelling at me to stay still as the boat was making ripples across the lake.” Photo: Peter Alsop
Hand-Coloured New Zealand: The Photographs of Whites Aviation Peter Alsop is a curator and promoter of historic New Zealand tourism and advertising art. His new book, , is available now.