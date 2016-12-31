The beauty of hand-coloured Aotearoa

'Lake Matheson' is an all-time New Zealand photographic classic. Leo White spoke of patience in capturing the shot. His son Ross elaborates, "I must have sat in that cold boat for at least 90 minutes; Dad yelling at me to stay still as the boat was making ripples across the lake." Photo: Peter Alsop

Whites Aviation, led by founder Leo White, produced some of the 20th century’s most striking and memorable hand-coloured photos of New Zealand. Art curator Peter Alsop shares a selection of the very best.

*Peter Alsop is a curator and promoter of historic New Zealand tourism and advertising art. His new book, Hand-Coloured New Zealand: The Photographs of Whites Aviation, is available now.