2016 is history – who holds the pen in 2017?

For millions of people worldwide, 2017 could not have arrived soon enough. Troy Rawhiti-Forbes looks at the dreaded 2016 and suggests that a new hope begins with the individual, not the year.

Happy new year.

It’s all right to stop fearing the curse of 2016. No longer can it harm anyone.

Is it all right then to heap our hopes on 2017? Give it a chance. It just got here.

To blame 2016’s alleged death jinx was to enjoy a worldwide convenience. It was the taking of a mannequin without a face and giving it one that could be punched over and over again. It was a grasp for control when we couldn’t feel it in our hands. It was an invitation into the circle for the groupthink session of the hour.

Because does it ever move quickly, the way we feel these moments now. A lot of ground can be covered in an hour. First comes the breaking news tweet from a verified celebrity account or a news organisation. We don’t know anything except that the artist is dead and we are saddened and shocked. While we’re gasping for air, media grasps for tributes from A-listers. The first update to an original news break is almost invariably a “celebs react” roundup.

If we’re lucky we might know, within an hour, what the cause of death was. Before then, we’ll have swallowed pictures of public vigils and screengrabs of well-meaning, but terribly executed tributes from American fast-food restaurant chains and cinnamon bun spruikers.

When Steve Irwin met his untimely end in the waters off north Queensland a decade ago, the New Zealand Herald’s website crashed under the weight of the traffic that the story brought in. When Michael Jackson passed away three years later, the basic rhythm of online breaking news had been set: Break, bait, speculate, – and repeat.

In this age of fast-twitch social media, everyone gets to participate. Break, bait, speculate.

Media thrives on death. Editors gorge, without any evident shame, on the clicks audiences bring in on their search for details. Some outlets were happy to include legendary rock bassist Lemmy Kilmister in their 2016 roundups even though he died shortly after Christmas in 2015, because it’s close enough and it’s the only way they’ll get the heavy metal crowd to pay attention. Any straw is worth grasping if it’ll do the job.

It’s unfair to isolate 2016 as if it were a singular vehicle accident or landslide that claimed a progressively overwhelming number of culturally significant lives. 2016 is a number on a calendar. But while it is unfair, it’s also perfectly understandable. A lot can happen in 366 days (it was a leap year) and a lot did.

Brexit was a triumph of British resolve for millions of people. For millions of others, the election of Donald Trump was the first golden brick on the path back to the glory days. People with armies at their command – and so many of their supporters – continued to believe that unleashing hell upon Syria was the right thing to do.

They’d all tell you that they’ve seen justice done.

For the millions who declared openly – and sometimes arrogantly – for progress and hope, 2016 was the year the bad guys won.

It was the year that the protectors and defenders of diversity of expression were laid to rest: The androgynous trickster from south London; the honey-throated hero from north London who inspired gays and Greeks alike; a purple-suited shade of a man from Minneapolis who became the greatest virtuoso of his time; the enigmatic Montreal polymath, now in his afterworld; the latecomer thespian who revealed the deepest meaning of the word “always”; the space princess who sent postcards from the edge and left this life as a general in an army that doesn’t actually exist – but which commands more love and mana than many sanctioned movements.

That is but a fraction of the list. There were so many losses. In memoriam, ad nauseam.

Every step of the way, 2016 absorbed the blame. It’s not the accelerated carousel of travel, substance abuse and anxiety the artist led, or the advanced age they reached, the disease they courageously fought behind closed doors, or the wholly unexpected way their vehicle behaved in the driveway of their home. To shake a fist at 2016 is to risk minimising each and every experience.

“Organs fascinate me,” the late Nirvana guitarist Kurt Cobain told biographer Michael Azerrad in 1992. “It’s hard to believe that a person can put something as poisonous as alcohol or drugs in their system and the mechanics can take it – for a while. It’s amazing they can take them at all.”

If Cobain’s ghost could speak, what would he add to that today? Maybe he’d just shrug and point to Keith Richards and Ozzy Osbourne. The exceptions continue to rule, but they are no more immortal than Lemmy was.

It’s all right to stop fearing the curse of 2016. It is now beyond the reach of blame. 2017 has not descended upon us like a protective shroud, however. It’s another date on the calendar. It’s been left to the living to give it meaning. A majority has given 2016 its meaning. It had become Death, destroyer of worlds.

So what about this year?

Perhaps “meaning” is the wrong word – as if searching for the meaning of life has ever worked out conclusively. How about the purpose, then? If the purpose of 2016 was to kill the good and let the empire take over, then what is the purpose of 2017. Is it the saviour?

That’s up to each and every one of us. For every David Bowie that was taken, a Lorde and a Kendrick Lamar will bravely take his place before the crowd. Where there is no Carrie Fisher, there are Daisy Ridley, Gwendoline Christie, and Ellen DeGeneres bringing strength, humour, and dignity to the world. People mourn the falling of these stars because they inspired the best in them. Others are rising to take their place, and not just figure-for-figure. The growth is exponential.

The arts and those who excel at them must be at their best at a time in history when their voices are needed most (Pearl Jam seem to do their best work when their ideological opposites are in the White House) but it won’t and will never do to leave the heavy lifting to them.

Who gives the “bad guys” their power? People like you. People like me.

If 2017 is the year of salvation, or even the reclamation of a little control, then it’s up to each and every person to do something about it – other than to blame a number on a calendar. Pieces of our childhood will continue to fall away this year, and it won’t have anything to do with what year it is. It’s just life. The difficult part for the generations living today is simply what mortality looks like to us, with our lives’ earliest cultural influencers beginning to reach old age – in relative or actual terms, depending on how they lived – and to die.

Try going back to 1916 and seeing if things were any easier. They were different, but easier? No. New Zealand sent one tenth of its population of one million to fight in World War I. 16 per cent of those soldiers died, and a further 41 per cent were wounded. There was some crossover with the 8,000 New Zealanders recorded as victims of the 1918 influenza epidemic. It’s possible that one or two may have shaken their fists at their calendar in the absence of anyone or anything else to blame, but history doesn’t seem to have brought any such information into the mainstream.

Time marches on. The bad times march with it. How we deal with that is up to us.

2017 is an election year for us in New Zealand. Do your research and, if you can honestly say you are in a filter bubble, step outside of it and have some uncomfortable conversations. Vote to keep your government or to oust it, but do it confidently and do it without blinkers. The Force is as strong with you as it is with a character in a movie.

If you’re used to speaking and listening freely amongst enlightened peers, be patient with those who didn’t take the same ride to school you took each morning. Look where intellectual and academic elitism got the world in 2016. If this world is in a mess, it’s because the silo walls still stand.

Those artists we’ve been mourning have been telling us so for long enough.

Let’s enjoy what they’ve left behind, let’s acknowledge their passing, but let’s also pick up some of that slack. As Shihad frontman Jon Toogood, who thankfully is very much alive and rocking, put it: “You wanna be part of the world, you gotta hand something over.”

If 2017 ends up being better than 2016, it’ll be because we made it so.

*Troy Rawhiti-Forbes is Newsroom’s social media editor and tech-culture journalist, and a cheery optimist most of the time.