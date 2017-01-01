God defend New Zealand… from Israel?

A war between Israel and New Zealand? Dr Glando Periscope says the threat is just hot air, and he explores the barriers to a successful offensive against Aotearoa.

There is some dissonance in the messaging from the Israelis to the New Zealand government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says New Zealand’s sponsorship of the United Nations resolution having a crack at Israel over its Palestinian settlements policy is a “declaration of war”.

There has been some speculation in social media the issue could also take the wind out of a burgeoning relationship between New Zealand entrepreneurs and their Israeli counterparts, particularly the corporate-led initiative that Spark managing director Simon Moutter has been championing.

The reality, of course, is that Israel is not about to declare war on New Zealand. That’s just the excitable way politicians talk in some other parts of the world.

However, the prospect of one of the globe’s most heavily, not to mention nuclear, armed nations attacking New Zealand, perhaps the most lightly defended First World nation, does create an intriguing mental image.

It also raises the question: could Israel even do it?

Geo-politically, it would be an uphill battle. Israel could expect no help from anyone, so would need long-haul air force capability to deploy any meaningful armed force on New Zealand shores.

I’m guessing, but they probably don’t have it. Their fighter jets need to be able to get to Iran and back, but New Zealand is a bit far away, especially if no one will grant you landing rights to refuel.

What about a naval attack?

There again, New Zealand may have the better of the otherwise battle-hardened and fulsomely equipped Israeli Defence Force.

Again, just guessing, but how likely is a country with a short, Mediterranean coastline to have naval capacity to survive operations for months at a time in places like the Tasman Sea?

Would Egypt even let them through the Suez Canal to attack New Zealand in the first place?

Not to mention the need to mount an invasion on Senegal, also in the dogbox for promoting the UN resolution. Possibly slightly more doable, but a bit of a stretch given other IDF priorities.

Quite simply, it would be folly.

*The pseudonymous Dr Glando Periscope is a long-time parliamentary insider whose journalism career has spanned three decades.