A mad bastard’s search for the May B

Mike Smith, and his sorry excuse for a motorcycle, survived bullets and breakdowns during a desperate mission to find his company’s boats and crew during the Indo-Pakistani war that led to Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

Communications had been out since the war began and the only way l’d discover if the five tugs and crews at Khulna, east Pakistan, were okay would be to go there. But not by car, for the big ferries across the Padma (the local name for the Ganges) were presumed sunk or commandeered by one of the opposing armies.

Fortunately an Italian priest, a regular in the Intercontinental Hotel’s bar at Dacca, owned an ancient Benelli motorbike. At first he’d neither hire nor sell it because he reckoned the trip would be too dangerous. His interest in my wellbeing, however, vanished when I made an absurdly high offer. He insisted on cash in case I was killed and MJ Batty & Co reneged on my debts. Presumably he later assuaged his conscience with a few Hail Marys.

The Benelli’s springs squeaked when I stuffed the saddle bags with my travel gear and strapped a large petrol can on the carrier. Fuel was almost as scarce as icebergs, however, a hotel barman siphoned 20 litres for me overnight from a LandRover belonging to a UK war correspondent known for arrogant treatment of the hotel staff.

Four people farewelled me. One was a Bengali who’d plucked a sitar outside the gate since the war started, constantly dodging beer cans flung at him by unappreciative news media watching for action from the roof of the 11-storey hotel. Its Austrian manager gave me a pocket flask of brandy, and the priest prayed for my survival. I hoped I’d be clear before he was fried with a bolt of lightning for his insincerity.

Larger-than-life war correspondent Don Wise was there, too. He’d revealed in one of his stories how Pakistani soldiers were stripping Bengalis at roadblocks looking for uncircumcised Hindus they’d shoot as Indian spies. Don had found a hunting horn somewhere and appointed himself honorary air raid warden. The official one never sounded his siren until air attacks were over. Don, however, raced outside whenever he heard any plane, and let rip.

I jerked away from the hotel, wobbling as much from laughter as from my incompetence on the Benelli, imagining the consternation caused by Don’s rendition of The Last Post.

I arrived at Aricha, a Padma ferry terminal, after a two-hour battle of wits with the Benelli. If I inadvertently opened the throttle a millimetre, its engine burbled to a stop, choked by its own dense smoke.

The bike was meant to be kick-started, but before long I was booting it from frustration. It would play dead for several minutes while I sat astride, puffing cigarettes nervously and expecting feisty Pakistani or Indian troops momentarily. When I tried push-starting, the Benelli sniggered. I decided to give it one more push – into the Padma.

Seeing me lathered in sweat, a boy scaled a palm, gathered a coconut, slashed the top open for me, and refused payment. The milk was more refreshing than the cold Speights I’d been lusting for. The motorbike was given a reprieve.

Everyone in Aricha seemed oblivious of the war and were going about their usual business, which wasn’t much. I was eyeing a large ferry alongside a jetty when a well-dressed Bengali sidled over.

“Greeting, sahib. You won’t cross in that, my goodness gracious no. All the crew persons have run away until no more fighting.”

“All I need is a small boat. For me and the bike. Can I hire one?”

“Certainly, sahib.” The obsequious entrepreneur was back in 10 minutes with two men so thin they’d make a stick insect feel weight conscious. Their wooden boat, a narrow double-ender about the length of a Christchurch Avon River punt, had a crude palm-leaf shelter aft, enough space in the centre to lash the bike upright, and barely enough room for the paddlers.

“These fellows very good, by golly.” We negotiated a price and he stuffed the wad of taka in his lungi. No doubt he’d deduct his finder’s fee and pay the paddlers a pittance.

He estimated we’d reach the opposite side in four hours, given the current and some sandbars on the far side. “You must camp on riverbank until daylight. Much fighting and so on.”

As we set off, a telex in the UN’s communications centre in Dacca chattered. It was a message from my company, the first to get through since war broke out. “Where’s Mike?” it read. The UN operator’s reply was equally succinct. “Last seen on a priest’s motorcycle heading south.” The message, about ‘our mad bastard in Pakistan,’ was considered hilarious by my colleagues who framed and hung it in the Singapore office. They weren’t to know it nearly became my epitaph.

The Padma, the largest branch of the Ganges, combined with the Brahmaputra river just inside the border with India. As we inched across the river, my fears of being lost in the Bay of Bengal faded. But when the men lay down their paddles for a rest, I braised in sweat that was not entirely due to the heat.

They had declined any of the spiced fish the hotel chef had stuffed in my saddle bags, which was okay by me. I was ravishingly hungry. One produced a pipe, held a match to it, sucked wetly, and the sweet-smelling ganja smoke wafted around me.

The pair shared the pipe, puffing steadily, then began laughing at the motorbike, making loud noises like explosions. Clearly, they thought I was deranged going through a war zone on the Benelli.

The sun was setting and I swigged a tot of brandy for Dutch courage when we beached below a high earthen flood bank. It seemed too feeble to hold back the Padma, which in places during the rainy season grows almost as wide as Cook Strait. We offloaded the bike and pushed it up the steep bank.

The paddlers’ stamina had been extraordinary. They’d worked solidly and no doubt would be short-changed by the dodgy entrepreneur. As I reached into a saddlebag for some cash for a bonus, they leaped down the bank, grabbed the boat, piled in and paddled frantically downstream. I yelled but they never replied.

Something behind me had frightened them. As I turned, there was a ragged blast of gunfire and I dived on my face, knocking the bike off its stand. Bullets buzzed over me toward the sound of furious splashing. I scuttled sideways like a mud crab, trying to hide behind the Benelli.

The firing stopped and I raised my head cautiously. The five dark shapes advancing on me stopped a few metres away. Mukti Bahini – freedom fighters – I guessed.

The leader was short and stout and had a Thompson sub machine gun hung from a cord around his neck. Apart from the colour, his face was the spitting image of Al Capone’s, complete with scars. I’d just finished reading the gangster’s biography.

One of his men held a single-barrel shotgun and the rest, old bolt-action Kalashnikov rifles. All were pointed at me.

I’m in no danger, I thought. I’m in the country to help feed millions of starving Bengalis. Plus I was a Kiwi. How more innocuous could you get?

“American!” screamed Al. America was loathed for openly supporting Pakistan against the Bengalis. It had a nuclear aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise, lurking in the Bay.

“No, no. I’m a New Zealander. A Kiwi.” As if they would know what that was.

“Lies,” Al raged. “You American!” His men surrounded me. They were in their mid twenties, a year or two younger than me, and all looked alike. Murderously hostile.

“No.” I was becoming apprehensive. “I’m a New Zealander. Transporting relief food for the United Nations.”

Al’s men were unconvinced. They began jeering, “American, American.” One spat in my face and kicked my thigh. Another drew a finger across his throat, trying to frighten me. He was wasting his time. I was petrified already.

Al viciously drove the muzzle of his Thompson into my stomach, winding me, and I stumbled as the gang dragged me to the river’s edge, their intention obvious. My mind reeled with disbelief. How could this be happening? I was about to die for no reason. And there was nothing I could do.

Al, meanwhile, found my torch on the bike and was rifling my saddle bags. He stuffed the money and two cartons of Pall Mall in his shirt and began tossing out clothes, documents, and my thermos. He signalled the men who raised their weapons.

“Hey!” I yelled, holding my hands up, palms outward. They shook uncontrollably. “For Christ’s sake, I’m a New Zealander,” I implored. “Not an American. Fuck Americans.”

Al suddenly ran down towards me. I tensed, certain he was about to blow my head off. Instead he pulled me to my feet, brushing dirt from my clothes.

“English!” He was shining the torch in my passport for his cronies to see. Annotated ‘Citizen of New Zealand’, which meant nothing to him, it also stated I was a ‘British Subject.’ The Brits may have raped the Indian subcontinent for hundreds of years yet were still admired.

He spoke to my would-be executioners in Bengali. Lowering their weapons, they grinned, patted me on the back, and shook my hands. I was a ‘Briteesh,’ a guest to be honoured – not a despised American to be shot. The urgency in my bladder subsided.

After I explained why I was in his country, Al had the temerity to ask for a job when the war ended. He expected me to be grateful for not being killed and dumped in the Padma for the buzzards and estuarine crocodiles to chew on. No one – not Bev, Lucienne, my friends, family, nor my employers – would have learned what happened to me. I told him he’d be welcome aboard any of the tugs. Keel-hauling hadn’t been in vogue for years but I knew the principles.

One of the Muktis pushed the Benelli while I walked with the others to a cluster of huts a kilometre away. Al summoned the villagers to meet me. He told me they were happy I hadn’t been shot and I said I was, too. He repeated this to the villagers and everyone fell about laughing.

A straw bed was made for me on the dirt floor, complete with a blanket smelling of goat piss. A woman brought an exquisite dish of egg korma and filled my thermos with sweet tea. The moment I lay down, mosquitoes big enough to use drinking straws struck with relentless fury. I’d emptied my only cans of special Chinese insect spray, but in the Congo I’d learned of an even more effective solution: I peed into my hands, rubbed the urine over my arms and face, and slept undisturbed by either insects, thoughts of firing squads, or the thunder of a nearby mortar barrage.

Next morning as Al’s men filled the motorbike’s petrol tank, he told me I’d have no problems passing through Jessore, a big city I couldn’t avoid on my way to Khulna. It had been a Pakistan fortress, but he claimed the Indians had captured it overnight.

Naturally, the Benelli wouldn’t start. I kicked it. Al kicked it. His men kicked it. He and his team pushed me around the huts while I clutched and unclutched, and the bike began banging half-heartedly. As I accelerated away, the men fired a ragged salute and I almost fell off the bike.

Later in the day the temperature would exceed 30C, but early in the morning when I turned onto the Jessore road it was barely 20C and felt cold. I stopped and rolled a pair of socks from the saddle bags over my hands like gloves. Soon I was on the main road to Khulna, heartened I’d avoided trouble.

But then I rounded a corner and there was a tank facing me. A Chaffee, the Pak’s main battle armour.

A master of highly dangerous situations, I reacted instinctively and panicked. My grip on the brake handle locked the front wheel. The bike slowed rapidly, but I didn’t. My momentum flung me across the petrol tank and up against the filler cap. Surprisingly, I’ve since fathered a child. I inadvertently wound the throttle open but some deft footwork while running with the bike clutched between my thighs enabled me to remain upright. But not for long.

Sprawled beside the Chafee, I could see it was no danger. A rocket had dislodged the turret from the hull and the tank had lost a track. It had had burned out, too. The smell of roast pork guaranteed I wouldn’t look inside.

In the bike’s broken rear vision mirror, my face and ‘desert rat’ goggles were splattered with blood from a tiny cut on the brow, and my trousers were torn. I looked anything but Operations Manager of a company with multi-million-dollar UN contracts.

I agonised over whether to continue. Somewhere along the road, I’d be a tempting target for desperate Paks retreating from Jessore.

“You can’t stop now,” said a voice in my head. My conscience, I guess. I didn’t hear from it often. “You must get to Khulna. The tug crews and their families are depending on you.”

The faint-hearted voice, the one I recognised immediately, responded: “‘To hell with them! Back to Dacca and safety tout de suite.‘”

Then I noticed the petrol can had fallen off the bike. The cap was off and the fuel spilt. Returning to the Intercontinental was out.

The sound of speeding trucks startled me. Hostile or friendly? I couldn’t outrun them on the Benelli anyway. I took my passport from the shirt pocket where I’d kept it handy since the Padma fiasco.

The convoy was from the Indian Guards Regiment. Its commanding officer, a Sikh colonel in his late thirties, had a grey-flecked beard and a ramrod-straight posture that suggested he was sitting on his swagger stick. His coal-black eyes skewered me suspiciously. Bedraggled European motorcyclists were unknown in his wars.

He flicked through my passport and handed it back.

“Are you lost, sir?”

“No, but my nerves are, colonel.” I explained why I was heading for Khulna. “Just now, before you came, I wasn’t sure I would carry on. I had visions of running gauntlets of trigger-happy Pakistanis.”

“Then you are – what’s the saying you English have? – up shit stream without a paddle.”

At least he knew I wasn’t an American spy. “Creek, colonel, not stream.”

“Whatever,” he said, laughing. “Good news, anyhow. You’re now in Bangladesh. The war is over.”

“It didn’t sound like it coming through Jessore.”

“A few Pakistanis were reluctant to lay down their arms. They have now.”

He said that two hours before in Dacca, Pakistan Army commander Lieutenant General “Tiger” Niazi had surrendered his 93,000 men unconditionally. A few pockets of them, however, were continuing to fight.

“The Muktis want us to hand over all prisoners,” he continued, “but we’ve refused. We intend repatriating them, otherwise there’d be slaughter.”

I thought of the Congo, where neither the rebels nor the mercenaries left prisoners alive. ‘Very commendable, colonel.’

He was heading for Khulna to disarm the Pakistanis. “You’d best come with us. Follow me and keep close.”

‘Thanks, but there’s one problem. My bike. It won’t go faster than 40 klicks.”

“Then 40 klicks it is.”

The bike started first kick. I pulled behind the colonel and we moved off at a dawdle for the Benelli’s sake.

Although the Pakistanis had destroyed most of the bridges, the Indian army engineers had performed miracles, replacing many with Bailey bridging on pontoons. We drove across mangrove swamps on one that was several kilometres long.

Thousands of Bengalis were celebrating victory in Khulna, chanting, shouting, and waving their new Bangladesh flag. Mukti Bahinis hurtled through the streets in pickups and cars, blasting the sky with machine guns and AK-47s. Dozens of dead Pakistani soldiers lay on the streets.

General Niazi’s men had killed more than 150,000 people in the Khulna region during the nine months of civil strife that lead to the independence war. Somewhere the Muktis would be holding thousands of Pakistanis prisoners. They wouldn’t be going home.

I thanked the colonel and he saluted me casually as I left for the waterfront, where I buzzed past several barges and boats sunk in the river by air strikes.

Our shipping agency’s office was shuttered, so I weaved along the riverside looking for our tugs. They had vanished.

One the eve of the war I’d told the crews not to sail for the Bay because they could be mistaken for escaping Pakistanis by the Indian destroyers, and blown out of the water. They were to anchor the boats and stay at the hotel where I’d booked rooms.

The hotel manager, however, said a boatload of armed Mukti Bahini commandeered the May B two hours after I left Khulna for Dacca. The other boats fled, presumably for Thailand.

Our National Grindlays bank manager Hamish Taggart had sent his family home to Scotland weeks before, yet it was possible he’d remained. The gate in the high brick wall surrounding his home was unlocked and his cook, Lachman, answered the door.

Hamish was staying with American missionaries further along the river. A missile from an Indian jet had missed the ship it was fired at, skipped off the river and through one of the missionaries’ front windows. Its fuse never detonated until it punched through a rear wall. No one was hurt.

Talking inside the house stopped when I knocked. The front door opened slightly, revealing a tall, middle-aged woman. I expected her to slam the door, for after two days on the road I was filthy, unshaven, had ripped pants, and the slight cut on my forehead had bled profusely.

“Yes?” she asked cautiously.

“Hello. I’m looking for Hamish.”

She relaxed. A European, not a Pakistani desperado on the run. She peered at my forehead with gentle eyes. “It’s nothing,’ I said. “Barely a scratch. I’ve just arrived from Dacca, and I’m looking for…”

“From Dacca? On that?’ She pointed at the Benelli, shaking her head. “Amazing!” She beckoned me inside. Olive Hawke was her name. Behind her stood her husband, Howard, and Hamish, the bank manager.

Olive led me into the kitchen, sat me at the table, poured a cup of tea, passed milk and sugar, and a large slice of pumpkin pie, which I’d never eaten before. Nor had I met people like her and her husband.

They’d been in East Pakistan since 1948, through plague and war, and had introduced a feeding programme for starving Bengalis on a scale only Americans could conceive. Twice a week in a big cookhouse adjoining their home, the Hawkes and their local helpers made mountains of chapattis from high protein flour donated by the UN and milk powder from New Zealand. Hundreds of people would congregate outside overnight and at dawn, when the Hawkes’ gate opened, they’d surge into the compound for the food.

Hamish confirmed the hotel manager’s story about the tugs. From his first floor balcony he’d watched armed Mukti Bahinis clamber aboard the May B. The other four boats quickly lifted anchor and left.

He hoped the May B hadn’t been one of the two boats freedom fighters had used to raid a Pakistani stronghold at Chalna Anchorage, the country’s third largest port a few kilometres downriver from Khulna. Both were accidentally sunk by Indian fighter-bombers.

The Olives had a tired six-metre launch that survived the war hidden under a jetty. We found Chalna Anchorage had become a ship graveyard. Eight freighters lay on their sides or sat on the bottom half submerged, holed by Indian missiles and cannons. The May B wasn’t there. So where was it?

Two days later the Rocket ferry service from Khulna to Dacca resumed and Lachman presented me with a flask of mulligatawny soup for the overnight trip back to Dacca, a gesture he’d repeat whenever I visited Khulna. I became addicted to it.

The Ostrich paddle steamer, built in 1929 and a sistership of the Mushad, was packed with hundreds of passengers and there was no First Class vacancy. Shortly before departure, however, our shipping agent bribed police to arrest two travellers on phony charges and release them after the steamer sailed. I shared their cabin with the Benelli and was probably still shaking my head incredulously when we reached Dacca 12 hours later.

A message left at the Intercontinental’s front desk requested I contact Jock Butler at the UN Register of Damage. He told me the four tugs had been attacked by an Indian destroyer as they left the river. Two crewmen had been killed and some of the others taken aboard the aircraft carrier Vikrant. The tugs were being held in Calcutta. “We’re arranging for their repatriation and the recovery of the tugs.” There was no news of the May B.

That night a correspondent friend, Geoff Ainsley, and I were the bar’s only customers. “It must have been obvious the tugs were civilian and not gunboats,” I told him. “We’d painted UN in large blue letters on either side of their wheelhouses. And they were flying the Panamanian flag.”

Two men entered, an Indian lieutenant-colonel in uniform and the other, a Mukti Bahini. Although Muslim, he drank whisky for whisky with the thirsty colonel. “Get them drinks,” he shouted belligerently at the barman, pointing to us. “We toast the Indian forces. They save Bangladesh. Heroes.” He raised his glass.

“Fuck the Indians,” I said. I’d drunk several bottles of Newcastle Brown at US$10 a bottle but it wasn’t the price that upset me. I’d been brooding all day over the destroyer’s murderous attack.

The Bengali looked hard at me. “What did you say?”

“I said, Fuck the Indians. They attacked unarmed boats and killed two innocent men from Thailand, a country that supports your independence. They were here to help you.” I said. “Heroes, my arse.” I was in no mood to acknowledge the Indians had saved the lives of millions of Bengalis.

The Mukti dropped his glass, dragged an old Webley revolver from under his shirt, aimed it at my face, and cocked the hammer with his thumb.

Geoff sprang between us. “Hey, hey.” The colonel acted swiftly, too. Standing beside Geoff, he spoke rapidly in Bengali to the freedom fighter, who slowly lowered the Webley. He walked stiffly from the bar, holding the handgun at his side. I guess he was hoping I’d make another derogatory remark

The Indian bowed his head to me briefly. “I’m very sorry about your men.” He followed his companion.

Geoff looked at me. “You mad bastard!”

In the short time I’d been in the country, twice I’d come close to being shot by people I was there to help. Not a good start. Perhaps my siblings were right. My mother had blended my brains with the baby food.

Bangladesh has 8,000 kilometres of waterways. Fortunately not all were in the Bengal Delta, the biggest in the world, which I planned to search for the May B. The ex-Thames river tug was a rugged boat, and its pertinent feature was its draft. Any waterway on the charts less than three metres deep could be ignored.

The UN lent me a twin turboprop Skyvan, and our search began at Chalna Anchorage where the wrecked ships lay like beached whales. We turned east toward the Sunderbans, the world’s biggest mangrove swamp and home of the Bengal tiger. I spotted the May B listing alongside a jetty at Patuakhakli, a village 30 kilometres from the Bay of Bengal that had been devastated by the 1970 typhoon and tsunami that killed one million plus Bengalis.

We flew past the May B at wheelhouse height. Bangladesh’s new flag hung limply from the mast and the superstructure and funnel were riddled with holed from gunfire. There were no signs of the crew. Back in Dacca, I cabled M J Batty & Co in Singapore advising I’d found the tug, but not to tell the crew’s relatives until I discovered what had happened to the men.

At Narayanganj port near Dacca I hired a 25-metre, dhow-like craft known as a country boat. It had a lateen sail, antique diesel engine, and a crew of five. As we headed down the Padma, I slept on the deck where a gentle breeze kept me mosquito free.

A deckhand woke me at dawn. We were motoring up the Laukathi River and soon were alongside the May B. The battle scars seen from the air were worse viewed from the deck. Dozens of townsfolk watched as I smashed a side window to enter the wheelhouse.

An old man in camouflage uniform pushed his way through the crowd. A freedom fighter, he was guarding the tug. With the country boat’s captain interpreting, he refused to tell me if the crew were safe. Hundreds of people trooped behind us as he led me through the town to the barracks formerly occupied by the Pakistan army but now by the Mukti Bahini. The commanding officer, a Dacca University student, shook his head when I explained I’d come for the tug and its crew.

“It belongs to us,” he said. “A war prize.”

Eventually he capitulated. “But you won’t get far with it,” he told me. “No fuel.”

The May B’s crew were under house arrest in a village 14 kilometres upriver. When the five Thais saw me step ashore, they began shouting and crying. “We thought we’d been abandoned. We’d never see our homes again,” the captain said.

I told them to board the country boat, and they began weeping again. One dropped to his knees and wrapped his arms around my legs. I was embarrassed but not much. A smidgeon of hero worship occasionally doesn’t hurt.

Aboard the May B I told the captain that the country boat would tow us to Dacca. “No need,” he said, cupping a hand around an ear. “Listen.” I heard a loud hiss as compressed air turned over one of the Rustons. It clattered to life, and the May B eased from the jetty, where the young freedom fighter and his men stood bemused.

“He reckoned she was out of diesel,” I said.

“Hah,” replied the skipper. “They made us a gunboat and we attack many Pakistani outposts.” He put his finger in one of the holes in the wheelhouse. “Shot many times. Very dangerous. So when tank run dry, I tell him no more fuel. But we have four more tanks he don’t know about, all full.”

He relayed to his crew what we’d discussed and they began laughing and jigging about the deck, singing, waving and giving the finger to the perplexed Mukti Bahini watching us head downstream.

*Mike Smith‘s career in journalism has taken him from Canterbury to conflict flashpoints around the world, including Zimbabwe and Vietnam, and then back to New Zealand where he held a senior role in TVNZ’s news organisation.

Want to be ahead of the curve? Sign up here to get the first notifications of our Summer Newsroom stories sent straight to your inbox.