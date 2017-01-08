TV3’s AM choice hints at Christie’s revival

Julie Christie, the controversial MediaWorks director and reality TV queen, has been quiet of late. News that “her man” is joining TV3’s new morning show AM may be a sign that she is set to reassert her influence, writes Mark Jennings.

For a time, Julie Christie exerted a powerful influence on the board of MediaWorks – she was the TV person amongst the lawyers and moneymen.

Christie had the know-how and the track record; her TV production companies had turned out a string of high rating reality shows for TNVZ and TV3.

When she joined MediaWorks, Christie pushed for a “blockbuster strategy” to blow away the opposition.

Big ticket shows like X Factor, Dancing with the Stars, The Block, and MasterChef were rolled out one after the other.

The decision lost the company millions of dollars as viewers, suffering from “event TV” fatigue, drifted away from the shows; but Christie’s confidence was barely dinted.

It was onto the next big idea – Trinity Point.

This was back in 2015 and the plan was an audacious one.

The home grown soap opera, set on a mythical North Shore beach, was to be New Zealand’s version of Home and Away.

There was one big problem. Christie and the CEO at the time, Mark Weldon, wanted about $5 million dollars of taxpayer’s money to help them make the soap.

NZ On Air, the Government’s funding body, wouldn’t come to the party – well not to that extent anyway.

War broke out between Christie, Weldon, and the NZ On Air board. Questions were raised about whether Christie had a conflict of interest because her old production company had been selected to produce the show.

In the bitchy, backbiting world of TV production, allegations flew that TV3 had not run a fair process and Warner Bros, who had taken over Christie’s old company Eyeworks Touchdown, had been given an inside run.

In the end, Trinity Point was confined to the scrapheap. Christie, who despite her natural bravado, didn’t like being in the spotlight and went quiet, very quiet.

Now with the announcement that Mark Richardson will join Duncan Garner and Amanda Gillies on AM, there are subtle signs that the “queen” might be riding backing into town.

Richardson is Christie’s man. She has long wanted him to have a more prominent role at TV3.

The former New Zealand cricketer has been batting at the television crease for a while.

He has been co-hosting the weeknight sports show The Crowd Goes Wild, which despite the huge patience and patronage of SKY TV, (the owners of Prime TV which screens CGW) has never rated well.

Richardson’s breakthrough role came courtesy of Christie when she chose him to host The Block, the Australian-inspired show that her old company produced for TV3.

Unlike CGW, where Richardson jokes and adlibs his way through the show, The Block is a highly formatted, tightly scripted reality show. Step out of line as a host on a show like this and you’re down the road in a nanosecond.

Richardson was disciplined and hardworking, and Christie loved that. The show is also consistently successful for TV3 and that is no mean feat in today’s environment.

It’s possible that Richardson got the job without a nudge from Christie, but with a new chairman, (Jack Matthews) a new CEO, (Michael Anderson) and a new Head of News (Hal Crawford) in the mix at Mediaworks, it’s likely she expressed her opinion.

Christie thinks Richardson is a star – much in the same way she believed Paul Henry was – and she will feel that Garner and Gillies need some added firepower.

His role is clear – Mark, you are the funny man. The cheeky smart-alec who will keep us entertained in the way Henry did so adroitly for the last two years.

It’s a big ask. Paul Henry fans knew where their hero’s humour was coming from; when it was sexist or just stupid, they cut him slack. He had somehow earned the right to be politically incorrect, insensitive and risqué.

Richardson will need to tread carefully but at the same time supply some cutting edge wit.

If he is saccharine, he will suck.

Amanda Gillies will also be crucial to the success or failure of the new show. Choosing her was a gamble because she is not an experienced newsreader. She is there because she has good chemistry with Garner and a strong news pedigree from her reporting days, which included a stint as the network’s Australian correspondent.

The two gelled when Gillies stood in for Heather du Plessis-Allan on the now defunct Story. Gillies will be the warm, friendly face when the boys lock horns.

The line-up has potential, no doubt about that, and it looks more interesting than TVNZ’s which all hangs on Hilary Barry.

If AM picks up where Paul Henry left off then Christie may begin to quietly start reasserting herself. She has unfinished business with television in this country.

*Mark Jennings is co-editor of Newsroom.co.nz. He was Head of News and Current Affairs at TV3/MediaWorks for over 20 years, and led the integration project that ultimately became Newshub.

