The case for a phone-free holiday

Suzanne McFadden wonders if spending some time offline each year mightn’t be such a bad thing for New Zealand netizens.

In the mad panic we traditionally put ourselves through before leaving on our summer holiday, this year I gave my mobile an unexpected bath.

I was multitasking; trying to arrange travel insurance while doing dishes. The phone slipped from that always dependable crook between ear and shoulder, and straight into the suds.

Normally, I would have flashed through the stages of alarm, anxiety, rage and grief over the possible loss of a close companion. But this year, I was more matter-of-fact. A couple of weeks without a smartphone, just absorbing the sun and the surf, wouldn’t be such a terrible thing, would it?

To be honest, I’ve become seriously attached to (sometimes even obsessed with) my smartphone. It rarely makes phone calls, but captures a lot of sunsets and browses myriad others’ Facebook statuses.

But I’m not alone in my dependence. The New Zealand Connected Consumer Report revealed 70 percent of Kiwis own a mobile device, and around 3.1 million of us spend on average 16 hours online every week.

We’re finding it harder to draw a line between personal and professional time, now that emails are so accessible, and seemingly so demanding. A study by thinktank The Australia Institute found three in five people check their work emails while they’re on holiday. In a similar poll amongst the Brits, it was one in three.

The French, meanwhile, have taken a stand. As of January 1, French law now gives employees le droit de la déconnexion – “the right to disconnect” – so they can ignore work emails outside of their 35-hour working week. It’s a bid to try to save the French work culture, suffering from a growing rate of burnout and sleeplessness through a perceived abuse of smartphones.

My friend Peter Griffin is one of the most tech-savvy people I know. The head of the Science Media Centre in Wellington, he was previously the technology editor at The New Zealand Herald. He’s a mine of information when you want to know the best new gadget to buy, and has always been proud of being uber-connected.

But this summer he went on holiday off-grid, walking the Heaphy Track. He admits to a fair bit of apprehension when he learned of the lack of mobile coverage on the four-day walk. “It meant that from Brown’s Hut, where we went in, to near the end on the last day, there was no connectivity to the internet, texts or calls,” he says.

But it turned out to be “blissful disconnection”.

“It was nice that people didn’t have their heads glued to their phones at every hut. Sure, they were still using their phones as cameras, but the lack of connectivity meant there was real conversation. We played cards and chatted with Germans, Aussies and Japanese backpackers, uninterrupted by Facebook updates and incoming text messages.

“By the third day, when a couple of people climbed down to an isolated strip of beach near the Heaphy Hut and discovered a weak mobile signal, I just shrugged and went swimming.” He now intends to go off the network for a few days more often in 2017.

More people are consciously choosing to take their holidays where they can’t peek at their mail or post pictures of their spa pedicures framed by white sand and azure ocean.

While many travellers these days expect free high-speed wireless connections even when on holiday, Wi-Fi-free resorts are gaining traction with those who’ve been overstimulated by frequent social media updates and online check-ins. They are sold with the catchphrase: “Disconnect to reconnect”.

Even in not-so remote spots around the globe, hotels are offering all kinds of digital detox packages. Some, like the Westin Paris-Vendôme, invite guests to leave their devices in the front-office safe in exchange for pastries, board games, a walking guide and spa treatments to ease tech-tensed thumbs and neck muscles.

Others come with the promise of soft punishment if you break the rules by logging on. At the swanky Fiji InterContinental Resort and Spa in Natadola Bay, guests who choose to switch off technology are given a personal Itokani butler, as a kind of holiday PA. If you’re caught checking your emails, the butler can dish out “pampering penalties”, like more time by the pool or enforced cocktails at sunset.

The Three Camel Lodge in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert prides itself on being nearly 500km away from the nearest Wi-Fi hotspot, and attracts archaeologists and tech-free conscious travellers alike. If you sleep in a glass igloo in the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, Lapland, the only flashing lights to get your attention are the ethereal Aurora Borealis.

You don’t have to go to the outer reaches of civilisation to escape cyberspace. The River’s End Inn, in the cool wine region of California’s Sonoma Coast, guarantees a Luxe Unplugged experience – which equates to no cellphone coverage, internet, data ports, or even The New York Times on the log cabin doorstep. “If the evening’s sounds of the river and ocean frighten you,” the inn’s website warns, “then this isn’t for you.”

I realise I’m not totally ready for it either. The degree of FOMO with disconnection is still too strong. Having put my newly-washed smartphone in a snap-lock bag with uncooked rice for 24 hours, it’s as good as new. So I took it on holiday – just for the camera, mind you.

*Suzanne McFadden is an award-winning journalist and celebrated author whose latest book, Striking Gold, tells the story of New Zealand’s golden hockey efforts at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.