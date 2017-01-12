Farewell to the doyenne of war correspondents

War correspondent Mike Smith remembers the journalist who scooped the world with the first report of World War II.

Sad news for me. A very special person I knew briefly has died. The Guardian has said goodbye to her – Clare Hollingworth, the doyenne of war correspondents – and has detailed her remarkable career.

I first met Clare in – of all places – a men’s toilet. She was among 40 or so journalists and cameramen based in Dacca’s (now Dhaka) Intercontinental Hotel during the 1971 Bangladesh war of independence.

My chance encounter with her came one morning after a freedom fighter blew up the women’s toilet on the hotel’s first floor. We couldn’t figure how this furthered the cause of independence, but it left Clare with no choice other than to use the men’s.

She was no ordinary war correspondent. As a young reporter she scooped the world with one of the biggest stories in history — the start of the Second World War, the German invasion of Poland. When she called the British Embassy in Warsaw and told them she was in a village watching Panzer armour crossing the border, no one believed her. Clare held the phone out the window for them to hear the clatter of the tank tracks.

She remained amid the action for the rest of the war, sometimes behind enemy lines, and learned to parachute in case it was necessary for a story. Since then she had covered every big conflict.

I was in Dacca as Operations Manager for MJ Batty & Co, a tugboat company that had operated tugs for the US military in Vietnam for years. We had chartered 20 tugs, four landing craft and a couple of coastal fuel tankers to the United Nations to shift relief supplies on the rivers and canals throughout East Pakistan.

A desperate country, it had been drowned by the worst cyclone in history and brutalised by murderous West Pakistan garrison soldiers during the nine months of civil unrest that lead to the independence war. Millions of people were killed and millions more faced starvation.

When the Indian army crossed the border to help the Bengalis battle the Pakistanis, Clare came too. Her colleague reported that as they prepared to advance against artillery fire, she turned to him, “her eyes shining like a young girl at a dance, and said, ‘Now this is what makes life worth living!’ She was absolutely thrilled to bits.”

The Intercontinental, cut from suppliers, began rationing food. Several of us were eating a meagre breakfast one morning in the restaurant when three Indian MIG-21 fighter-bombers flashed by the dining room windows at head height, their exhausts rattling the glass. Coffee cups and plates smashed on the floor as we dived for cover. When the jets’ thunder receded, someone was heard asking, “What do you mean there’s no orange juice this morning?”

It was Clare. She had remained seated and was berating the waiter cowering under her table.

Fond of beer, Clare and I grew more alarmed as the hotel’s stocks dwindled rapidly. On my previous visit to the city, however, I’d been a guest of the UN at the Dacca Club two blocks away. The club was started by white colonialists in 1825 and was patronised by the city’s elite. More important, it was one of the few places in the Muslim city licensed for alcohol.

The streets were deserted when I sneaked from the hotel, which had been designated the UN’s neutral zone. The club had been smashed and looted. The spirits were gone but not the pots of gold, the beer. A rickshaw had been abandoned in the hotel car park when the war started and I rode it to the club, loaded it with crates, pedalled back to the hotel, and stashed them in my room. Clare and I never went thirsty.

We often lay on the roof of the eleven-storey hotel in deck chairs borrowed from the swimming pool below, drinking ale, sharing yarns, and listening for the ‘Mad Bomber’, an Indian Caribou transport plane that some nights flew over Dacca, dropping bombs indiscriminately. One hit an orphanage, killing 270 children.

Clare was a true blue Brit, and woe betide anyone who forgot. She told me how she had been a passenger in a DC3 in Burma that made an unscheduled stop. The pilot announced foreigners were to disembark. Instead, Clare slumped in her seat at the rear and pulled a rug over her head.

The plane flew to an airbase in China. When it landed, the pilot spotted her – and he was enraged.

“I said all foreigners had to get off!”

“Foreigner?” replied an indignant Clare. “You’re the foreigner. I’m British!”

She never meant the story to be amusing but I laughed so much I missed the ending.

The bolshie little Brit – who’d ridden into combat in Vietnam aboard Huey helicopters sitting on her flak jacket like the guys – would never back down. She predicted the Americans were fighting a lost cause. Perhaps she had recognised her own resolute strength in the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese.

I often thought of her afterwards. During the Iraq war I expected to see Clare on television news, riding the first American Abrams tank into Baghdad waving a Union Jack. Years later I imagined her being winched from a SEAL helicopter into Bin Laden’s compound.

She was 103 years old when a friend in Hong Kong told me she still visited the Foreign Correspondents Club most days. Part blind, she sometimes slept on the floor of her apartment to stay tough, and kept a packed bag and her passport beside her ready for the next assignment.

Clare Hollingworth, true grit.

*Mike Smith‘s career in journalism has taken him from Canterbury to conflict flashpoints around the world, including Zimbabwe and Vietnam, and then back to New Zealand where he held a senior role in TVNZ’s news organisation.

