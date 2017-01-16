Tourism overload puts pressure on parks

The numbers of trampers enjoying New Zealand’s nature walks are swelling. It’s time to count the cost and consider the future, writes Mike Munro.

Many a tramper will have experienced a moment like it: hot and tired at the end of a strenuous day, shoulders and knees aching, you’re comforted by the sight of a DOC hut ahead. But the rows of boots outside the hut door soon deflate your spirits. You get to the verandah, drop your pack, and peer inside. The place is heaving, with all bunks seemingly spoken for. Trampers packs’ and their contents fill nearly every available space. If you haven’t packed a sleeping mat or a tent, an uncomfortable night awaits.

On popular routes, this scenario is becoming the norm. On one level it is terrific that more people are getting to enjoy the splendour of a Kiwi backcountry experience. The big drawback, however, is that the environment and infrastructure in many of our national parks – not all parks, for there are still plenty of lightly used wilderness areas in the conservation estate – are under intolerable pressure. Sit for a while with a DOC hut warden and you’ll hear a catalogue of complaints. Such as huts having to accommodate numbers they were not designed to handle; or the wear and tear on facilities; or the growing challenge and cost of toileting arrangements, including removing, generally by helicopter, tanks of human excrement; or the dumping of litter, the damage to natural features, the harassment of wildlife, and so forth.

New Zealanders love to venture into the wilds, as do, more pertinently, increasing numbers of foreign tourists. Given the surge in international visitor arrivals – currently at 3.5 million a year and and expected to hit 4.5 million in five years time – the pressure on our parks’ tracks and facilities will only intensify. The statistics already tell a sobering story. For instance, the numbers walking the Tongariro Crossing last year reached 110,000 – a five-fold increase since the early 1990s. Look at the queue of humanity, most of them foreigners, wending its way over the alpine route on a summer day and you’ll notice that many are clutching a copy of the Lonely Planet guide that ranks the Tongariro park among the world’s Top 10.

The government, meanwhile, giddy with glee about the $2.8 billion in GST that overseas tourists fork out, welcomes the burgeoning industry. Bring it on, they say. More foreign tourists mean greater export earnings and more local jobs, so volume triumphs over value-add. Planning, it seems, is a dirty word. Don’t worry, the market will reconcile everything.

To quote the late songstress Kirsty MacColl, we can’t go on like this. But what actually can be done to avert, in the eyes of some conservationists, the looming train wreck? A boost in DOC’s budget would help. Ensuring the department has adequate funding to expand and improve its hut stock, maintain tracks, and perhaps build new ones, would be a useful start. A tourist tax, or bed tax, has been suggested by some, but would be unwieldy. Imagine the aggro if Kiwis were being asked to provide proof of New Zealand citizenship or residency in order to escape an obligation to pay such a tax?

Another idea that has been floated is a two-tier hut and campsite charging system, with foreign passport holders paying a higher rate. Again, it would pose all manner of administrative headaches. What about capping or reducing the number of tourist-filled flights into New Zealand by other countries’ airlines? Once more, easier said than done. Air services agreements between governments are hideously complex. The agreements are all about reciprocity, and neither party has a right to go revoking or limiting access.

There is another option: limit the numbers walking all the popular tracks, particularly in the November-April peak season. DOC already restricts numbers on the nine Great Walks and to some islands with a rigorous permit system. Islands – admittedly, it is simpler for DOC to control access to them – such as Little Barrier and have Kapiti also have daily visitor limits of 20 and 160 respectively. So it can be done, and is being done.

It would be worthwhile looking at such limits for the likes of the Mt Aspiring, Nelson Lakes, Kahurangi and Egmont national parks, all of them increasingly popular destinations for trampers, particularly those from abroad. Hut and track congestion can diminish the overall visitor experience in such parks. A peak season permitting system that requires trampers to book hut accommodation when using all high-use national park routes, as identified and listed by DOC, might go some way to ensuring the sustainabiity of this most precious of Kiwi experiences.

*Mike Munro is a media and corporate communications strategist. He reported for 10 years from the parliamentary press gallery in Wellington, before serving as the Chief Press Secretary in former Prime Minister Helen Clark’s office.

