Olympian’s golden path from Montreal to Mangere

Suzanne McFadden shares the story of Mohan Patel – an Olympic champion, respected educator, and community leader.

The final assembly of 2016 at Mangere College was both highly charged and tender. Students spoke, sang and danced, before the entire junior school rose to their feet and performed an electrifying, tear-inducing haka to farewell Mohan Patel.

Patel struggled to hold himself together as he told the students how immensely proud he was to have been part of the small, decile one south Auckland school for four decades; the last 17 years as deputy principal.

He explained how many of their stories were so similar to his own: born in Auckland, in a home where English was his second language; to migrant parents who toiled long hours as suburban green grocers to give their children the education and opportunities they hadn’t had.

“When I started teaching here, I felt a strong sense of connection. That I could, through teaching, make a difference to the lives of students. This has enabled me to this very day,” he told them.

Few, if any, of the 660 students at Mangere College would have known that Mr Patel – the quietly spoken, humble man they called “Sir”, who strived to keep them on the straight and narrow; and who they tried to teach their customised handshakes and share their lunches with – was also an Olympic champion.

Some of his fellow staff only learned of his astonishing sporting feat when he brought his gold medal into the staffroom during last year’s Rio Olympics. He was never one to boast, although he had every right to – as part of the only New Zealand hockey team to have won an Olympic medal of any colour.

But he is never far removed from that success on the baize green plastic turf in Montreal 40 years ago. A handful of his team-mates from the 1976 New Zealand hockey team were at his final assembly. They are still a tight-knit band of brothers, who have stood alongside each other through the highlights, and some lowlights, in their lives.

I was privileged to have also been at Patel’s farewell. Having written Striking Gold, the story of their remarkable against-the-odds victory in Montreal, and in the absence of their beloved and badgered manager Tony Palmer (who died in 1980), I have officially become “Team Mother”. Even though, I am young enough to be their daughter.

Through the three-year process of penning their story, I came to understand how winning one of sports’ greatest honours has rewards far richer than a medallion plated in six grams of gold.

Back in 1976, winning an Olympic title – when no-one expected you to even make the top four – did not automatically attract fame and fortune. When Mohan Patel returned home almost a year after the rest of the New Zealand team, having travelled through Europe and Asia, he needed to find work.

Those were the days when our athletes were true amateurs, and relied on day jobs to support themselves, their families, and their sporting aspirations. Patel even had to pay $200 for the honour of competing at the Olympic Games.

He already had a Bachelor of Science degree and a teaching diploma, and gratefully took up an offer from his Auckland hockey coach and former Olympian Ivan Armstrong to do relief teaching at Mangere College.

Armstrong was the school’s founding principal when it opened in 1971. He established Mangere’s reputation at the forefront of multiculturalism and the first New Zealand school to do away with corporal punishment.

Patel never got another job. Mangere was where his heart was; where he felt he could make the most difference. He kept playing international hockey until 1982, but his sports career tailed off as his family and love of teaching grew. But he has no doubt the lessons learned on the hockey field made him the ardent educator he became.

“Seeing kids with huge need put up an amazing challenge to me personally,” he told me for Striking Gold.

“Hockey had prepared me for challenges in life; it gave me adaptability, flexibility, and the ability to manage difficult situations and stress. In a decile one school, I see a little bit of myself in the kids I work with. I was shy and found it difficult to promote myself in a predominantly European environment; but sport helped me do that.”

Hockey gave Patel his strong conviction in calling on community to raise a child. A neighbour, Merv Wattam – who owned a furniture store in the same block as his parents’ shop – first introduced Patel to the St Lukes Hockey Club at the age of 11.

“We were absorbed into the St Lukes family, with people who looked after you. They dropped us off at home after trainings and games,” Patel says. “I never felt that I was solely achieving for me. It was for the people around me – my family, my club. Wonderful working-class people.”

He was only the second Indian, after his lifelong friend Ramesh Patel, to be chosen to represent New Zealand in hockey. Now in their 60s, the two gold medallists still play hockey together every week in winter, and Ramesh has introduced Mohan to golf in his retirement.

Mohan and his wife Niru now have gardening and travel planned. He won’t cut his ties with the school – there’s a 50th anniversary in 2021 to organise.

As with all of his golden team-mates, Patel believes that long-ago triumph in Montreal gave them much more than bragging rights. It earned them respect, opened doors to opportunities and instilled a sense of self-esteem and confidence, that they have all chosen to pass on – as teachers, business leaders, sports administrators, coaches and fathers.

“Winning gold opens up your self-belief that you can contribute and give; it helps that people can see that you have achieved. But at the end of the day, you still have to be honest and able to work with people and listen. For me, the journey was more important than the end result. But winning gold contributed to the person I am, and I’ve channelled what I learned through my work and other areas of my life.”

*Suzanne McFadden is an award-winning journalist and celebrated author. Her latest book, Striking Gold, tells the story of New Zealand’s golden hockey efforts at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

