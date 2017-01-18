The bold man and the sea

Tim Pankhurst had his Hemingway moment on the stretch of water between the North and South islands.

A good column should have love, humour, tragedy, joy, anger, drama, hypocrisy, coincidences, oddities, weirdness. And sex. That is the prescription of Jeremy Clarke, who writes the celebrated Low Life column in the Spectator magazine.

This is a story about fishing – and as unlikely as it may seem, it has all those elements.

Out in the mysterious depths of The Trench in Cook Strait, the turbulent stretch where the Tasman Sea and the Pacific Ocean ceaselessly battle for dominance, live really big fish.

Few, if any, capital cities have such exciting and challenging fishing on their doorstep. But it is a fickle fishery where weeks may pass before the predominant nor’westerlies that funnel through the narrow strait between the North and South islands relent sufficiently to allow small boats to venture out. That is if the southerlies and big swells born in the Furious Fifties in the sub-Antarctic Southern Ocean are not sweeping north, battering Wellington’s south coast.



On this mild day the wind was set fair and Welly was showing its best face, the sort of day where all is forgiven and you wouldn’t live anywhere else. A dying southerly and a one- metre swell made for a perfect window before the northerly was due to pick up again overnight. There was one problem though – no crew.



One regular was golfing (you can’t be a golfer and a fisherman), another was out of town, a third needed more notice and another always wanted to come out, was desperate even, but was never available when it came to the crunch. Fishing solo was the only option; the rising fish fever could not be denied.

Hope – a 5.2 metre reinforced aluminium Stabicraft with a 70 horsepower, four-stroke Honda that fired first kick every time – was ideal for the Strait as long as you were sensible with the weather but it was tricky launching and retrieving on your own.

The ramp at Tarakena Bay on Wellington’s south coast is maintained by the nearby international airport, a handy launch spot for its emergency rescue boat should a plane go down in the sea. It is sheltered from the swells but the tide can surge around the rocks and wash across the concrete ramp, which shallows into the sea and needs to be approached from its steeper southern side.



The carpark was deserted on this weekday. It can be unsettling to be the only boat out – what does everyone else know that you don’t? – but there were no concerns on this pleasant day.



Out past long strands of kelp and the reef guarding the harbour entrance the sea sparkled, ruffled by the breeze. Further out in the deeper, bluer water a pod of dolphins arrowed across to race the boat and play in the bow wave. It is about 12km due south, a run of only 20 minutes or so on a good day, to the edge of the The Trench where it suddenly drops away to 200 metres.



Bluenose, their huge round eyes adapted to the deep water gloom, and hapuku and bass and ling and hoki and hake are all to be found here, attracted by the food the ceaseless currents push up against the steep underwater faces. It is a magic place where seabirds abound – mollymawks and larger albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters.

The boat is my couch and the restless sea my psychiatrist – being out here soothes the soul and releases everyday worries. If the currents and winds line up, pushing the boat against the side of The Trench rather than into the depths beyond, the fishing can be spectacular.



With the big baits set on the bottom, slabs of squid and whole pilchards, it was not long before the rod began to bend with the distinctive heavy pulls of a bluenose. A glistening fish of 10kgs was worked to the surface, a worthy opponent and superb eating. Two more of similar size followed in the next hour and the fish bin was a satisfying sight.



One more would do it, a boon for friends and neighbours.



This time the heavy rod bent almost into a U and line peeled off at an alarming rate. It definitely wasn’t a bluenose. Big puka make runs like that and this was a monster. A little line would be retrieved, working the fish off the bottom, before another run and more line lost. There was plenty of 80kg braid on the reel, which was just as well as this fish was determined to stay down.



Slowly the battle swung against the big fish but it was not the only one getting tired. This was a real workout until finally the line angled behind the boat, a characteristic of hapuku whose swim bladders inflate as the pressure eases before they pop to the surface in a rush of bubbles like a mini submarine.

But this fish tore out of the water about 40 metres behind the boat, a white rocket that twisted and fell back with a mighty splash. My God, it’s a marlin, was the first thought, even though they rarely if ever venture to these colder southern waters

The fish burst into the air again, twisting and thrashing. It was hard to gauge its size but it was at least two metres long and had to be 100kg plus. Then I was realised it was a mako shark, one of the fastest and most aggressive predators in the sea.

The smart thing to do would be to cut it free. But the urge to get the fish alongside, maybe even lasso it and subdue it was overwhelming. That required wearing it out whilst avoiding having it leap into the boat.

The mako set off into deeper water, leaping and shaking its tail vigorously, trying to escape the wasp in its jaw. Hanging on to the straining rod with one hand while driving the boat into a choppy sea with the other was a challenge. And would the line hold under such furious tension?

After another 10 minutes or so heading due south, with the fisherman getting tireder than the fish, the quarry gave a ponderous roll on the surface and suddenly it was free. The retrieved line was intact but the heavy steel hook was flattened, as if squeezed in a vice.

With the adrenalin surging and arms aching after the encounter with such a wild, powerful creature, fishing was done for the day. It was time to head for home. The carpark was still deserted in the early evening but the tide was now high and it was surging across the ramp. Securing the boat before backing the trailer down looked daunting. Then a van pulled up and a young man hopped out with a dog.

“Excuse me mate, can you do me a favour and hold onto the boat while I get the trailer? You needn’t get wet.”

Hard to say no really.

But he soon found himself thigh deep in the water struggling to control the boat turned side on to the surging sea.

“Bring it over here mate and I’ll winch it on (staying dry all the while).”

With the boat secure and the Good Samaritan soaked, it seemed only fair to offer him a fish.

“Nah,” he said, mournfully looking at his damaged shoes, “I love fish but my girlfriend can’t stand the smell of it.”

“You know what you need, don’t you?”

“What’s that,” he said, looking doubtful.

“A new girlfriend.”

He shrugged and squelched off.

“You’d be sorry you saw me.”

He didn’t disagree.

*Tim Pankhurst is CEO of Seafood New Zealand and, fittingly, a keen fisherman. A veteran of the journalism trade, Tim was previously CEO of the Newspaper Publishers’ Association and editor of the Dominion Post.

