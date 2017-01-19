Karekare naked under the world’s gaze

Phill Prendeville wonders how his community will cope with becoming a global tourism magnet.



When news broke last week that international gay travel magazine Passport had voted Karekare the second best beach in the world, it came as it does these days in the form of tweets, beeps, rings and flashing lights from news and social media sites bursting into my summer haze like a lost dog on the doorstep, full of joy but with the air of foreboding.

“Take a deep breath, envision yourself as Xena, Warrior Princess and soak it all in” was how the article signed itself off. Just like that, my beautiful beach was untimely ripped from its relative seclusion with just a few short paragraphs in a foreign press, hoisted upon the podium alongside France and Panama.

Forgive Passport, I thought, for they know not what they do to our little community hanging on to our wild, reckless, and magnificent beach. Perhaps, I thought, we will be swamped by a stampede of leather-clad Xena lookalikes, throwing metal Frisbees and same-sex sausage sizzles, whilst shrieking into the sunset. One can only hope.

Or perhaps, given that New Zealand’s media went on to repeat the news to all and sundry, there will be an onslaught from closer to home to consider.

In a community where everyone knows your name and collectively fights hammer and tong to preserve the sanctity and unspoiled naked beauty of the landscape, there is a laconic, mutually understood and understated acknowledgement of where we live, a common knowledge that pervades quietly behind closed doors. After a tipple or two, we often express to each other how bloody lucky we are to live here. What we tell others, outsiders, is a different story, Karekare isn’t for everyone, we say. It’s a hellish drive, it’s isolated, with no amenities. no pub, cafes or gas stations and a gnarly walk to the beach, often over sole-burning black sand, which most often is blitzed with wild waves, rips and currents.

No, definitely not for everyone, maybe try Piha.

When the news broke, there was, I admit, at a local gathering that night, a gentle surge of pride; the inner warmth, like that of a warm trickle in your wetsuit, that comes from others appreciating, recognising and acknowledging what you have always known to be true. Yes, I live in paradise. Then came the internal rankling of thoughts of ramification, that this random overnight success must surely come at a price. Surely it can’t be all beer and skittles being a destination sensation.

On the one hand there’s nothing like being popular, a winner, lauded and applauded and the envy of others, unless, on the other hand, you would prefer to slip through life anonymously, unimpeded, and free in your own wonder. For this close-knit community that headed west in search of a life of peace, quiet and tranquillity where we have the beaches to ourselves most of the time and the roads unencumbered, most of the time, the attention is a little perplexing.

The next day, having completed a run into town to replenish supplies, I headed back to the coast to, as I do most days, take the dog for a walk on the beach and to contemplate the sea change heading our way. Arriving at Piha Road, reality instantly hit in the form of a long line of traffic, led by an unmarked people mover that had been converted into a cheap camper van.

It was hot and the going was slow. We passed the first ‘slow vehicle passing bay’ and then another, and another. At the head of the convoy the people mover, in no hurry and probably in deep conversation with Siri on their GPS, pushed on relentlessly, stubbornly, obnoxiously – or perhaps just oblivious to the growing angry fish tail sweeping behind them – and made no attempt to pull over.

Someone attempted and then retracted an overtaking manoeuvre on a blind corner, causing lights to flash and horns to toot.

Finally, with tempers raising and their horns still going, most of the drivers left Piha Road and drifted onto Karekare Road, a hellish downhill descent. Coming over the bridge at the bottom of the hill, still a kilometre from the beach, cars were parked on both sides of the road wherever they could find a space.

The car park was chocka and gaggles of beachwear-clad holiday makers were spilling out from all directions. I headed away from the throngs and down through the pohutukawa glades noticing, as I did, toilet paper speckled in the bush, and beer cans and plastic bags under the new picnic table, giving testament to a brand of visitor that has not yet learned respect or the adage of always leaving a place better than you find it.

Arriving at the wide open expanse of the beach with the warm wind in my hair, I finally exhaled. The dog ran free and then I wondered how we could really cope with larger onslaughts of visitors; more people, more cars, more rubbish, more ablutions, more of everything, but with no more of anything to cope with it all. Yes, the local volunteer fire brigade will pull your car from the side of the road, the local rangers will pick up your rubbish and keep you from lighting fires and destroying property, and the locals will welcome you and tell you the story of The Piano and show you where the iconic scenes were shot, but the question is for how long and at what cost?

With an all-out successful campaign to attract tourists to New Zealand, the country’s coffers are growing but here on the front line where there is no financial gain to a community with nothing but goodwill to offer, we are ill-equipped to deal with the reality of the increasing hordes arriving in our neck of the woods. I thought perhaps, like most other national or regional parks, an entrance fee might work, or a small tax on arriving tourists to alleviate the increased workload that swelling visitor numbers are putting on the local community may be the way to go.

The dog, turning for home and looking for someone new to throw her stick, bolted off to the nearest cluster, interrupting a photo shoot in the process. As I got closer, I became aware that the model was totally nude and by then, was throwing the stick for the dog, bless her. Turns out she was a delightful Palestinian woman. She agreed that Karekare was one of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Oh well, it’s not all bad I suppose.

*Phill Prendeville of Umbrella Films is a multi-award winning current affairs producer and videographer based in Karekare. With many years of experience making commercials and documentaries for international aid organisations, he is presently working on projects in West Africa, using trade, not aid to help others.

