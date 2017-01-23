Mr Aviation’s legacy more than black and white

It’s just on 100 years since New Zealand’s first aerial photograph was taken. Peter Alsop profiles one of the pioneers.

Called “Mr Aviation” and a “Maker of Auckland”, Leo White (1906-67) lived an inspirational life and left a wide-ranging publishing and photographic legacy.

To understand White’s achievements is to understand his operating environment and recognise the boundaries he stretched to excel; not just for himself but the enhancement of professions, industries and the wellbeing of people touched by him and his work. From high standards come higher standards and innovations, building social capital to greater levels than would otherwise be the case. It’s that process White vigorously pursued, and virtuously fuelled, devoting his life to the betterment of New Zealand’s media, aviation industry and photography. And he did it all in a nice way: with huge integrity, humour and charisma.

With aviation and photography having now come so far, it’s important to remember that White took to the skies for his first aerial photo (1921) less than two decades after the Wright brothers’ first flight. He was a young man with glass plates in his bag, ready to push early cameras to their performance frontier. Aviation and photography were, now we look back, in their infancy. High potential, yes, but basic technology only just finding its feet.

While hard to fully appreciate now, the breakthrough of aerial photography was a big deal. Farmers were so awestruck by elevation that they couldn’t help but aerially-appraise the activities of neighbouring farms. Councils had “maps” that were much more visual. And New Zealanders had greater appreciation of the country’s beauty, and the potential of aviation to materially improve their lives. ‘Smithy’ – Charles Kingsford-Smith – flying trans-Tasman was socially big, but New Zealand’s own Jean Batten in Gull with Rangitoto in the background? Wow. One can readily associate with the big dreams that would have all-of-a-sudden seemed more real.

The fact that White was only 14 or 15 when he took his first aerial photo is a clue to his adventurous spirit from an early age. He had his first paid job at age five, helping a friend with a paper run; soon adding other jobs to self-fund all his own clothes from seven. Come 15, he was under the wing of media-man Arthur Cleave, with a Box Brownie and picture placements in the Sporting and Dramatic Review – the start of a career as New Zealand’s best-known and highest-paid press photographer. A new V8 car from the Herald each year would later become part of the deal, along with three months’ working-convalescence in Franz Josef to relieve White’s asthma.

In the context of the mainstream exposure of White’s photos over close to 20 years, he gave New Zealanders new and exciting ways to view and think about their country. His assignments were extensive and highly varied – from the tops of mountains (and above) to the pits of mines. Horse races at Ellerslie seemed more intimate; Royal euphoria more immediate; Auckland’s roading routes better understood; and the potential of flight more exciting, with a new aerial perspective of New Zealand’s development and landscape alongside. He lifted the photojournalism bar. New Zealand’s social and cultural history is richer, across vast subject matter, for the breadth and quality of White’s press photography work.

Chasing new dreams, White went into business in late 1937 with Frank Stewart, one of New Zealand’s pioneer cinematographers. The charismatic pair specialised in aerial photography but the partnership was short-lived due to the Second World War. Undeterred, White published a definitive and very long-standing history of New Zealand aviation (Wingspread, 1941), a book he impressively pulled together in less than a year. White then joined the Air Force as a photographer, working in a team of four publicists in the Pacific to capture a rich record of wartime events. Amongst the results a further publication (Fighters, 1945) and a “remarkable exhibition” in 1944 that included huge photographic murals, many hand-coloured – perhaps the first exhibition of handcoloured photography in New Zealand.

White had figured out a hand-colouring technique with Frank Stewart before the war, but required a new commercial venture – Whites Aviation – to blossom it to full effect. Opened in March 1945 in downtown Auckland, the company’s primary aim was to be the “voice of New Zealand flying” through a monthly magazine, Whites Aviation. White’s sense of humour was also part of the mix: “Whites Aim: To do the impossible immediately while realising the miraculous may take a little longer.” By any measure, the magazine was a huge success, offering a rich tapestry of industry information along with promotion of important social infrastructure, such as advocacy for airports and an early air ambulance service. The magazine ended its run in April 1971; an impressive 26-year stint.

Alongside the magazine, Whites had a booming aerial photography service, leading to one of New Zealand’s most popular and critically-acclaimed photography books (Whites Pictorial Reference, 1952). The company also offered photographs coloured by hand; the best known examples, both then and now, of hand-coloured photography in New Zealand. As recorded by art curator Athol McCredie: “In the 1950s and 60s, the company’s hand-coloured scenic images … were a familiar item in homes and corporate foyers. Their popularity established the Whites “look” as the standard photographic representation of New Zealand.”

White’s picturesque photos were the heart of the hand-colouring craze, particularly an 18-vista ‘Scenic Series’ that White explained were “forever in demand … and sold by the thousand”. The secret, he said, was that ‘every one [was] placid, restful; no angry skies, no arty approach. All were taken just as anyone would see them from the roadside or some popular vantage point.’ While his eye was instrumental, it will surprise some that White never hand-coloured a photo himself. Instead, White trusted the studio to Clyde “Snow” Stewart (the son of Frank Stewart) who was a talented colourist and expert in production. Stewart employed and managed the ‘colouring girls’ and personally signed the photos; that flowing “Whites” trademark, probably the most prominent attribution in New Zealand photographic history.

Quite amazingly given advances in printing and colour film, Whites continued hand-colouring photos until 1996. Today, the photos continue their appeal as coveted collectibles, even if more popular for baches than the office or family home. They’re also regular decorations on screen, and still hang in a variety of settings to mark milestone events. No other body of photographic work – and potentially New Zealand art more generally – has enjoyed such broad and long-running cultural appeal. For White to combine his passions of aviation, photography and publishing across an impressive career, how could it have been any better? It’s a cocktail he wanted others to experience and enjoy, as he set about building the aviation industry in myriad ways, including periodicals, publications and photographs that promoted industry development and documented a rich record of New Zealand’s aviation history. A label like “Mr Aviation” is not given lightly.

All told, there’s a tongue-in-cheek philosophy that White would likely have endorsed: “Find something you love and let it kill you.” It was illness that killed White, not tragedy or old age, but his illness was conceived in passionate pursuit of adventure – a pioneering trip to Northland’s Te Paki Station in 1927.

White died at his Auckland home in December 1967, aged 61. Obituaries referred to White’s huge sense of humour, work ethic and profound understanding of people, with friends from Prime Ministers to caretakers. “A legion of people, here and overseas, now realise what a legendary New Zealander they have known.”

White loved family, aviation, publishing and photography. But what he seemed to love more was leaving them, for everyone, in a much more advanced state than they were before. Even when too short, that’s a life well lived.

*Peter Alsop is a curator and promoter of historic New Zealand tourism and advertising art. His new book, Hand-Coloured New Zealand: The Photographs of Whites Aviation, is available now.

