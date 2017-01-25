Liveable Auckland? Take a cue from Melbourne

How can Auckland afford to keep up with its own growth? Mark Jennings suggests Council clips the housing market’s ticket.



It is hard to go anywhere or do anything in Auckland without the topic of housing raising its multi-storeyed head.

Housing seems to work its way into every damn conversation. It’s housing crisis, housing prices, housing bubble or housing trouble.

The issues are many, and of course, varied – if you don’t own a house you might never own one. If you have just bought one, you are scared you have paid too much. If you have a mortgage, you aren’t looking forward to the interest rate rises that you know are coming. If you own a house along a transport route, you’re worried (quite rightly) that a large apartment block could shoot up next to you.

But these are individual worries – what about the city as a whole? What will Auckland look like in 10 years’ time? Can we build our way out the crisis? And how are we going to afford the infrastructure required when we keep adding a city the size of Invercargill to Auckland every year?

The infrastructure question must surely be keeping new Mayor Phil Goff awake at night.

The traffic in Auckland is becoming impossible. Prior to Christmas, most main routes were clogged from 8am -10am and 3pm -7pm, and often in between. Traffic at the airport became shambolic. When it rains in Auckland, you can forget about driving across town; it can take hours.

Yet, each year, 40,000 additional cars are being added to the city’s roads. The problems can and will get much worse.

Goff needs to start sorting it out, or he could be out of a job come the next election.

The Mayor’s big problem is how to pay for it all when he has promised to keep rate rises under 2.5 percent and when he seems to be against any asset sales. If he can’t convince the new Prime Minister Bill English to let him have a petrol tax or some road tolling then Goff could find his new career heading down the road to nowhere. Sure, developers pay a fee and a new tourist tax might bring in 30 million dollars, but it is peanuts.

Goff must look across the ditch at Sydney and Melbourne with envy.

Melbourne, which has been growing at twice the rate of Auckland, is throwing billions into sorting out its infrastructure. The Victorian State Government, which has responsibility for many of the same functions as the Auckland Council, is charging ahead with an 11 billion dollar Metro rail project in Melbourne. It involves turning the City’s mainly above ground suburban rail system into more of a London underground Metro.

Its centrepiece is two 9 kilometre tunnels that expand Melbourne’s underground city loop – a bit like Auckland’s city loop but much, much bigger.

Of course Melbourne has one major advantage over Auckland – its State Government can levy taxes.

Like Auckland, Melbourne has had a housing boom for the last 3 years – in some suburbs house prices have nearly doubled. Unlike Auckland, its governing body has ridden the boom every step of the way and had its own bonanza.

In all Australian States, home buyers pay a tax or stamp duty. For example, the purchaser of a million dollar house pays the 55,000 dollars in duty – as house prices go up, so does the tax take. Stamp duty (which admittedly many Australians think is unfair) will have netted the Victorian government about 5 billion dollars this past year. The money is being ploughed back into trains, buses and some roads. This sort of tax also allows the Government to benefit from its infrastructure spending. If property prices rise around a new train station, the Government rides the upside.

The State government has also pulled in another nine billion dollars by selling a 50-year lease to operate its port. Most of this money will go to improving the rail system and, at the end of the day, it still owns the port.

It’s planning to eventually extend the train lines to more of Melbourne’s outer suburbs and the airport, which is 20 kilometres from the CBD.

Doesn’t this sound exactly like what Auckland should be doing?

New Zealand’s biggest city needs to have its own tax base – asking central government for more money only alienates the rest of the country. The Auckland Council needs to find a way of grabbing a little bit of the wealth being generated from the housing market.

As well as levying a stamp duty on house purchases, Victoria also has a land tax for purchases of commercial or investment properties. Australians pay 3 percent, and foreign buyers pay 7 percent. This was expected to raise nearly two billion dollars last year and discourages land banking.

However, Melbourne is far from perfect and there are lessons that we should take note of.

Melbourne’s building boom is more advanced than Auckland’s, but a lot of it has been ill conceived. Developers (local and Chinese companies) have engaged in a frenzy of apartment building – 18,000 this year – mostly in the CBD. Many have been sold off the plan to Chinese investors who will never turn up to live in them. There is already a glut and thousands more are still under construction. By the end of the year apartment prices had fallen 10 percent and further falls are predicted.

The banks are starting to become nervous about giving loans to apartment buyers in a market heading south.

Apartment blocks in the older, inner-city suburbs are more popular with Melburnians but they have changed – some say ruined – many of the iconic streetscapes that give the city its unique character.

Despite the oversupply of apartments, prices for separate houses have continued to rise – up another 10 percent in the past year.

It seems that the majority of people want to live in houses or low rise apartments in suburbs with strong communities and good infrastructure.

A close look at Melbourne could help Auckland take the right growth path and be that liveable city we all want it to be.

*Mark Jennings is co-editor of Newsroom.co.nz. Born in Dunedin, he spent 10 years working as a current affairs journalist in Australia before returning to New Zealand to begin two decades of leadership in TV3’s news organisation.

