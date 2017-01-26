MTM turned our world on with a smile

The senior members of the Newsroom team tip their hats to Mary Tyler Moore who passed away today, aged 80.

The American actress and television producer’s groundbreaking newsroom sitcom was as influential in drawing young talent into the business of journalism, or confirming their career decisions, as real-world role models and mentors were.

Who can turn the world on with her smile?

Who can take a nothing day, and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile?

Well it’s you girl, and you should know it.

With each glance and every little movement you show it.

Love is all around, no need to waste it.

You can never tell, why don’t you take it?

You’re gonna make it after all.

Indeed, you did. Rest in peace.

