After the Holocaust, what have we learned?

“Never again” is a prayer, promise, and vow. Dame Silvia Cartwright asks if the human race has truly honoured it.



When the Red Army marched into Auschwitz-Birkenau on 27 January 1945, they were confronted by one of the world’s most terrible and terrifying scenes. Estimates put those killed in that one Nazi-run camp at more than one million people. The comparatively few left were ill and dying. Already those still able to stumble through the winter countryside had been marched west. The exposure of that one concentration camp and its many partners on European soil marked a major shift in world opinion. The shock of discovery began a long slow process starting with the Nuremberg trials and leading to the ongoing enactment and enforcement of countless human rights’ instruments covering, mass murder, torture, and rape and other unspeakable crimes.

We know now that the west had been told of these camps, but little if anything had been done to relieve them. The complete focus, rightly or wrongly was on ending the war and stopping Hitler. But from the scenes that came to light from the liberated Auschwitz and other concentration camps the phrase “never again” emerged.

I have had some detailed experience with two more recent conflicts than those perpetrated in the second World War.

When the Vietnamese reached the capital of Phnom Penh on 6 January 1979 they ended 3 years, 8 months and 20 days of terror, death, torture and imprisonment of an entire population. About one quarter of the people had been killed, had died of untreated disease or had starved to death. They found a camp in the capital Phnom Penh as notorious in that country as Auschwitz is in Europe. Again the world knew of the terrors being inflicted by the regime but Cambodia was a closed country and insignificant internationally so nothing was proposed by a world already wearied by the American-Vietnam war.

Tuol Sleng, a former school in Phnom Penh was one of 190+ like prisons around the country. We will never know how many died in those camps during the relatively brief Khmer Rouge regime, but the court in which I was a judge, found clear evidence that more than 12,000 people died in Tuol Sleng in less than 3 years. The total actually slaughtered usually with agriculture tools, is probably closer to 20,000. As the Vietnamese approached, the prison guards fled taking prisoners with them. They missed 5 young children who were about to be killed but who, as the camp emptied, hid under a pile of clothes thinking that way their parents might still find them. One, a breast fed baby died in the eldest’s arms as he tried to feed it rice gruel. Aged only 8, he thought it had gone to sleep. He also thought he must be having a nightmare. Those children and about 10 artists kept alive to paint and sculpt likenesses of the regime leader, Pol Pot, were the only known survivors.

In Sri Lanka the civil war between the Sinhalese-dominated government and the minority Tamil people, ended when the government in a major push finally prevailed in 2009. Some 250,000 Tamils, mostly civilians were taken into detention. As it is a modern conflict, there are a multitude of videos and mobile phone pictures taken by the victorious government military showing torture, killings and sexual attacks on these mostly helpless people. One series shows a 12 year old boy, the son of one of the Tamil military leaders eating a packet of crisps and a few moments later, lying dead on the ground. As in the Cambodian conflict, alleged perpetrators of serious crimes remained in influential positions in government, including, at least for a period, the Tamil military leader who forced many children into military service and defected in the later stages of the conflict to the government with his military including those children.

I have less detailed knowledge of other contemporary conflicts such as the siege of Aleppo ended just last month. But we all know, thanks to television, that there are common themes in the 21st century conflict. In Sri Lanka there is an abundance of evidence showing that frantic international diplomatic efforts to ensure a ceasefire and protect civilians failed. There is also ample information to show that schools, hospitals and civilians helplessly massed together perhaps as human shields by the opposing (now essentially wiped out) Tamil military forces were targeted by government shelling. Massive efforts by NGO’s such as the ICRC to get food and other essentials to the civilians were blocked allegedly by the government. Precisely the same tactics have apparently been used in Syria.

So what have we learned since the dark days of the European conflict of the 20th century?

When I am at my most despairing, I think what we have achieved is to write a manual on how to overwhelm an enemy and ignore completely the safety of the civilians caught up in it. We have learned, that might is right and if the international community ever does manage to bring a regime, whether it be a legitimate government or a guerilla movement to account, it will take years, and then only the most senior will be singled out. The lesser person, the village executioner, the ordinary soldier taking advantage of the situation in the field to maim assault or kill may well end up living near his or her victim’s family.

What we also seem to have learned is that populism and its mantras of xenophobia and the overarching imperative of economic health are currently more important than the suffering of people in other countries. And perhaps in NZ we have learned that we can be relatively secure from the dangers of nearby conflict and the urgency of human misery. We are too far from international hotspots to have to decide, as the Italians have done, to rescue thousands of people at risk of drowning. If conflict came nearer to us, would we follow their example? Or Australia’s?

Since the Nuremberg trials at the end of the second World War, there has been a massive rise in the development and observation of human rights norms. Institutions such as the UN, and the European, African and Latin American Unions all enforce compliance by governments within their spheres of influence. The High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Secretary General of the UN try to keep the world honest with regular pronouncements on ongoing egregious human rights breaches. But has “never again” been a promise fulfilled?

Elie Wiesel, that giant among men who used his shocking personal experience of the holocaust to improve the lives of millions with his thoughtful and incisive words said:

“Never again” becomes more than a slogan: It’s a prayer, a promise, a vow. There will never again be hatred, people say. Never again jail and torture. Never again the suffering of innocent people, or the shooting of starving, frightened, terrified children. And never again the glorification of base, ugly, dark violence. It’s a prayer.”

Elie Wiesel died just last year. I wonder what he thought had been achieved by the experiences of those who like him had gone to hell in the Holocaust, in Cambodia, in Aleppo, in the Vanni in Sri Lanka, and in dozens of other conflicts since the second world war. His words however, are the only bricks that we can use to build again and to try, one day at a time to be better individuals, better communities and more responsive governments in our endless search for peace in the world. “Never again” should be our aim, our ambition and ultimately the triumph of the humanity in all of us.

*Dame Silvia Cartwright is a former Governor-General of New Zealand. In 2014 she was appointed by the United Nations to investigate war crimes and human rights abuses in Sri Lanka, and was one of two international trial judges on the Cambodian War Crimes Tribunal. Dame Silvia delivered this speech in Auckland on Holocaust Memorial Day 2017.

