The sick, the wounded, the just plain stupid

David Hastings gives praise to the people of the emergency ward, and saves the curses for himself.

Experience teaches that when gutting fish it is wise to cut the fish and not your finger. Unfortunately this kind of pragmatic wisdom is all too easily forgotten at vital moments as I found out just before Christmas when my hand slipped down the handle of a knife and on to the razor-sharp blade.

It was a tiny cut, no more than 2mm by my reckoning, but it was enough to sever a tendon. “Knife versus little finger” was how the medical report described it. But I could not help thinking that “this joker deserves the idiot-of-the-summer award” might have been a better way of putting it.

The consequence was that I spent three days in two hospitals – first Whangarei and then Middlemore – over the Christmas break. Not the ideal festive season I grant you but there were some compensations. For one, the camaraderie of the sick, the wounded and the just plain stupid which flowered as we worked our way through the system.

There was one young family man with a bad, long-running infection – a condition much worse than my injury – who broke the ice by asking how it had happened. The story of the knife v finger sparked memories of fishing adventures from years gone by and other stories of injuries suffered in the past.

Another patient, a man well into middle age, recounted how he had broken a leg when he was young but his skin itched so much that he kept cutting the plaster off. When his turn came and his name was called to go through for treatment he stood up and made his way to the door of the emergency ward with a pronounced limp.

Emergency ward waiting rooms are usually filled with piles of dog-eared magazines, but I don’t know why anyone would bother even flicking through them when so much of interest is happening all around you.

All kinds of people come and go, people from all walks of life that you would rarely, if ever, have contact with. And they all have stories to tell or insights into the real world.

One old gentleman with a moko who had come in because of a heart condition was on his mobile phone trying to sort out a declined payment from his bank account. It seemed a small amount, just $20, but he did not have much money and to him it was significant and caused great anxiety. Still, despite his worries, he greeted this newcomer with a big, warm smile.

There was a poignant moment when a mother emerged from the casualty ward to brief her grown-up children on their father who had been flown to hospital by helicopter in a bad way. They came together in a warm embrace, the family folding around her in support.

All emergency waiting rooms now have notices up warning patients that it may take some time before they are treated, and pleading for some consideration. It is impossible for them to give an exact time because if something more serious comes in, especially if it is life-threatening, you necessarily must be bumped down the list.

This is perfectly reasonable but sometimes – perhaps because people are worried and fearful, or because they cannot stand the uncertainty, or maybe because they cannot see beyond themselves – waiting patients cut loose with a torrent of abuse.

In our company of the sick and injured there was such a man who paced around the waiting room, a bundle of nerves. He wanted to be seen immediately and even tried to force his way into the emergency ward before his name had been called. Eventually he exploded at the staff, who were treating him with tactful firmness, yelling it was just like Zimbabwe and they should all have bones through their noses.

Nobody reacted overtly to the racist overtones that reverberated around the room. There were just a few knowing eye rolls from the other patients.

Some hours later, when I next saw him he had calmed down and seemed a little sheepish. By this time, I had encountered another patient who had the opposite problem. The abusive man was angry because he wanted to get in to the hospital, this fellow was angry because he wanted to get out!

The medical staff thought he should stay another night but he thought otherwise. At least he didn’t shout about it but he was muttering all kinds of expletives under his breath about how much he hated hospitals. The last time I saw him, he was hurrying down towards the carpark looking like a man who much preferred his own counsel to the best medical advice available.

My self-inflicted wound was not serious enough to make the cut (ahem!) that day so they referred me to Middlemore where the receptionist proudly declared I had come to the right place; they were great with hands at Middlemore, she said.

And so it proved. They stitched the tendon back together and now my hand is in a splint where it will remain for six weeks with hourly stretching exercises. It’s a delicate balance they tell me; don’t do your exercises enough and the hand will stiffen, do too much and you risk snapping the tendon again.

So far, it is looking good. I have never fully understood why some people, such as the man who bolted from Whangarei, hate hospitals. The staff both there and at Middlemore, from receptionists to nurses and specialists, without exception were fantastic. They were kind, compassionate, capable and humorous.

They dealt not only with pure medical problems but with all kinds of human foibles including anger, emotional distress and, yes, stupidity too. They handled it all with grace and tact when at times the wrong word could have made a difficult situation so much worse.

And not one of them rubbed salt into my wound by calling me a stupid bastard when they heard how it happened, though that would have been fair comment!

Mind you when in the waiting room for surgery there were four other chaps with heavily bandaged fingers. All chaps of course, not a female member of the species among them, except in supporting roles. You can draw your own conclusions from that but it made me feel as though my claim for the title of idiot-of-the-summer was a tad premature. Maybe it should be a joint award.

Anyway, it was an interesting experience and, in a funny kind of way, enjoyable. But having said that, I would much rather have been fishing!

*In 2013 David Hastings signed off as editor of the Weekend Herald, after 43 years in journalism, to focus on being a historian. His most recent book is The Many Deaths of Mary Dobie, published in 2015.

