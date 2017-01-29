A triple whammy for Sky TV

NZ’s top pay TV outfit has had a tricky time – but there’s a logical option on the table, writes Mark Jennings.

I doubt that Sky TV boss John Fellet is a superstitious man, but he must be hoping that the old adage – bad news comes in threes – is true and there is no more to come after a tough 2016.

A trifecta of negative news hit his company towards the end of last year; a year in which little appeared to go right for Sky or its CEO.

Like most traditional media companies, Sky is trying to develop a new business model while hanging on to its existing customers – and it’s turning into a bumpy ride.

Bad News 1 – Profit downgrade

On the 14th of December Sky told the market that it had been too optimistic with its previous profit guidance. It now expected EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) to be 5 to 7 percent below the $296 million it had indicated.

Sky gave two main reasons for the lower figure; and both should worry shareholders. It said subscriber numbers had fallen and the customer mix had changed. Up until then, reports of people dropping their Sky subscriptions had been largely anecdotal – now we know for sure that subs are sliding.

When Sky says “a change in customer mix” it means subscribers are opting for the cheaper and more flexible products like Fan Pass. This is not good for the company’s bottom line.

Bad News 2 – Broadcasting Amendment Bill drawn

On the 8th of December the Broadcasting (Games of National Significance) Amendment Bill was drawn from the ballot in Parliament and will have its first reading this year.

If this bill was to get traction in election year then the very essence of Sky’s business is in jeopardy.

Sponsored by NZ First, it is aimed at making all major sporting events involving New Zealanders available live on free-to-air TV. Winston Peters has long been an advocate of Australia’s anti-syphoning rules which mean all the big NRL, Australian rules, rugby union, cricket, and tennis matches, as well as the Olympics and the Melbourne Cup, are shown live on free-to-air.

The idea has never flown here because Sky has lobbied hard against it and the National Government has listened to the argument, if not believed it, that without Sky’s money, the All Blacks would struggle.

This time around though, Winston has his chance to go for gold.

Bad News 3 – Commerce Commission delays decision again.

John Fellet is a smart operator and smart operators always have a plan B.

In October, Sky unveiled a proposed merger with Vodafone. It made a lot of sense from a commercial point of view.

Telecommunications companies the world over have been snapping up the rights to major sports and entertainment events – they get more loyal customers who use more data.

From Sky’s point of view, more and more video is being watched on smartphones and mobile devices as opposed to TVs, so this was a win- win.

Not quite. The merger needs Commerce Commission approval and the decision has now been pushed back twice. It is now due on February 23rd after being set down for December 21.

The duo’s main competitors, TVNZ and Spark, have kicked up a stink and the Commission has asked Sky and Vodafone for more information – hardly a positive sign.

The Commission’s clearly worried about a concentration of power in the New Zealand media and its preliminary decision turning down the NZME and Fairfax merger won’t help Sky and Vodafone’s case.

The delays will also be making Vodafone nervous as it watches Sky continue to shed subscribers.

Three strikes – but Sky is not out

Since the middle of 2015 Sky shareholders have seen nearly $700 million wiped off the value of the company – down from $2.5 billion dollars to about 1.8 billion dollars today.

Still, the company made a profit of $141 million last year (albeit down from $172 million the year before) and is acquiring new content. It has bought the rights to the America’s Cup and the Lions tour. It added Vice to its channels to help hold onto younger viewers. These buys should help it reduce churn and keep revenue up.

But Sky has two problems that will be hard to fix.

First, it has very expensive infrastructure – studios, satellite leases, outside broadcasting trucks, installers, dishes and set top boxes – while its competitors like Netflix and Lightbox have almost none of that. The new kids on the block deliver their content over the internet and the consumers plug in their own devices. It’s a low cost delivery model versus a very high cost one.

Sky delivers content over the net too, but can’t charge the same amount for it. It is in a similar predicament to the newspaper industry.

Secondly, the pay TV operator has a major image problem – people don’t like it, and it is not fashionable in the way Netflix is. In a reverse sense it now seems cool to be critical of Sky, and label it as arrogant and outdated.

Fellet needs to do something dramatic if he wants to stop this wave of negative sentiment. A big gesture, like a price cut or a bonus for existing subscribers, would go a long way to restoring some goodwill.

The future

From the mid-nineties up until the last few years John Fellet was one of the most successful CEOs in New Zealand, if not the most successful outright. There was genius in the way he built the business to scale and then maximised its profitability. He was the top dog in New Zealand television and when deals were done, Fellet always emerged on the winning side.

Now in his mid-sixties, Fellet will not want to go out on a down note. He will be worried if the merger with Vodafone doesn’t go through, but he does have other options.

Sky remains the logical buyer of MediaWorks.

Fellet understands well that there are too many players in the free to air market and rewards would come from rationalisation. The economies of scale he would get from combining Sky, TV3, Bravo and Prime would be significant.

There would be a good chance of turning around falling advertising rates for TV and the MediaWorks’ radio arm would be a powerful marketing tool for Sky Channels.

It would also be a powerful insurance policy if Winston Peters ends up holding the balance of power and forces a coalition partner to adopt his anti-syphoning policy.

*Mark Jennings is co-editor of Newsroom.co.nz. He was Head of News and Current Affairs at TV3/MediaWorks for over 20 years, and led the integration project that ultimately became Newshub.

