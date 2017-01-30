Future visions from Australia’s past

As our great neighbour marked Australia Day, Stephen Olsen saw its divergent versions of history in play.

The popular manifestation of Australia Day as held every 26th of January is something to behold.

Be it cockroach races in Brisbane or a bushman beard contest in the outback, there’s a groundswell of fair dinkum Ocker activity that takes over the place for 24 hours – with the announcement of Australian/s of the Year the night before as a scene setter of national pride.

Australia Day could be described with whatever the collective noun for a gathering of flags is. And it’s a day that is wrapped in flags – everywhere, in all manner of face painting, bikini tops, headgear, you name it.

Last year I had arrived in Sydney to live and work just a week before Australia Day. By then I had joined a Meetup photography group for a morning in the thick of things at Circular Quay taking snaps of what felt like a happy day at the circus.

To shake off what might have been just a tourist’s view of things I also headed out west to Parramatta where the huge park there was draped from head to toe with families upon families, a classic car expo and off to one side some well-dressed people about to be part of a citizenship ceremony. (For some indications of how new migrants and refugees perceive Australia Day the settlement agency AMES Australia commissioned a survey, released on 25 January.)

Not too dissimilarly to Circular Quay the Parramatta parkland showed off a multiculturally magnetic attraction to Australia Day and a cheery buy-in to this instantaneous excuse to mix and meld around a national holiday that’s all about being of Australia and for Australia. Just like flicking a switch.

This year I again opted for the walkabout method – dropping by the family-friendly Jubilee Park via Glebe Point Road before checking out the throngs of Darling Harbour where the flagpoles also permanently fly the distinctive Australian Aboriginal Flag, with its strong primary colours akin to New Zealand’s Tino Rangitiratanga flag.

As a transplanted observer I’ve been fascinated by contrasts between the ceremonious and unceremonious position of the original peoples of this symbolically ochre red land, and have had a handful of opportunities to get a better sense of the divergent versions of history in play.

One of the first nods towards a bicultural stance that’s noticeable to newcomers is the Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement of Country protocols used at official functions.

Being accustomed to the Te Ao Māori world of powhiri and waiata it might be easy to misconstrue those protocols as having some traditional power.

Not so from the elder I listened to at an evening meeting in Redfern last year who openly voiced a discomfort with being paid respects to in a pro-forma way by people, well politicians mainly, who he frequently knew to have been anything but respectful in their actions or exercise of power.

Gaining wider direct insights of indigenous viewpoints has taken a while, and took a big leap in mid-January for me when the Sydney Festival and partner UTS put on two panel-driven public forums titled Talking Culture and From 1967 to 2067. (Recorded to be broadcast by ABC later in the year on Speaking Out.)

Both events – held respectively on 14 and 18 January – were very much about investigating directions for carrying indigenous knowledge into the future.

These events weren’t aimed at Australia Day as such and yet they were, simply because – as with Waitangi Day – nationally observed days can’t be distanced to the point of false neutrality from points of ongoing investigation or contention.

One such contentious point simmering in Australia are the question marks that hang over the choice of an historical event, that is the landing of the First Fleet, which is also liable to being called Invasion Day. Others just want the date to be moveable to line up with long weekends. (Sound familiar?)

The new Director of the Sydney Festival for this year through to 2019 is playwright Wesley Enoch, of Murri descent from Stradbroke Island (Minjeribah) and a proud Noonuccal Nuugi man.

He is openly positioning the Festival, which coincides at its tail end with Australia Day, to play a part in bringing more and more indigenous culture to the fore. Or as he put it: “My job is to keep issuing invitations”.

A member of the Talking Culture panel, Enoch emphasised how Aboriginal peoples’ way of being and way of seeing sit behind the “prototyping” of the experience of living in what became Australia, with language at the centre.

Darug elder Jacinta Tobin – who has been running language workshops within the Festival program – added that keeping original languages alive, as an oral culture especially, “will give Australia back its own history” and make the nation more spiritually healthy by helping people to “chillax” about the pre-Australia part of being Australian.

When Australia Day did come up in the course of panel discussion Wesley Enoch gave an interesting critique, commenting that the day lacks traditions and is effectively “hollow”, particularly when compared to say ANZAC Day in Australia where there is an imperative to “think about the past.. and much deeper rituals”.

As a second helping, the From 1967 To 2067 forum panel dove deep into points of view stemming into the future off the back of the 50 years since the 1967 Referendum in Australia that proposed to improve the place of indigenous people and that gained 90.77% support.

A more than timely topic given another Referendum is in sight – potentially this year – on recognition of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people in the Australian constitution.

A panel consensus in reflecting on the period 1967-2016 was that the Tent Embassy in Canberra had been a bigger catalyst for change in real terms than any politicised and paternalistic Referendum.

Professor John Maynard, a Worimi man from the Port Stephens region of New South Wales, said the euphoria about the 1967 Referendum turned into “crashing disappointment” over the successive years and decades.

Dr Tony Birch went further, suggesting the Referendum itself was just another example of “wedge politics” and just signaled that the buck was being passed to the Australian Federal Government.

Nevertheless he and other panel members were optimistic about the future.

Looking to 2017 as a base to work from, there was also consensus that having the support of non-indigenous Australians, and mobilising even more, will be vital to forging ways for all Australians to grasp what Aboriginal identity truly means.

As Wesley Enoch had said: “(There is) a moral imperative to understand what has been neglected”.

*Stephen Olsen, formerly of Wellington, is a communications manager in the non-profit sector. Also a journalist, his writing has appeared in a broad range of publications including Idealog, Future Times, Good, Education Review, and Architecture Now.

