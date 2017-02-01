Mike Smith explains how his young family survived the 1968 Tet Offensive and fled to safety from the heart of hell.

Hundreds of rockets exploded in sparkling colours, flares banged open and hung from parachutes. Streams of tracer bullets laced the sky. Tet, Vietnam’s lunar New Year, the country’s most important holiday when friend and foe honour their ancestors, began in 1968 the way it always had with spectacular pyrotechnic displays.

Our barbecue on January 30, the eve of the Year of the Monkey, was like any other, too, no hint the country was about to explode. As usual the American and Australian guests argued about General William Westmoreland’s handling of the war, agreed Vietnamese beer was tiger piss, and reckoned our steaks were superb

Grilled over charcoal, they were accompanied by my Caesar salad: crisp Cos lettuce, croutons sautéed in butter with garlic and anchovies and dressed with olive oil, a one-minute coddled egg, freshly grated parmesan cheese and lemon juice.

My wife Bev had carefully washed the lettuce with potassium permanganate as she did all vegetables. Most expatriates kept it in their pantries because Vietnamese market gardeners were notoriously indifferent to sanitation.

We flicked weevils from the bread rolls without a thought, having long accepted that while the local bakers excelled, their flour was invariably infested.

The celebratory din continued unabated when we said goodbye to our friends and traipsed off to bed, unaware much of the racket related to a danger unfolding around us. There had been no cause for alarm: Tet was always noisy, and once indoors our villa’s thick walls cocooned us from most sounds anyway – although we often heard the distant rumble of B-52 bomber strikes.

A few hours later the bedroom door crashed against the wall. George Harman, our boarder from Brisbane, leaned against the frame. “Guess what?”

“Yes. It’s after your bedtime.” Bev pointed to the bedside clock. It read 3am.

“Switch on your radio. Charlie’s taken Saigon,” he replied casually, as though mentioning a light bulb fusing – not an unimaginable crisis.

The jock on AFVN, the United States Armed Forces Vietnam radio, shakily reported ferocious battles in Saigon and its Chinese sister-city Cholon between black-clad Viet Cong and American soldiers. Guerrillas had shot dead Marine guards at the US embassy and tried to blast their way into the main building with antitank rockets. Keep indoors, he warned.

The cease-fire declared to celebrate Tet was being used by the North Vietnamese Army and the Viet Cong for their bloodiest campaign yet. For months NVA regiments had trekked down the Ho Chi Minh trails, slipped into South Vietnam and hidden in the jungles, while guerrillas posing as harmless civilians sidled back to their ancestral homes. Weapons had been stockpiled, some smuggled into Saigon inside coffins and buried in cemeteries, including one near US Ambassador Ellsworth Bunker’s home close to the New Zealand Charge d’ Affaire.

While Bev and I slept, 100,000 NVA and VC soldiers had poured from cover, seized six cities, more than 30 district capitals, and struck every significant garrison and airfield in South Vietnam.

Four thousand VC were besieging Saigon’s key military facilities and occupying Cholon. Several battalions were hammering the giant airbases of Bien Hoa and Tan Son Nhut, the site of the United States military command in Vietnam, and attacking Long Binh, the US Army’s mammoth storage depot – the biggest in the world.

Roughly in the centre of these, only a few kilometres from each, lay Thu Duc. Where we lived.

George and I worked for Equipment Incorporated, an American transport company contracted to the military to carry anything, anywhere. It had 500 trucks, 1,500 Vietnamese drivers, and 24-hours a day, seven days a week, collected supplies such as munitions, building materials, fuel drums, spare parts, beer, and frozen Australian steaks from ports along the Saigon River. We were among the 20 expatriate supervisors – security escorts, we were called – who shepherded the trucks in convoys.

Our villa was one of eight around a grassed square in a landscaped enclave. Although beside the motorway linking Saigon with Long Binh and Bien Hoa, trees and dense shrubbery screened it from sight. The villas, built for foreign university professors who refused to live in them because they believed they were too dangerous, were occupied by expatriates employed by American companies contracting to the US government or military.

Equipment Incorporated’s motorpool was across the motorway from the villas, protected by razor wire and watchtowers manned by American soldiers. Every truck entering was searched for bombs and, those leaving, for stolen batteries and spare parts.

Twice the VC cut the fence at night and blew up parked trucks with satchel charges. An Australian colleague captured in the first attack died in captivity. For the next raid, the VC sited their command post on the veranda of a villa near ours, warning the American occupant and his Vietnamese family to stay inside. They weren’t harmed.

When the Tet offensive began, George was taking 20 trucks with gas turbine parts from Saigon to Long Binh. The convoy ran into a VC battalion preparing to strike Newport, a US military port, where the motorway crossed the Saigon River.

“Jokers in black pyjamas were running, firing AK-47s. The drivers jumped out of the trucks and buggered off. Gone in seconds. So was I.”

George thought he’d run over someone but daren’t stop. As he tried to squeeze his ute’s accelerator through the floor, the VC rushed across the road behind him, the first of several suicidal attempts to storm the port despite the slaughter inflicted by its American defenders.

Bev and our housemaid Wep Tu draped blankets over the kitchen windows while her child and our 18-month-old daughter Lucienne played, clanking pots under the kitchen sink. George and I walked around the villa, checking for giveaway chinks of light. We could hear war everywhere.

Workmen replacing roof tiles had left a ladder against the wall and we climbed it and sat on the ridge. In the distance, flares lit the sky, explosions twinkled along the dark horizon like fairy lights, Cobra helicopters hosed targets with 6,000-rounds-a-minute chain guns, each burst like a laser beam. Bien Hoa looked on fire. We ducked when rockets shrieked high over us and cringed as artillery shells whistled back, blasting behind the motor pool in a ripple of thunder. I beat George to the ladder.



An anxious Bev was at the bottom. “That sounded close!”

“Nah. Miles from here,” George replied nonchalantly. He’d nearly wet himself on the roof.

Bev sighed disbelievingly, shook her head, and walked inside.

Our Ford F100s utes were parked by the house. Mine was due in the workshop that morning because I’d been sideswiped by one of the many dodgem drivers in Saigon’s madcap traffic. The dented driver’s door squawked when I yanked it open to call for help on the radio telephone.

Equipment Incorporated’s general manager, Carlton Alexander, answered from his villa on the outskirts of Saigon. He first asked whether Bev and Lucienne were okay.

“For the moment,” I replied. “But we can’t move.”

“Don’t even think about it,” Alexander said. “Everyone else is okay but I can’t contact Irwin. He’s in Long Binh with twelve trucks carrying….”

A gigantic explosion cut him short.

“What the fuck was that?” Alexander asked. The explosion was heard 50 kilometres away. Someone inside the house screamed and Wep Tu’s daughter howled hysterically. I ran to the front door and, above the crying, yelled the blast was far away and not to worry. I didn’t fool anyone, including myself.

A mushroom like an atomic explosion, boiling red and orange, rose above Long Binh, secondary flames squirting from the inferno like sunspots.

Formerly a rubber plantation, Long Binh’s open and covered storage areas spread over 5,000,000 square metres. It had nightclubs and massage parlours for its garrison of 50,000 soldiers, a hospital, and a stockade with 2,000 inmates, the Long Binh Jail, called the LBJ after President Lyndon Baines Johnson.

Long Binh also encompassed the largest munitions depot in Vietnam with thousands of tonnes of mortar bombs, artillery shells, and everything else that went bang, ringed by tight security including 40 watchtowers. Yet Viet Cong sappers had sneaked across 300 metres of cleared ground, cut several razor wire fences, defused landmines, weaved through flare trip wires, and fought-hand-to-hand with guards while planting explosives among the pallets.

“Is there anyone there who can look for Irwin?” I asked Alexander.

“Mikhail, it is you?” A voice on the radio telephone.

“Hey, Irwin,” I answered, relieved.

“Bluddy yell louder, man, I can’t bluddy hear! My bluddy ears gone.”

“Sleeping on the job again?” I shouted.

“Sleeping? I’m bluddy deaf. I’m under truck. Stand up, VC shoot. Up again, GI shoot. Get under truck, munitions dump ‘poof’. Bluddy truck jump on me.”

Irwin Panos was much older than the rest of us and claimed to be a Hungarian aristocrat who’d fought for both sides during the Second World War. Last Bastille Day, always an excuse for a knees-up in formerly French Saigon, Alexander held a party at his home. Irwin swigged a bottle of schnapps, and cavalry charged through the plate-glass front door astride a broomstick. An alcoholic, he woke in a Vietnamese hospital after one binge while being measured for a coffin.

Two nights before Tet I was in a Vietnamese bar on the outskirts of Saigon with George. The Viet Cong had renewed a campaign of bombing bars patronised by Americans and we discussed how we’d react if a grenade came through the open window. I said I’d pick it up and toss it back. George reckoned he would, too.

Minutes later a black object roughly the size of a cricket ball landed on our table among the bottles.

We knocked over tables and chairs scrambling for the exit. I shoved George into the door architrave trying to escape first; he stuck his foot out and jumped over me as I sprawled on the dirt floor. Outside, Irwin sat on beer crates laughing. He’d seen our Fords, stopped to join us, and heard the conversation through the window. Then he went into the cookhouse for a lump of charcoal.

“We’ll try to get you,” Alexander told him over the R/T. “Stay where you are.”

“And where you think I bluddy go?”

Irwin held his microphone from under the truck. The Battle of the Somme had been a few handclaps.

“Irwin?” I asked.

“Yah, Mikhail.”

“The 30 bucks you owe me. Put it under the seat. You mightn’t make it.

“Bustard,” he roared over the din. He told us some American soldiers were approaching. He’d be okay.

George walked inside our villa and returned with an AK-47 assault rifle, a CAR-15 carbine, and two Beretta handguns tucked in his pants. Another was in a shoulder holster. l took them from him, lifted the crude wooden lid off an old dry water well beside the villa with my knee and dumped them in.

“What the bloody hell did you do that for?”

“George, if the VC catch us with those, we’re dead for sure. We can get them back later.”

“Might have to shoot ourselves with them before the gooks get us,” he mumbled. I’d never heard him spooked before.

We waited for dawn in the kitchen, drinking coffee but neither talking much nor sleeping, and at first light a vehicle stopped outside. The front gate squeaked and we looked at one another nervously. A few moments of silence. Then pounding on the door.. A knock from inside a coffin couldn’t have been more alarming.

“Hey, you guys in there?” someone yelled.

George peered around the curtain of the window overlooking the porch then flung the door open. Chris Sanson, a US army Green Beret, strode in, holding an M-16 carbine.

Chris was from the Special Forces’ Ho Ngoc Toa base five kilometres north of us. We’d been friends since I diverted Equipment Incorporated trucks with scarce construction materials to his camp for a new canteen. The supplies were destined for a US military unit, and a US unit got them. Only the wrong one. Bev, Lucienne and I became regulars at the canteen and were given special privileges, such as being told which pokey machines had been doctored not to pay out. In return, the Americans came home to Thu Duc for barbecues.

Chris took Lucienne in his arms. “A minute to grab a bag,” he told us, “then we’re out of here tout suite. Charlie’s closing on the village.”

“What about the Weiderspans?” Bev asked. Sam Weiderspan was an American engineer with Hydrotechnic, a company building a water treatment plant for Saigon.

“They’re being collected now.” Firefights crackled nearby.

“Well, tell your men to watch out for snakes,” Bev said as she rushed for a few essentials. She’d often taken Lucienne to visit Sam’s wife Ethel across the square from us until one afternoon a snake in the bush growing through the Weiderspan’s gate archway stared her in the eye. Ethel told her it was from a nest of vipers in the hedge and Bev never went back.

A jeep idled at the gate with a Green Beret leaning against its pedestal-mounted machine gun in the rear. Bev climbed in my ute and Chris handed her Lucienne, George and I would follow him in the Fords.

A small hand gripped my arm. Wep Tu, carrying her child, looked at me pleadingly.

“No Vietnamese,” Chris said, shaking his head. “Vietnamese no can do.”

She was wailing. I gave her what money I had and told her to take anything she could sell from the house and stay as long as she wanted.

Two Skyraiders flying wingtip to wingtip loosed smoky streams of rockets as we drove to the other side of the square where several American families were scrambling aboard a Special Forces truck. On the motorway, nothing moved. Usually all four lanes were choked with traffic.

A pair of Phantoms flashed past and dumped napalm bombs behind the motor pool where the VC had launched rockets a few hours earlier. Oily rolling flames and black smoke. The jets wheeled for another run. By then our attention was focused ahead for trouble.

Except for ten Americans, the camp was deserted. It often held at least 200 Nung mercenaries from Vietnam’s hill country. Of Chinese ancestry, however, they were in Cholon, Saigon’s Chinese sister, for the new year holiday.

The camp’s CO showed the women and children the bunker where they would shelter if the Viet Cong attacked.

“Kip here will look after you.” He scratched between the ears of the dog sitting beside. It was big enough to be the world’s first Alsatian-Clydesdale cross. “He’s as good as any of us.”

We knew Kip; he was Lucienne’s playmate. His first Green Beret owner had left him in the care of a Vietnamese girlfriend while he went on patrol. He was wounded and flown to hospital in Hawaii. Days later his friends found the dog without water or food tied to a post in the girl’s village. He became the camp mascot and homicidal toward any Vietnamese who approached.

The major explained we were to help defend the camp if necessary. Each of us was allocated a position along the perimeter fence and given an AK-47 with several spare magazines.



Minutes after midnight, a mortar bomb burst in the compound, waking us instantly. Two officers had vacated a cabin for us and we’d slept in our clothes, but I’d taken my boots off.

“Run,” I urged Bev as I reached for them under the bunk. “I’ll bring Lucienne.” But she grabbed her and bolted. When I followed seconds later, hopping while tying laces, a second bomb exploded. Silhouetted in the flash, Bev fumbled Lucienne, caught her without breaking stride, and disappeared behind sandbags into the bunker, Kip loping alongside. As a few more bombs exploded, an excited Lucienne kept an arm around the dog, happily patting him and crying, “boom, boom.”

I stood at the wire fence with a carbine, heart whomping whenever I imagined a VC creeping towards me, which was most of the time. The mortar attack stopped after a few minutes. Some huts were slightly damaged but no one had been hurt.

The CO opened the canteen for celebratory drinks and to award Lucienne a Combat Infantryman Badge. He’d written an honorary citation for her as the camp’s youngest combat veteran.

We’d booked to fly to Singapore in early February, for I’d signed a contract to manage a project to reopen a port in Sumatra, but the Tet offensive had stopped all international flights. The major insisted we remain in the camp, and we did for ten days.

Throughout the country the Americans annihilated the communists. In most places they were defeated in days if not hours. Hue city, however, remained a battleground and in Cholon, sporadic fighting continued for a month.

At Khe Sanh, where 40,000 NVA soldiers had encircled 4,000 GIs before Tet, the siege went on for weeks, only broken after the US had dropped 40,000 tonnes of bombs, equivalent to five Nagasaki-size nuclear weapons.

41,000 guerrillas were killed during the Tet offensive, destroying the Viet Cong as an effective fighting force. The US lost 1800, the South Vietnamese army – plus its allies – another 3,000, and civilian deaths were in the tens of thousands.

The offensive marked the beginning of the end for American involvement in Vietnam. The public watching the war on television realised it was hopeless. The men at Ho Ngoc Toa, however, continued to reconnoitre VC-controlled areas, ranging into Cambodia and Laos.

Bev and I often shared the drama listening to operational radio transmissions. One night two Green Berets infiltrated a VC camp. They couldn’t talk for fear of being overheard and were told to answer questions by clicking their microphone once for “yes” and twice for “no”.

“Is Victor Charlie within ten yards of you?” The answer, a single click.

“Five yards?” A single click.

The pair escaped undetected.

The camp’s outdoor movie theatre, however, proved danger and courage weren’t exclusive to the Green Berets. Each seat was a rotor blade from a helicopter shot down supporting them.

Bev never returned to our home at Thu Duc although George and I did. Wep Tu wasn’t there, the house was untouched, and our coffee mugs still sat on the kitchen table. I packed several suitcases and abandoned the rest of our belongings.

We then headed for the New Zealand Charge d’Affaire in Saigon, hoping to get Bev and Lucienne on an NZ Air Force Bristol Freighter at Tan Son Nhut airport. According to the Green Berets, it had arrived from Singapore a few days before Tet and would likely return there once the airport was flushed of VC.

We’d loaded some cartons of army C-rations we kept in the house on my ute, and several containers of water in case the New Zealanders needed them.

An American army captain stopped us at a sandbagged roadblock bristling with guns and shielded by armoured personnel carriers at Newport Bridge. Usually my New Zealand passport and George’s Australian one opened more doors than our identification cards issued by the military. Not this time.

“I don’t give a rat’s ass if you’re from the Vatican. You’re not going through,” he said. “Charlie’s still around, shooting at anything on the bridge. No one’s crossing. What the fuck do you want to go into Saigon for, anyway?”

If I told the truth, he’d say no. I looked at George for inspiration. He clutched his stomach. “Agh!” he groaned as if in pain. “For God’s sake, hurry.” He rocked back and forth in his seat. “Get going will you! Agh!”

‘‘What the fuck’s his problem?”

I couldn’t answer. I didn’t know. “Appendicitis,’” George moaned.

“What?”

“Appendicitis,” I said. “If I don’t get him to a hospital, he’s a goner.”

“Jesus Christ,” exclaimed the bewildered American. “I can’t let you. You’ll get freaking killed!”

“Well, if you don’t, he’ll die anyway. And you’ll be held accountable by the Australian Government,” I said officiously, waving George’s passport. “We don’t like being killed by our allies.” George moaned and slid off the seat.

“Goddamn it,” the young officer thundered. “Right. Through you go. But it’s your asses, ya hear?”

Soldiers rolled some 44-gallon drums aside. I stomped on the accelerator and never resumed breathing until we flew off the long bridge.

“Appendicitis!”

“I was going to tell him my water had broken.”

“Lucky you didn’t,” I said.

“Why?”

“I’d have put you down, you freak.”

Few people were about in Saigon and the crippled tanks, burst armoured personnel carriers, upended trucks, jeeps holed like kitchen colanders, sporadic gunfire, and shell-pocked buildings testified to why we shouldn’t have been there either. An APC camouflaged with leafy branches was in the garden of US Ambassador Bunker’s villa.

At the Charge d’ Affaire, a sole Maori corporal guarded the entrance. He desperately wanted to be elsewhere, preferably with his mates at the New Zealand army’s base camp at Nui Dat near the China Sea.

The official who answered the doorbell had a nervous tic. Bev and Lucienne’s situation may have been precarious, he agreed, but they couldn’t fly on the Bristol without permission from Wellington.

“But that could take weeks,” I said. “They should be out now.”

He looked around anxiously, shrugged, stepped back and closed the door. The corporal shook his head in disbelief. There was no point arguing with the man. He was probably back under his desk. Fortunately the Americans hadn’t waited for permission from the Pentagon before risking their lives to save us. We drove away, taking our relief supplies with us.

The same officer was at the Newport bridge barricade and poked his head through George’s window when he spotted him.

“G’day,” the Australian said cheerfully.

“Right, assholes, what’s the game?”

George told him the truth and what had happened at the Charge d’ Affaire. The officer turned to me. “Maybe I should detail some of my guys to deal to them?” I wasn’t sure whether he was serious. Strange things happened in Vietnam. I declined the offer.

He shouted to his men to watch for anyone who spoke funny like we did. “Shoot the sons-of-bitches,” he told them.

“If there’s a next time,” he told us, “we’ll help Charlie blow y’all away.”

Days later I went back to Saigon. The barricade was gone, the city alive again. At Tan Son Nhut a Pan American plane peppered by VC bullets was almost repaired and would fly to Singapore in 48 hours. The Smiths would be on it.

Our farewell from Ho Ngoc Toa was especially poignant, our gratitude beyond words. Lucienne wanted to stay with Kip or take him on the plane. I was surprised she never suggested riding him to safety somewhere.

At Tan Son Nhut’s passenger terminal, a military policeman spotted her Combat Infantryman Badge. “Where did the kid get that?” he asked. “I haven’t got one, and I’ve been in the army for years.

I wondered where he’d been lately.

Our flight to Singapore would take 80 minutes. The moment the wheels thumped into their housings, the passengers, mainly American civilians, cheered. Some cried. They’d survived the murderous Tet offensive but living in Vietnam had suddenly become too risky even for big salaries.

As the triple-turbine Boeing 727 climbed steeply to avoid fire from any hidden VC, we flew over the US military mortuary. I’d often driven by it and felt disturbed every time. Often after a fight with heavy casualties it would smell of bodies and formaldehyde.

It was unlikely anyone else aboard had recognised the building or given a thought for the American servicemen whose remains were in it. Many would be teenagers, too young to buy a beer legally in my country but forced to fight a lost cause for their own. They would go home in aluminium boxes to distraught families. We were leaving coddled by air hostesses for South-East Asia’s island paradise.

*Mike Smith‘s career path has taken him from Canterbury to conflict flashpoints around the world, including Zimbabwe and Vietnam, and then back to New Zealand where he held a senior role in TVNZ’s news organisation. His last piece for Newsroom was a farewell to Clare Hollingworth, the journalist who broke the first news of World War II.

