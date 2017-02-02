Cricket and the Basin stand as one

Lifelong cricket fan Mike Munro wishes the Basin Reserve a long and happy life.



Unlucky Friday the 13th? What a lot of hooey. For those at Wellington’s Basin Reserve it is the most favourable of mornings. A cloudless sky, a gentle breeze wafting from the north, pohutukawa trees a blaze of red, the domed William Wakefield Memorial monument atop the eastern bank gleaming in the morning sun, and the outfield grass sporting its neat checkerboard look. What better place for a cricket buff to be on this summer’s day?

It was the previous day, Thursday 12 January, that served up adversity, at least on the weather front. The wind blew with a demented fury, curtains of heavy drizzle periodically thrashed the place, hats and caps were sent flying, and the players were forced from the field of play a couple of times. The Bangladesh players, well used to playing at home in sticky, subtropical warmth, must have wondered what sort of wretched hellhole they had entered.

But by Friday the storm has exhausted itself. When the cricketers return to the Basin’s playing arena at 10.30am, all is calm and bright. Around the picturesque ground a modest number of spectators – perhaps 850 of us in the first hour – apply the sunblock and settle in to enjoy New Zealand’s finest test match venue.

In a while I find myself musing on the naysayers wanting to call time on the old ground. They complain about its scruffy and aging facilities, and point to its location being an impediment to traffic solutions on one of Wellington’s busiest thorougfares, as the ruckus over the now abandoned north-of-the-Basin flyover proposal highlighted. Critics also like to note that other cities are getting a jump on Wellington with their boutique purpose-built cricket venues – such as Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, and Nelson’s Saxton Oval – and that Wellington should guarantee its status as a cricket-hosting city by shifting all forms of the game across town to the under-used and modern Westpac Stadium.

But, no, it is simply unimaginable to think of Wellington and New Zealand cricket without the Basin Reserve. The place oozes charm and history. It is cricket’s spiritual home in this country, and, in any case, the ground was registered by the Historic Places Trust, as it was then known, in 1998. So if plans for a $20 million-plus makeover are fulfilled, then the Basin’s future seems reasonably secure.

The beauty of the place is that in many ways time stands still. The old Museum Stand – now yellow stickered because it’d be prone to collapse in a decent earthquake – hasn’t changed for years. The wooden fence around the Basin’s perimeter (I remember scaling it in the 1970s to avoid the $2 gate charge to a cricket test) seems to have been there forever. As has a hot dogs and chips caravan, though, in recent times, healthier options have emerged at the ground to balance the stodge. The quaint manual cricket scoreboard, which requires five or six youngsters to scurry up and down its internal stairs to change the numbers, has stood unmodified for 35 years. The pohutukawas fringing the Basin are another long-time feature. And the outlook from my favoured west side – well, it never disappoints: the old villas on the flanks of Mt Victoria, and the forest behind them; jets climbing northwards from behind the Mt Victoria skyline; historic Government House and its flagpole visible through the trees; the multi storey class block of Wellington College; the prominent cross above St Mark’s Church School; and the towering web of scaffolding at the southern end on which the television camera operators must perch.

The Basin Reserve is now in its 88th year as a test cricket venue. It has been the scene of some of New Zealand cricket’s most memorable days, and its playing arena has been graced by some of the finest players the game has ever seen. I clearly remember my first visit. My father brought me to the ground in the mid-1960s, the occasion being a New Zealand v Pakistan test match in which the legendary Hanif Mohammad, a test player from the age of 17, was playing. (A search of the NZ Cricket website reveals the test was played on January 22-26, 1965). I’ve been countless times since, and got to introduce my own son to the ground in the early 1990s.

As mentioned, there is a plan to breathe new life into the Basin. The 10-year, $21.2 million blueprint has among its objectives, according to the website blurb, the “retaining of the Basin as the premier cricket ground in New Zealand, and strengthening its value and connection with the community.” The Basin Reserve Trust, a council-controlled organisation (CCO) established by the Wellington City Council and Cricket Wellington, has responsibility for the revamp.

The feeling is that the quake-threatened Museum Stand will most likely be demolished, though some are mounting a bid to save it. If the stand does perish, a new home will need to be found for the New Zealand Cricket Museum, which, somewhat perversely, continues to allow people to enter what the safety watchdogs say is a hazardous building, to view cricket memorabilia. Ominously, the futuristic sketches that form part of the Basin plan show the old stand is no longer there. But the word from the Wellington City Council is that the architects are quietly working on two scenarios – one with a strengthened and upgraded Museum Stand, and the other without it.

What we are being promised is flood lights, a spruced up R A Vance Stand – work on which is already well advanced – and “more usable public space and embankment areas to enhance the ‘Village Green’ feel of the grounds”. Space to accommodate temporary seating, so that the maximum capacity can, if required, be brought up to 10,000, also forms part of the modernisation work.

Cricket is an old and venerable game. The Basin Reserve is an old and venerable cricketing venue. So it is only right that the two will continue to be inextricably linked.

*Mike Munro is a media and corporate communications strategist. He reported for 10 years from the parliamentary press gallery in Wellington, before serving as the Chief Press Secretary in former Prime Minister Helen Clark’s office. His last piece for Newsroom was about the impact of tourism on New Zealand’s parks.

