Power and responsibility

The news reflects reality. We can’t smash the mirror for fear of what we might see, writes Troy Rawhiti-Forbes.

Now more than ever, our words have power. Your words, my words, the words of anyone with access to the internet. To amplify a message and effect change, we could do worse than to open-quote-take-to-social-media-end-quote. If there’s enough rallying around the cause, and a suitable level of responsibility – or reactive anxiety – at the recipient’s end, then that power transforms into action.

Let’s pull up an example from close to home. Morgan Tait’s piece on BMW and a review of its brand influencer partnership with athlete Sonny Bill Williams was the 28th article in our Summer Newsroom series.

It was also the very first news story published by Newsroom.

If you ask me, as editor of the Summer Newsroom site, I think it was a good start. The story compelled a reader to consider issues of religion, sexuality, fame, prejudice, and of public relations and corporate responsibility in the age of trigger-finger social media.

Corporate communications and brand teams can be home to some anxious folks. I should know. I’ve been in the business long enough to see what a pointed tweet or breathless Facebook rant could do to experienced practitioners who’ve got marketing and PR awards cluttering their mantelpieces.

Fortunate is the social media manager who can get through a summer holiday or long weekend without an internal brand, communications, or marketing manager sending a sweaty-fingered email after sundown that starts with “did you see this tweet?”

Nuance can go out the window when negative feedback pops up online. It’s possible that in this case, the window was electric and fitted to the door of a very flash car.

Morgan’s story contained the following facts:

BMW received feedback from customers and critics on social media who wanted to draw the company’s attention to links between the cross-code champion, who is a Muslim, and a cleric whose comments have caused distress to people in the Jewish and LGBT communities.

BMW New Zealand deleted negative feedback from its Facebook page.

The feedback included a claim that Williams was using an “Isis salute.”

The story repeated a clear statement from the President of the Federation of Islamic Associations NZ: The one-finger gesture that Williams made is a universal gesture in Islam and should not be associated with Isis , also known as Daesh.

BMW sent a senior manager from Australia to New Zealand as part of an internal process which aimed to “minimise” the problem. This included a review of the agreement with Williams.

Newsroom asked a BMW New Zealand spokesman if these actions could have been taken as being anti-Muslim.

BMW responded with the following jargon salad: “If there is criticism or complaints made against [any ambassador] we will obviously look to work in a way where we minimise any problems, that goes for our brand and our ambassadors themselves.”

“Minimise.” We’ll come back to that one soon.

On Twitter, journalist Mohamed Hassan asked Newsroom to take a step back and take another look.

He came to us from a place of authority on Islamic issues. He is the producer of Radio New Zealand’s Public Enemy series. It is an ongoing study of the experiences of Muslim communities in western countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

Hassan told us that referring to the “Isis salute” was making “the problem” worse.

“I urge you to reconsider how this story has been written, and whether some of the sources quoted are reliable or inflammatory,” he said.

This is the part that pains me. I wish it weren’t so, but here it is: The sources quoted in Morgan’s story were, in my view, reliable and inflammatory. These viewpoints exist. There are people out there – real people – who are unaware or ignorant of the single index finger’s original and enduring meaning: The oneness of Allah. Instead, they apply their knowledge and recall – and in some cases, their prejudice – based on the images they see the most: Those of the soldiers of the Islamic State.

Why does this viewpoint, as misguided as it is, matter in the context of this story? Because without the social media tail wagging the corporate dog through fear or contempt or a simple lack of knowledge of one of the world’s most prominent religions, I believe BMW would not have blinked twice. I imagine a scenario with no pointy Facebook comments, no emails at dinner time, and no screengrabs sent to an executive’s inbox with half the middle management carbon-copied in.

We certainly wouldn’t be talking about a Muslim athlete being scrutinised for things he didn’t say, coming from a mind he doesn’t own, through a mouth that isn’t his.

Let’s loop back to responsibility though. There is an SBW-shaped hole in this conversation. He has the luxury of having his manager do his minimising for him so that he can focus on his boxing, his rugby, and his league.

Sonny Bill Williams, the very seed of that story, isn’t turning up. In 140 characters, he could own his own narrative. He could take control.

He could condemn homophobia. He could condemn sexism. He could condemn anti-Semitism.

The previous sentence ran to 85 characters. If Williams were to copy it, paste it into Twitter, and replace each “he could” with “I” then he’d have an even shorter and more elegant message.



The impact would be felt around Australasia. Maybe even around the world.

Instead, he’s left it to Khoder Nasser. On paper, that’s fair enough because taking the client’s flak is one of the things managers get paid to do. In reality, this isn’t so righteous. There’s a classic Spider-Man line about power and responsibility that comes to mind, and it doesn’t involve paying someone to make ugliness disappear.

Yes, I see a little irony in writing about a social media comment that’s about a story that came about because of a response to social media comments. Responsibility is what it is. Power transformed into action.

To have left the matter of Williams’ finger hanging in the air would have been irresponsible. That is why Hazim Arafeh, President of FIANZ, was approached to be quoted. He was nothing but emphatic about the true meaning of the gesture and that it should not be associated with Daesh.

Unfortunately, it is associated with Daesh.

Not by everyone, but by enough people in a position to have risked harm to the livelihood and reputation of a young Muslim man still finding his way in his relatively newfound faith while being under the glare of several spotlights at once.

Hiding the misunderstanding doesn’t delete it, and it doesn’t expose to the wider world – to the people who don’t have to live with the consequences – any reason to stop associating this gesture of strong and pure faith with such vicious machines of hate.

The single-finger salute should not be associated with Daesh. With extremists. With murder. With genocide. With fear. But for as long as these evils persist, we need to talk about them when they affect the world. We need to do it responsibly, and with respect.

I do not apologise for escalating my point quickly here: This year is only one month old and it is already among the most painful calendar years of the 21st century, looming large alongside 2001 and the attacks of September 11, and 2004 which ended with the indelible horror of the Boxing Day tsunami.

The truths are painful, they are persistent, and they are predominantly Presidential.

Journalists, the ones who do their jobs without fear, are among the declared enemies of the leader who abandoned the free world. Donald Trump is reliably inflammatory. The things he says and the actions his administration takes in his name might be hard to believe, but you can damned well rely on him to deliver shock after shock to the system. His media counsellor has promised they’ll keep coming. Kellyanne Conway is reliably inflammatory too.

The world’s media professionals and concerned citizens alike are struggling to keep up with the pace of his actions, to keep Trump’s rampancy in check – but struggle everyone must. That means dealing with the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is, no matter what it exposes.

At the local level, Prime Minister Bill English has been pilloried and lampooned for failing to quickly take a strong position – in any direction – over Trump. Critics and supporters alike expect him to involve his government in the conversation, in the struggle, because that’s what facing the truth looks like.

I see people on Twitter saying they won’t read the news today, yesterday, tomorrow. It’s too much to bear. They’re right. It is. But hiding it won’t make it go away, and that’s why journalists persist. It’s why activists, legislators, political incumbents and opponents all persist. Diseases like sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, and religious persecution will not cure themselves.

The filter bubble offers protection, but it comes with a cost.

If you need to be distracted, please find a book or a comic, a record or a video game. Take your pet for a walk or spend some time with your loved ones. Go check out some art. Come back when you’re ready. Right now, the news is not a safe space. It is not a sanitary location. The world is not safe.

It’s the responsibility of journalists to hold the mirror up so that we can all see what is reflected back at us. If what we see is ugly then, as a society, we should challenge it.

*Troy Rawhiti-Forbes is editor of Summer Newsroom. Previously, he held corporate relations and marketing roles at Spark, and was an award-winning social media editor at the New Zealand Herald. His last piece for Newsroom was about 2016, the so-called “worst year ever.”

