English answers the call on Waitangi Day

Tim Murphy was there to witness the meeting of PM Bill English and Ngati Whatua at Bastion Pt.



What better morning to take a call from Donald Trump than on our national day of reconciliation and inclusion.

What better build-up than to have spent the hours beforehand being welcomed and embraced by a people long wronged by the state – and given a chance to acknowledge their struggle and generosity of spirit in working to heal division and promote harmony.

Before that big call, Prime Minister Bill English was at the spectacular marae of Ngati Whatua o Orakei, not a dildo or a hater or wrecker in sight. About as far from the troubles of Waitangi and – separately – the mindset of Trump as is possible to be.

He had just set out with optimism and conviction what he believes has made New Zealand great – a ‘unique culture of dealing with difference and diversity and tension among people’.

“There is probably nowhere in the world that can demonstrate the ability to find justice, and see it done,” he told his hosts over breakfast.

Having declined to visit Waitangi’s Te Tii Marae, yet again a scene of discord and dissension on Saturday, English and a clutch of ministers took up Ngati Whatua’s invitation to meet high on the hills of Takaparawha (Bastion Pt). The government wanted to focus on what is going right with relations between Maori and the Crown. The iwi, prodded by ‘Uncle Joe’ Hawke, the leader of Ngati Whatua’s historic occupation and fight to retain its land from one last Crown outrage in the 1970s, felt now was the time to put its current relationship with the government on a better footing.

The fact of this marae hosting the Prime Minister on Waitangi Day nearly 40 years after the Crown evicted Hawke and others from their protest village in a massive police operation was lost on no one.

Tukoroirangi Morgan, president of the Maori Party and a leader of Waikato Tainui, told English it was right that this was the first marae in the region to host him. Joe Hawke sat in the front row of the hosts as English praised the fight he and the iwi had made back then.

Ngati Whatua’s treaty settlement and subsequent commercial and community successes were lauded, with the PM joking in front of Morgan that the iwi’s leaders never stopped telling him how successful they now were – almost as much as he heard it from Tainui.

He noted the fight in the 1970s was over housing – the Crown’s attempt to sell off parts of the Bastion Point land for private residential housing. Now the iwi and Crown were in negotiations again about housing, seeking a way through the government’s policy to redevelop state housing in the Orakei area over the next 10 to 15 years.

His speech inside the meeting house was powerful, unscripted, almost effortless in reflecting his deep knowledge and understanding of the Treaty settlement process and the reconciliation it has permitted in the past 30 years. “I think we have been involved in 66 of the 82 settlements that have been achieved,” he said of National governments back to Jim Bolger, Doug Graham and Jenny Shipley. Opening for almost two minutes in te reo, English paused just once to find in English the words ‘Thank you for inviting me’.

Over breakfast the Prime Minister set out three reasons for optimism in the Maori-government relationships in this country: government surpluses and low debt allowing consistent if modest growth in the incomes of families, the new leadership among Maori taking on the gains of the great leaders of treaty settlements through their regular and demanding meetings with the Crown, and the fact that in many regions and sectors iwi were now the best answer for businesses seeking long-term and committed investors.

His time as deputy Prime Minister and finance minister has seen English in the forefront of the Crown’s dealing with Maori, ‘attending almost all’ of the quarterly meetings with the Iwi Leaders Forum. Between 150 and 200 leaders turn up and ‘keep turning up because we have built confidence that any issues would be dealt with in a fair way’ based on respect, mana and mana-enhancing initiatives.

‘What we are celebrating today is that we have understood our history, that we have shown together we can change the path of it, that we are not held back by conflict and grievance – demonstrated in this place with the memories so fresh around Bastion Pt.”

The shared warmth on the marae was a triumph for both English and Ngati Whatua, reinforced by the PM’s group heading down the hill to Okahu Bay for the iwi’s Waitangi Day festival of music, food and games. At this public event there was a good sized family crowd, one protester, (something about welfare and Paula Bennett), and nothing much for police to do. English apologised for going tieless in the heat, not being aware he was to be welcomed again and would face formal speeches and a reply.

He used the open mike to speak again about the optimism New Zealanders should have looking forward to the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty – ‘just 23 years from now’.

“I look forward to more of Waitangi Day that ‘feels’ like this day and is seen by all of New Zealand to be like this day.”

He could be forgiven for being delighted to have been far from the tensions to the north – ‘the cauldron of Te Tii’, as Tuku Morgan called it – and did a mini walkabout greeting people identified in advance for his time and handshake. It wasn’t quite John Key but there were selfies and ‘hey Bills’.

Time though was ticking by. President Trump’s call loomed some time between his appearance on the Bill O’Reilly cable talk show on Fox TV and kick-off of the SuperBowl. English was spirited to his Crown car and away from the peace, light and harmony to a place far, far away down the phone line.

Tim Murphy is co-editor of Newsroom. Previously, he was editor-in-chief of the New Zealand Herald.

