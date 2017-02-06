Ihi, wehi, wana

Waitangi Day is an ideal time to reflect on art’s powerful role in our national identity, writes Hamish Coney.

The birth of a grandchild was the catalyst for artist Colin McCahon to paint one of his greatest masterpieces, The Canoe Tainui in 1969.

The eight-panel painting, that speaks directly to the whakapapa of Aotearoa New Zealand, smashed the New Zealand art auction record – selling for over $1.6 million in September 2016.

My day job as Managing Director of the art auction house ART+OBJECT gave me a front row seat on the night of the auction. In the months since, I have been pondering the intersection of financial and cultural value that catapulted this particular artwork into the headlines some 47 years after its creation.

A masterpiece rarely appears from out of the blue, fresh off the boat, so to speak. The story of The Canoe Tainui begins in the middle ages and navigates the entire recorded history of New Zealand. The date of the arrival of the Maori fleet is reckoned to be around 1200 to 1300AD. The mighty ocean-going waka Tainui was helmed by Hoturoa, born on Hawaiki, the progenitor of the forty generations listed in sequence across Colin McCahon’s painting. A bit of simple maths, based on five generations per century, places the fleet’s arrival around 1200AD. Science, legend and art appear to concur.

Since spending three months in the presence of The Canoe Tainui late last year, I have been haunted by its dramatic physical presence and the questions it asks. Stretching out to nearly five metres, it is asymmetrical in terms of points of entry into its mysteries. At once one of the Timaru-born artist’s most personal paintings and arguably his most emblematic, speaking as it does to nearly a millennia of human experience. The Canoe Tainui is one man’s response to traditions as grand and as old as those of Christianity and to a moment as joyous as the birth of a grandchild. McCahon’s almost liturgical recitation of the Tainui ancestral lineage informs this artwork with its singular power or ihi.

This songline of fathers, mothers, sons and daughters, no doubt committed to memory like the Lord’s Prayer or the Koran, may be specific to the Waikato iwi, but it stands as a metaphor for all tribes and all people. We all come from someone and somewhere. It is the artist’s appreciation that whilst one, as in you and me, are individuals as unique as those listed on the eight panels, we are also points in an unbroken line of humanity into infinity, makes this work both a ‘lest we forget’ memorial and a potent rumination on the mystery of life itself. It is an artwork whose arc is enormous; 800 years into the future this canoe will still be on a journey, telling its resolute story, its legend always growing. The vastness of the eternal fills The Canoe Tainui with the prized characteristic of wehi or awe.

Like many Pakeha, my understanding of my whakapapa stretches at best to my forebears’ arrival in New Zealand. In my case that is the middle of the 19th century. Beyond that I think there is a bit of Irish, English and Welsh in the family genepool, but how much and where from I’d have to ask my Mum or my Aunty Sherilyn. For Tangata Whenua, of course that is not the case. Maori genealogy is a long line of descent direct to one of the original waka. Iwi by iwi, origin stories have been passed down over centuries and are known, revered and celebrated in over a thousand marae that house elaborate whare whakairo (carved houses), repositories of tribal knowledge and precious taonga. Many whare whakairo are named after, and are the embodiment of, founding ancestral figures like Hoturoa. It is the very certainty in these matters that gives Maori art its vital sense of authority or wana.

1969 was a particularly fertile and decisive year for Colin McCahon. He had finally moved to a new studio at Muriwai on Auckland’s west coast. The coastal environment immediately re-invigorated the artist by allowing him to work at greater scale and opened his eyes to a Maori perspective on this bracing landscape. The following telling quote by the artist foresees an impending change in direction, ‘Muriwai Beach… is wild and beautiful; empty and utterly beautiful. This is, after all, the coast the Maori souls pass over on their way from life to death – to Spirits Bay’.

Born in 1919, McCahon was fifty when he created The Canoe Tainui. The birth of his first grandchild Matiu to his daughter Victoria and her husband Ken Carr, from a Waikato Maori family, provided for McCahon a deeply personal connection to a wider whakapapa to which he was now linked. He was further drawn to the subject of ancestral connectivity by a gift from another daughter, Catherine; a book entitled The Tail of the Fish, Maori Memories of the Far North by Matire Kereama of the Aupouri iwi of the far north.

These two events were the catalyst for McCahon’s most earnest explorations into Maoritanga, of which The Canoe Tainui is the grandest; a faithful ‘illustration’ of Kereama’s text. Like many of McCahon’s greatest and most imperious paintings it is just words, white on black, in his signature fluid handscript. In fact it is all words. Sign writing. Korero.

From left to right, each panel details the sons and daughters of Hoturoa and their marriages. The names are all clearly Maori: Te Mihinga, Tutamahine, Tauroa, Kahu and so on, through the centuries. Then in the fifth and penultimate panel we see the sudden appearance of ‘Ngawini McMath whose son was Wiremu McMath whose children were Arthur and Bella’. The painting details a family history much like his own, as McCahon noted when writing to his Wellington art dealer Peter McLeavey, ‘This is a personal and family exhibition. The paintings… are all for (his grandson) Matiu Carr. His birth, and the discovery of Matire Kereama’s book…has made these paintings happen and become real to me.’

Both McCahon and McLeavey thought the painting too personal, too tough to find a ready home, but to both their surprise the painting sold on opening night to, ‘a young married couple who just had to buy the painting.’ Sale price on the night in July 1969 was a smidgeon over $500.

That couple was Tim and Sherrah Francis, in whose lifetime collection the work had been a feature until their passing and the sale of their artworks last year. In 2011 Tim Francis penned an eloquent essay on the work and his words echo the feelings of many, my own included, ‘Facing us, on the large wall in the first room of Peter’s gallery was The Canoe Tainui. It was stunning, lyrical, subtle, glowing. It looked wonderful.

You know up to that point I had been – apprehensive I think is the word – about Pakeha taking Maori objects, symbols, even history, and making it into something of their own. But this was not like that. The words, the names, were handled reverently. The whole feeling of the painting was one of honouring Maori, acclaiming Maori Culture.’

And so to the painting itself and the effect it has on the viewer. McCahon’s unique way with words, alloyed to the chain of history and a complete tribal bloodline conflate into these sensations of wehi, ihi and wana that Maori use to describe their most treasured taonga. These are terms I happened across recently when rereading the catalogue for the famous 1984 exhibition Te Maori, which did so much to rebuild Maori mana and pride, so my apologies if their use feels cadged or out of place, but they were the best I could find to express my own response to an artwork of such ambition and grandeur.

At this point it might be wise to take the coward’s route and simply quote someone better equipped for the task. Eminent art historian and McCahon expert Peter Simpson wrote movingly on the potency of this masterpiece in the 2016 auction catalogue and I must defer to him, ‘If ever a painting bursts out of the natural dumb silence of its medium and speaks to us, this one does. It is McCahon’s most profound act of imaginative identification with Maoritanga, arguably the most profound ever achieved by a Pakeha. This painting is a priceless taonga for a bicultural nation, Aotearoa/New Zealand.’

The night of the auction in September of last year is a bit of a blur. Feelings of nervousness, elation and relief were experienced in equal measure. The Canoe Tainui’s sale to a New Zealander reinforced its centrality to the culture and the record sale price I hope adds something to the mana of the work. However the auction was just one night in the life of this work. The new owner has followed the lead of Tim and Sherrah Francis and is generously lending the work to an upcoming major exhibition of McCahon’s work at the City Gallery in Wellington ‘On Going out with the Tide’. This exhibition curated by Robert Leonard and Wystan Curnow is a survey that focusses on the artist’s production of the 1960s and 1970s that feature Maori motifs, language and beliefs. The two hero works will be The Lark’s Song from the Auckland Art Gallery collection and The Canoe Tainui. Curator Leonard is excited to be able to present this work to the public in such a context, ‘With The Canoe Tainui, McCahon inputs such painterly drama—such voice—to something he found set in plain type. He was always so inventive with his formats. He paints the names in white-and-yellow letters on a black ground, with different degrees of emphasis—in thick strokes and thin. Some names glow and advance; others recede. The Canoe Tainui is a major work, but, before it sold for a record-breaking price last year, it was little known. Only one owner! The Francises bought it from McCahon’s 1969 McLeavey show and held onto it for the rest of their lives—more than forty-five years—while many other McCahons changed hands. So, New Zealanders haven’t had much opportunity to see it in the flesh. Now’s their chance.’

There is a note of excitement in Leonard’s words that reflects an art person’s enthusiasm at the prospect of seeing a great work in a new light; anticipating and hoping that others will share this historic occasion. I will be heading down to Wellington in April to renew my acquaintance with The Canoe Tainui and I’m looking forward to seeing the work with its own whanau – other works by McCahon from the same period on a similar theme.

I hope that new New Zealanders, recent immigrants to Aotearoa, fresh off the boat as it were, will seize the chance to experience one of our great New Zealand masterpieces and be available to let the sensations of Ihi, wehi and wana to wash over them. What better guide could they have for their lives in a new land than this great waka? For all New Zealanders on Waitangi Day, the future, just as it was for Hoturoa and his courageous crew 800 years ago, is all ahead of them.

The author acknowledges the following writers, historians and curators in preparing this article: Sidney Moko Mead, Ann Salmond, Damian Skinner, Robert Leonard, Tim Francis, Jill Trevelyn, Jim Schuster, Peter Simpson, Roger Neich, Tamati Kruger, Gordon H. Brown, Ngarino Ellis, Atholl Anderson, Judith Binney and Aroha Harris.

*Hamish Coney is the founding Managing Director of ART+OBJECT. He is also the publisher and editor of Content magazine. He has written articles on art and architecture for Urbis, Idealog, Architecture New Zealand and Art News New Zealand. In 2009 he was the Qantas Media Awards-winning arts columnist of the year. His last article for Newsroom was about the artists you should discover in 2017.

