StuffMe partners line up the late jabs

Tim Murphy hears scraping noises at the bottom of the barrel.

The participants in the troubled #StuffMe media merger have been sending some late messages in their latest filing with the Commerce Commission.

Memo 1: from NZ Herald publisher NZME and Fairfax NZ, owner of Stuff, to the Commerce Commission:

Butt out of the argument over media plurality. Stick to your knitting and decide our merger on economic efficiencies, not social good. If you understand your own law, you know you must authorise our marriage.

Memo 2: from StuffMe to TVNZ and Newshub: To argue at the commission that your two news sites will not be able to compete if we merge is a try-on; the commission needs to know you are way better than us on YouTube viewing and strong on Facebook.

Memo 3: from StuffMe to the Otago Daily Times: Telling the commission your ‘success’ is due to not putting content online before it is published in the papers, and that’s why your paper sales are doing better than ours, is just twaddle.

Memo 4: from StuffMe to the Accident Compensation Corporation and NZ Superannuation Fund: You should invest in us, it will be good for the stock exchange and New Zealand.

Memo 5: from StuffMe to the Press Council and the millions of readers potentially affected by our merger: We’ll sign a “Deed Poll” promising to be good and we’ll lodge it with you asap.

At the eleventh hour in a controversial merger application that started in May last year, the two NZ media juggernauts have given the Commission and their competitors a few sharp jabs. The wording above is mine, but the message was theirs.

In a 50-page paper answering questions raised by commissioners and staff at the public hearing into the merger plan in December, the companies’ irritation at others not getting their arguments is palpable.

And in a further 8 page document explaining a carpet takeover case, Godfrey Hirst, to the Commission, the StuffMe lawyers leave nothing out on the park. On the issue of plurality in the media – or a diversity of ownership, voices, opinions and sources, the companies sniff at the Commission:

“Even if plurality concerns could be considered, the case law is clear that the Commission is not permitted to stand back and overlay social judgment on the authorisation framework or rely on speculation and intuition.”

(Heaven save us from a regulator applying intuition.)

The paper continues: “It is apparent… that the Commission’s description and assessment of potential effects on media plurality is (of necessity) abstract and imprecise. Reflecting the imprecise nature of that endeavour, the Commission makes significant judgments based on limited evidence with reference to assumed broad ‘flow-on’ effects such as government accountability, influence on politicians and an ‘effective functioning democratic process.’”

Sick Burn.

Then, to finish: “It should focus on economic efficiency considerations and disregard broader social policy goals that are not within the scope and purpose of the Commerce Act. Nothing in [the carpet case] supports the Commission’s view that it has a statutory mandate to subordinate economic efficiency to other social goals.

“If the Commission is satisfied that the proposed transaction will deliver net efficiency gains for New Zealand, as it was in the draft determination, then the Commission can and must authorise the transaction.”

Now there’s a way to persuade a bunch of lawyers and academics who have taken precisely the opposite view in their Draft decision.

The document answering questions from the Commission is notable for its putting-in-their-place of Allied Press (the Otago Daily Times) and its chief executive who dared to have a view contrary to the ‘digital first’ mantras of the applicants.

Not only the paper and its boss get the treatment, but also the conservative citizens of little old Dunedin.

“Allied Press does not have a ‘Silver Bullet’ is the heading to the companies’ dismissal of the evidence of Grant McKenzie of the paper. Basically the ODT is wrong because it is readership, not paper sales, or circulation, that matter. And even on circulation the ODT has dropped 15% over the past five years.

“Otago province [note the implication of provincialism] is a region in which residents tend to be more engaged in local issues…and interested in local news generally.

“Otago has a more settled and conservative population….” and generates reader loyalty by being locally owned by a ‘prominent Dunedin business family’. The last line delivered without irony by a potential merged company which will be 40% owned by Fairfax Australia.

They don’t have traffic congestion in Dunedin, either, and that gives more time to read the paper at home.

Pesky fly, sorted, in an almost Trumpist ‘failing ODT’ swipe.

Then it is onto TVNZ and Newshub, whose arguments early in the process were that they are mainly broadcasters with digital add-ons and would not be able to compete against the StuffMe behemoth. The StuffMe parties argue the Commission disregarded the broadcasters, and RNZ’s, strong social media readership – particularly the TV channels via Facebook and YouTube.

“TVNZ, Newshub and RNZ are Serious Competitors” is the heading here.

Given their digital audience growth, it ‘defies logic to suggest these businesses will not continue to grow’

“TVNZ and MediaWorks have a strong audience and create and publish a large amount of video content, the fastest growing digital channel , on Facebook,” the submission says, suggesting the commission’s early finding under-estimated the TV overall audience.

“The TVNZ and MediaWorks news channels on YouTube likely receive significantly more views than the equivalent NZME and Fairfax channels, given their strength in the video format.”

“It is essential that the Commission properly weighs news consumption through social media platforms and the impact that has for amplification for other news media outlets and the ability to rapidly grow an audience…”

The submission repeats its applicants’ insistence that the deal would be good for quality journalism, the media, advertisers, readers, the tax system, the economy and, interestingly, raises the benefits it might have to two big state-owned investments funds, the ACC and the NZ Super Fund – ‘that are interested in New Zealand-specific investment opportunities.’

(Memo: Responsible Cabinet Ministers: Your big public funds are being enticed to invest in highly challenged media assets)

Another fascinating new development in the saga, other than the documents slipping in the name NZME2 to distinguish from the existing Herald-dominated NZME company, is a pledge to ‘enter into a deed poll in favour of the Press Council’.

This would ‘ensure that NZME2’s news publishing operations will, at all times, maintain a charter which requires them to adhere to key principles relating to the editorial content of its news publications’ and promise to stay a member of the Press Council and comply with its principles and rulings.

All very welcome, but standard membership of the Council normally obliges publishers to thus commit.

The companies say in the paper they would execute the deed poll last month (this submission was made public on January 26).

“This provides the Commission with additional comfort that the Merger will not result in a loss of editorial independence, balance or adherence to journalistic ethics and standards.”

It will be interesting to see if the Otago Daily Times feels the need to do likewise.

The Commission is due to deliver its final verdict by March 15. However it is still asking broad questions of the two companies’ editorial leaders and has even asked to talk to the author and Mark Jennings, co-founders of newsroom.co.nz to seek our views on competitive issues and the difficulties of starting up a journalism operation in this market.

*Tim Murphy is co-editor of Newsroom. Previously, he was editor-in-chief of the New Zealand Herald. His last story for Newsroom was about Bill English’s Waitangi Day meeting with Ngati Whatua.

