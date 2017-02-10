Anti-Trumpers rage with their machines

Morgan Tait meets local activists brandishing placards and smartphones, with women leading the charge.

Holding placards, chanting against Islamophobia and numbering more than a thousand, anti-Donald Trump protesters gathered in Auckland’s Aotea Square on Tuesday for a rally against the US President’s border control plans.

From 6pm until about 7.45pm at the “No Ban, No Wall” rally, they listened to a diverse lineup of speakers. They heard about the experiences of Muslims, Maori, Pasifika, Jews and Mexicans. Political asylum seekers who escaped radical Islamic regimes, sociologists, unionists, pacifists and LGBT Christians.

They listened to messages of solidarity and unity, about collective action to protect those being discriminated against by the Trump administration, and the flow-on effects of such ideology for the global community.

They were mainly young, white women.

It would be wrong not to acknowledge the diversity in the crowd. There was Muslim men and women, baby boomers and children. There was Maori and Pasifika families, Jews, American expats and German tourists. But overwhelmingly the crowd at New Zealand’s anti-Trump rally was millennial, female, and caucasian.

What does this say about 2017 New Zealand? Is there a new generation of political activists? Has Trump given millennials – a generation called entitled and narcissistic – on the other side of the world a cause to care about?

“People are taking this opportunity to do something, people who have never been into politics before, they give a shit about this,” said Loren Black, a 22-year-old actor at the rally with friends.

“It’s actually turning our generation’s narcissism into protest,” said another attendee, Grace Augustine, 22.

“A tool that you used to use to take a good bikini photo, now you can use to stand up for yourself and other people.”

Black agreed.

“Social media is good. Before, I felt really backseat, but now I actually get this platform to say things.

“What’s happening in America with Trump makes you feel so small and helpless, like nothing you can do is going to make a difference but with social media you have a platform.”

The Women’s March was a huge catalyst, said Black.

“If you want to support that cause you have got to support everyone, you can’t just choose to support one part.”

Placards illustrated their sentiments. From straightforward messages like, “RESIST, UNITE”, “NO BAN, NO WALL’; to the more witty “Laundry is the the only thing that should be sorted by colour”, and the confrontational “Fuck Trump” and “This pussy grabs back”.

One woman simply held up a doormat with the word “Welcome” stitched into the design.

This is another flow-on from the Women’s March, when photos of the most creative, witty and humorous signs flooded the internet as real-life memes.

“A huge part of protests now are just taking photos of the protests and putting them on a platform,” said Augustine.

“Young people are driving it the most. You want someone in the US to see that this is happening in a little country on the other side of the world – that we support them, and we care, too.”

One of the rally’s organisers Fahad Hussain, 30, said the turnout was more than double what was expected.

A Pakistani Muslim, Hussain said he had felt the real effects of Islamophobia, and the support he and fellow organisers (80 per cent of whom were women) received was overwhelming.

“For someone who has felt Islamophobia themselves, to be able to have that support from other New Zealanders, it did really overwhelm me.

“The energy of the crowd, the placards, their participation in the chanting – I have never felt that before at a protest, and I have been to a lot.”

The presence of young, white women did not go unnoticed by Hussain and the fellow organisers, he said.

“We have all been talking about it, how women especially are are standing up for these issues.”

He suggested that New Zealand’s track record in women’s suffrage was a factor, as well as the experience of Muslim women.

“A lot of women are affected by [the Trump administration’s actions] more than men are. It’s a movement that seems to be spreading from woman to woman.”

Controversy around the Hijab was an example of this, he said. The item of women’s dress had become a symbol of both Islamophobia and sexism.

“It’s a Muslim women’s issue and as a women’s issue that appeals to other women who are now really supporting the wider cause.”

*Morgan Tait (Twitter: @morgtait) is a Newsroom journalist. Previously, she was a justice and crime reporter at the New Zealand Herald. Morgan’s last story for Newsroom was about BMW’s review of its influencer deal with Sonny Bill Williams.

