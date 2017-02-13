AM: Paul Henry-lite, or breakfast TV done right?

The third channel’s new breakfast show is here. Is it a force to be reckoned with? Mark Jennings surveys the scenery.



When news bosses launch a news or current affairs show, they stress about two things – Will the show go to air cleanly, and do we have a big story?

TV3’s (yes, no one is ready yet to seriously adopt the new branding and call it +hr=e ) new early morning show AM started smoothly today, but without the big story Duncan Garner would have wanted.

The man who has the tough task of sitting in Paul Henry’s swivel chair would have pushed all last week for his team to come up with a scoop – something that would have put the show on the map from day one – it didn’t happen.

The show did manage to squeeze half a yarn out of an official information request to Treasury.

The OIA request flushed out an ANZ bank report to that claimed New Zealand is short of 60,000 houses – hardly a revelation, but at it least provided some good material for Garner’s later interview with the Prime Minister.

AM‘s first-day battle with TVNZ’s Breakfast will probably be remembered for the fact that its newsreader, Amanda Gillies, wore the same top as Hilary Barry – a $159 red number by designer Ingrid Starnes.

Apart from this fashion coincidence, Gillies had a good debut. News reading is always going to be a challenge for Gillies because her voice lacks range, but she showed with her concise and well-timed contributions to the banter between her, Garner, and sports anchor Mark Richardson, why she is there.

When Garner sheepishly announced he won’t be buying his wife flowers for Valentine’s Day because he only did that when he was in trouble, Gilles flashed him a knowing smile – it said it all.

Richardson too, appeared comfortable in his role. He is clearly going to play a bigger role than his predecessor on Paul Henry, Jim Kayes.

Kayes let Henry be the star but Richardson is there to be a player in his own right. His comment that his wife is getting a jetski as Valentine’s Day present was delivered with a dryness that showed his comedic talent.

It would be good though if he could put a “g”on the end of the words “lookin” and “beatin“.

This is, after all, a radio show too (it is broadcast simultaneously on Radio Live and TV3 ) and good voice work counts.

Personalities aside, AM follows much the same format as Paul Henry. Fair enough, why throw out something that worked?

Even Henry’s ubiquitous cue cards have been retained, now with AM logo on the back of them.

The branding and imagery are gay – as in bright. There is lots of pink, blue, and yellow, and might be little bit too much of a visual fruit salad.

There were crosses to Newshub reporters who have been covering the big stories of the weekend. The performances of both Ben Irwin at the whale standing in Golden Bay and Sophie Lowery in Sydney observing the bush fires, were disappointing.

Irwin was in total darkness and told us nothing. Lowery, in a darkened and empty Channel 7 newsroom, talked about some tips the Aussies had given her on handling the heatwave, including the purchase of an Akubra hat.

AM’s first day deserved better from these experienced reporters.

It’s clear that the show will depend heavily on Garner’s interviewing ability. The former political editor had the better of a nervous Prime Minister Bill English as they traversed anti-Muslim tirades in Huntly and the 60,000 house shortage.

When English doubted that the 60,000 figure was correct, Garner quickly nailed him with ” If it is not 60,000, then what is it?” English didn’t know and tried to suggest that falling prices will be an indicator of the Government’s moves to solve the crisis. Garner wasn’t buying it.

The interview ended on a lighter note with a discussion about English’s visit to the Big Gay Out in Auckland at the weekend. There were elements of Paul Henry in this and it showed that Garner might just have some of those traits that often made Henry a compelling watch.

Overall, MediaWorks will be happy with day one of AM. There were no stuff-ups and while the show didn’t have a ball-breaking story, it did have some reasonable content, including an interview with Rick Hoffman from the cult TV show Suits.

The hosts looked like they will be cohesive and compatible – no mean feat in multi-headed shows that are on air for three hours.

Any thoughts TVNZ’s bosses might have had that Henry’s departure would mean an easier run for its clunky Breakfast show ended this morning.

*Mark Jennings is co-editor of Newsroom.co.nz. He was Head of News and Current Affairs at TV3/MediaWorks for over 20 years, and led the Newshub integration project. His last story for Newsroom was about the triple whammy of bad news for Sky TV.

