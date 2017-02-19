Hollywood at crossroads in Trump’s America

Over the years, Hollywood’s annual gala has suffered a decline in ratings overseas, with many feeling that the perennial actorly bash was losing touch with its audiences both at home watching the show and in those actually heading to the cinemas to see the product.

Certainly, box office figures from North America would bear that assumption out.

Spotlight, which took home the best picture award at the 88th Academy Awards, had raked in critical acclaim but had barely basked in its pre-nomination box office tally, garnering only $28.8 million.

Once its nomination was revealed on January the 14th, the film saw a 35.7% increase in take, raking in an extra $10.3 million; its win secured it another $5.5 million as people went to see what the fuss was about. That’s roughly 50% of what it had taken before the statue’s sheen was cast upon it.

Equally, 20th Century Fox’s The Revenant was the biggest winner of the Oscar accolades.

Initially, that had scored a reasonable, but not incredible, $54.1 million at the North America box office pre-nominations. In the 6 week period post-nomination but pre-ceremony, it positively cashed in on the glory, netting a further $116.5 million post-nomination. No doubt as the cries to give Leo his Oscar became louder, the pull for people to head to the cinema to view it for themselves exponentially increased.

It’s a similar outlook for the 10 best picture nominees this year, with figures for the North American Box Office proffering, on average, a $13.1 million dollar increase in those willing to hand over money to see what exactly made them award-worthy.

But it’s hard to imagine apathy not reigning supreme once again on what was once Hollywood’s golden night come February 27th (US time.).

The Samuel Goldwyn Theater will undoubtedly resound to the beat of hearty back-slapping and triumph as the gongs are handed out by host Jimmy Kimmel.

But , against the backdrop of potentially inevitably muted celebrations, there will continue to be further questions about the Academy, the make up of its eligible voters, its lack of female representation and the results not reflecting the public.

There can be no denying that Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, with its record-totalling 14 nominations that rivals Titanic and All About Eve‘s similar nods, will take home the lion’s share of the glory.

While Hollywood’s own love to revel in appreciation of their craft and their past (witness 2011’s silent picture homage The Artist, which took home five of its 10 nominations), there’s perhaps something more going on than just an appreciation of what their peers have done going on here.

America currently lives in increasingly uncertain times.

Its anointment of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States has split the nation so viciously down the middle that daily insecurity and unrest has, for better or worse, become the new norm.

With Trump waging daily war on the facts, the press, and everything else that preoccupies his mind the second he logs onto his social networks, there’s never been a better time for Hollywood to snuggle down into its own nostalgia blanket.

That’s not to decry the film’s achievements and there’s no disputing its uplifting, yet overly familiar, colourful tale of boy meets girl certainly was a cinematic tonic at the end of last year’s woes after the Grim Reaper had laid waste to so many beloved talents.

But The Academy and Hollywood could look to send another message to Trump on the night with its crowning of La La Land in ultimate glory.