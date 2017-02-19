Hollywood at crossroads in Trump’s America

Ashton Sanders plays a young Chiron in Moonlight. Photo: A24
Will Academy voters face reality, or seek refuge in the past? Darren Bevan sets the scene.


Last year’s Academy Awards may have been drowned out by a rallying cry of “Oscars So White,” but this year’s show threatens to showcase its wares to general apathy and muted indifference, despite the potential for change being there to ring loud from within the establishment walls.

Over the years, Hollywood’s annual gala has suffered a decline in ratings overseas, with many feeling that the perennial actorly bash was losing touch with its audiences both at home watching the show and in those actually heading to the cinemas to see the product.
 
Certainly, box office figures from North America would bear that assumption out. 
Spotlight, which took home the best picture award at the 88th Academy Awards, had raked in critical acclaim but had barely basked in its pre-nomination box office tally, garnering only $28.8 million.
 
Once its nomination was revealed on January the 14th, the film saw a 35.7% increase in take, raking in an extra $10.3 million; its win secured it another $5.5 million as people went to see what the fuss was about. That’s roughly 50% of what it had taken before the statue’s sheen was cast upon it.
 
Equally, 20th Century Fox’s The Revenant was the biggest winner of the Oscar accolades. 
 
Initially, that had scored a reasonable, but not incredible, $54.1 million at the North America box office pre-nominations. In the 6 week period post-nomination but pre-ceremony, it positively cashed in on the glory, netting a further $116.5 million post-nomination. No doubt as the cries to give Leo his Oscar became louder, the pull for people to head to the cinema to view it for themselves exponentially increased.
 
It’s a similar outlook for the 10 best picture nominees this year, with figures for the North American Box Office proffering, on average, a $13.1 million dollar increase in those willing to hand over money to see what exactly made them award-worthy.
 
But it’s hard to imagine apathy not reigning supreme once again on what was once Hollywood’s golden night come February 27th (US time.).
 
The Samuel Goldwyn Theater will undoubtedly resound to the beat of hearty back-slapping and triumph as the gongs are handed out by host Jimmy Kimmel.
 
But, against the backdrop of potentially inevitably muted celebrations, there will continue to be further questions about the Academy, the make up of its eligible voters, its lack of female representation and the results not reflecting the public.
 
There can be no denying that Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, with its record-totalling 14 nominations that rivals Titanic and All About Eve‘s similar nods, will take home the lion’s share of the glory.
 
While Hollywood’s own love to revel in appreciation of their craft and their past (witness 2011’s silent picture homage The Artist, which took home five of its 10 nominations), there’s perhaps something more going on than just an appreciation of what their peers have done going on here.
 
America currently lives in increasingly uncertain times.
 
Its anointment of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States has split the nation so viciously down the middle that daily insecurity and unrest has, for better or worse, become the new norm. 
 
With Trump waging daily war on the facts, the press, and everything else that preoccupies his mind the second he logs onto his social networks, there’s never been a better time for Hollywood to snuggle down into its own nostalgia blanket.
 
That’s not to decry the film’s achievements and there’s no disputing its uplifting, yet overly familiar, colourful tale of boy meets girl certainly was a cinematic tonic at the end of last year’s woes after the Grim Reaper had laid waste to so many beloved talents.
 
But The Academy and Hollywood could look to send another message to Trump on the night with its crowning of La La Land in ultimate glory.
 
It would be a tacit admission that regardless of threats from the outside and growing rumours and fears that the arts will be under fire under the new administration, Hollywood will reign supreme and celebrate its own. Amid the glitz and glamour of who wore what on the red carpet, expect the podium to resound with potential barbs sent the President’s way – either subtly from the winning films or directly by those given their time in the global spotlight to shine.
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land. Photo: Summit Entertainment
If La La Land were to win, voters could potentially have been swayed by a distinct feeling of unease and unhappiness at what’s happening outside on a regular basis since the Presidential inauguration on January 20th.
La La Land‘s nostalgia-drenched salute to Hollywood’s past, and upbeat tones, could positively send a resounding message that Hollywood and those within The Academy will continue to salute its own and stay the course regardless.
 
Yet, that could continue to drive a divide between the cinema-going public and the critics – particularly since all of the Best Picture nominees this year have failed to break the magic $100 million at the box office, prior to their nominations.
 
And with concerns from the Women’s Media Centre that less than 1 in 5 women are nominated in 2017 for their non-acting work, the focus of frustration has shifted from a lack of African-American nominees to more entrenched targets. 
 
While the drive to up the non-white mix of the voters was widely reported last year, the Academy’s been strangely quiet on the recent comments from the Centre.
 
This year’s nominees have seen plaudits showered down on the likes of the African American ensemble film Hidden Figures, its star Octavia Spencer, Fences’ actress Viola Davis, Loving lead Ruth Negga, Fences’ Denzel Washington, and Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali. That could see some of that imbalance redressed, but it may only be a temporary relief, a quirk of the production cycle rather than an aggressive response to prior issues.
 
Yet, this is where the Oscars stands at its crossroads – and it’s here that a new future could be opened wide.
 
There’s no denying a crowning of Barry Jenkins’ superlative coming-of-age triptych Moonlight as the Best Picture over La La Land would signal a seismic shift on last year’s #OscarsSoWhite debacle and indicate the Academy was moving with the times. 
 
But Moonlight shouldn’t become a touch paper for change, nor should it be change for change’s sake. 
 
Its strengths and subtleties lie in its glorious execution, and it’s readily proved to be emotional kryptonite to those who’ve viewed it – even if its limited release distribution plan here in New Zealand felt more than a touch self-sabotaging with only one cinema in Auckland and one in Wellington showing it on its opening weekend. 
 
Steeped in emotional tones, and with a universal story told in such an intimate and pitch perfect fashion, the film’s eternal message of coming-of-age, of self-discovery and of burgeoning sexuality all hang together in one excellent mix; it’s a more than worthy award winner.
 
Fortune favours the brave, and while La La Land has already scorched the awards season from the BAFTAs to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and there’s a temptation for Hollywood to thumb its nose at Trump and wallow once again in the past, this could be a real sign of progression within an industry that often looks within first and foremost.
 
Perhaps that Oscars victory and ultimate glory for Moonlight would signal more than the ongoing praise for La La Land ever could.
 

The question remains though – is Hollywood ready to show a willingness to reflect the society it’s in and heed the cries that come from outside, or will we be having the same, eerily familar debate this time next year?

*Darren Bevan (Twitter: @geekboy73) took the audiences of Paul Holmes, Mike Hosking, and Jack Tame through the world of cinema for nine years as Newstalk ZB’s movie reviewer. Darren is co-presenter of TVNZ’s He Said She Said webcasts, and he has also contributed to The Lumière Reader. This is his first story for Newsroom.

