Poll: New Zealand rejects StuffMe merger

The first major poll on NZ’s media merger shows the public isn’t convinced, writes Tim Murphy.

StuffMe? No thanks.

New Zealanders are rejecting the proposed merger of media giants Fairfax NZ and NZME, who run the Stuff.co.nz and nzherald.co.nz websites, by a ratio of three to one.

The StuffMe deal is before the Commerce Commission which must decide if the detriments of having one company run the big part of New Zealand’s news media outweighs the benefits claimed by the struggling companies. It would see all major newspapers, except for the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin, both big websites and all three Sunday papers controlled from one corporate headquarters. The proposed new company would have Fairfax Australia as its major shareholder, with around 40% of its equity.

The first major public opinion poll on the issue, of more than 1000 people and conducted by Horizon Research, finds 44% of respondents opposed to the deal and 15% supporting it. A quarter neither supported nor opposed the deal and 16% were not sure. Among those who buy newspapers, the level of opposition rises to 56.7%.

Horizon put 11 statements on the merger to those questioned. Among the strongest responses were that too few people would control what news is reported and that strong competition between news media companies is important to the country.

Only 9% thought a merger would be good for journalism, and 17% accepted the companies’ line that it was needed to keep New Zealand media companies in business against the global giants of search and social, Google and Facebook.

Whether the merger is approved or not, it is likely the companies will need to shed staff, including a ‘Game of Thrones’ style culling of senior executives, and a cut to the number of journalists. It will also look to close some regional newspaper titles and a Sunday paper. Horizon found 89% of those buying newspapers would miss their local daily if it stopped publishing.

While the results might seem unsurprising, with a latent conservatism likely in the market towards a) change, b) reduction in the number of providers of a service and c) further dimunition of the capabilities of the media and journalism, they will reinforce with the Commission the views of some of its submitters worried about a loss of competition and plurality of reporting and opinion.

The Commission issued a preliminary decision late last year rejecting the merger proposal, citing negative effects on competition and expressing worries about reduction in the range of viewpoints consumers might encounter in the media. It did not accept the companies’ contention that Facebook and Google are news competitors or that other media enterprises including the major TV broadcasters could provide a competitive counterweight to the StuffMe machine.

It is expected within both companies that the Commission might not meet its final March 15 target date for issuing its decision. Investigators and economists for the commission have been seeking more information on sensitive areas of the proposal as late as 10 days ago.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs told a PwC breakfast on Friday that his company was continuing to operate and plan as a standalone company.

Should the commission turn down the merger, NZME’s share price which has languished between 50c and 66c since the preliminary rejection, would face substantial pressure. Fairfax NZ’s status would remain as it has been, as a division of Fairfax Australia. NZME has a fragmented list of shareholders, mainly Australian funds, and could be of interest to private equity funds attracted by the continuing cashflow of the New Zealand Herald and the possibility of turning around the NZME radio division, which is underperforming against rival MediaWorks.

Horizon said verbatim comments from those interviewed were ‘nearly all’ negative and focused on the importance of independent, unbiased and fair media behaviour to inform them better and to support democracy.

“Media executives and journalists will probably dislike reading this. And it may be interesting to see how many report it,” Horizon said in a commentary provided with the results.

“But here are the unedited comments volunteered by scores of New Zealanders nationwide after completing a survey on a proposed merger between the country’s two biggest media companies. If Fairfax and NZME have commissioned their own surveys on what the public thinks of their merger plan, [the results] have not yet come to light.

“Hence, Horizon Research’s decision to self-commission the survey in the public interest, given the proposal’s importance to controlling how we find, report and receive news. The importance of the “fourth estate” is not lost on New Zealanders. The survey’s results show a majority worried that too few will control what is reported as news.”

The survey is weighted to represent the adult population at the latest census. At a 95% confidence level the maximum margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.

