Paul Henry, your network needs you

“Hello Paul, Andrew Szusterman here.”

“Hello Andrew, what’s up ?”

“Paul, would you please come on The Project tomorrow night mate?”

Don’t be surprised if that conversation between TV Three’s head of programming, Andrew Szusterman, and the network’s former star took place about 7.31 last night.

The Project launched on Monday night but it didn’t make a splash. In fact it hardly managed a ripple.

It desperately needed the wit, the cleverness, the sarcasm, and the smirk of a Paul Henry.

The show flew in the boss to be its first guest. Yes, Rove McManus, the Australian comedian who developed the franchise that MediaWorks has purchased.

It will be paying him a heap for that, so it was only fair that he should lend his star power to the local off-shoot on opening night.

Rove, a highly experienced performer, almost took over but cunningly left local lad Jesse Mulligan to explain the show’s technical failures.

He is a nice guy and he’s funny, but last night the show needed a guest presenter with a more acerbic touch than Rove.

What would Henry have made of the High Court’s decision that Kim Dotcom can be extradited to the United States? And his views on Pharmac looking into whether it will subsidise tampons and sanitary pads might have been interesting.

Comedian and social commentator Michele A’Court added a little bit of punch with her comments that Pharmac would immediately subside sanitary products if it was men’s penises that bleed.

But apart from that the show was bland. A story on “meth” production included an interview with a drug counsellor from Hamilton who warned that a poor marijuana season had increased the demand for methamphetamine. The story claimed that the drug would soon surpass alcohol as our most “addictive” drug.

This was followed by an interview with the Drug Foundation’s Ross Bell, but instead of being asked about what is driving this change, Bell was given about a minute to push his well known barrow that the Government should put more money into the treatment of addicts. A potentially good story went nowhere.

Kanoa Lloyd, The Project‘s newsreader, did a piece on Cadbury’s plans to axe 362 jobs at its factory in Dunedin. Lloyd personalised the piece by referring to her childhood in Dunedin and chronicled the economic decline of the city citing previous factory closures. She omitted to say that many high-tech and creative jobs have replaced “old industry” roles, but nevertheless it was a reasonable item. Lloyd looked set to get stuck in and call for a boycott of Cadbury chocolates but wimped out when Mulligan told her that this might impact other workers at the factory – a response softer than Caramello.

Lloyd had her first-night nerves in check and looked confident.

Josh Thomson, the show’s resident comedian didn’t. He fluffed his lines and looked shaky. It also felt like Thompson had just been transplanted from 7 days, which, of course, he has been.

It will be disappointing if Thomson doesn’t fire as he is clearly a talent and looked good in the rehearsals.

Perhaps some of the blame lies with the show’s team of scriptwriters. Where were all the good one-liners? Thomson telling a joke about his home town, Timaru, having a Michelin-starred restaurant was a case in point – “there is a tyre hanging outside the door.”

If the talk is true and The Project is costing MediaWorks close to $9 million this year then the writers need a rocket.

TV Three bosses would also have been cringing at the technical errors on the show, especially given the smooth and almost flawless debut of the new morning show AM a week ago.

The “meth” story was run twice, but the bigger crime was that it took the studio director forever to realise it was happening and stop it.

So what did the critics think of he show? Stuff’s Jane Bowron was underwhelmed but decided it (or anything for that matter) is better than “the Hosk” on TV1.

The New Zealand Herald said The Project “got off to an impressive start”. It referred to “industry peers” praising the new show.

Bizarrely, the two posts it initially gave as evidence were from Jeremy Corbett and Suzette Howe.

Corbett, as most of us know, is a MediaWorks employee and host of 7 Days. He will almost certainly appear on The Project and is hardly likely to pan it. Howe is a relatively junior Newshub reporter in Christchurch.

Both tweets were removed from a later edit of the story.

The ultimate judges though are the viewers and their verdict will be known at 10am today when the ratings are delivered to the network.

The first night of any programme always piques viewer interest so the numbers will be okay – but they are sure to get a boost later in the week when Mr Henry turns up as the guest presenter.

It would have helped if he had dropped in last night.

*Mark Jennings is co-editor of Newsroom. He was Head of News and Current Affairs at TV3/MediaWorks for over 20 years, and led the Newshub integration project. His last story for Newsroom was a preview of The Project on TV Three.

