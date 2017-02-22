We’re calling in the experts

Say hello to the high-profile contributing writers who will support the Newsroom team.

Newsroom, our independent news and current affairs site, launches next month. Our editorial staff of 12 in Auckland and four in Wellington will focus on quality news reporting and analysis – and their work will be supplemented by a group of contributors with deep expertise in their fields.

They will be writing on subjects including technology, business leadership, sports, and the cinema.

We’re proud to introduce them to you here on Summer Newsroom.

Richard MacManus launched ReadWriteWeb in 2003 from Wellington and built it into a pioneering technology blog that helped define the social media era.

He sold it in December 2011 and has been writing independently since then, including his just-published science fiction novel, Presence. Richard has a global reputation for articulating what’s next in technology and what it means for society.

His column will be published on Newsroom weekly.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Newsroom as its weekly technology columnist. We’re in the middle of another sea change in technology, similar in scope to the “web 2.0″ era that I chronicled at ReadWriteWeb. When I founded ReadWriteWeb, social software was just in the process of being created. It soon blossomed into the social media ecosystem we all use today; tools like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. I got to know many of the movers and shakers in Silicon Valley during that time, and learned a lot about how technology can change the world,” MacManus said.

“Today, we’re at an inflection point for a whole raft of exciting new technologies: Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Biotech, and more. I’m going to explore all these technologies in my weekly column. And as with web 2.0, it’s about more than just the products. I’m interested in how these new and powerful technologies will change society,” he said.

For those in the tech industry who’d like to contact Richard, email him here: richard@ricm.ac

Find Richard on Twitter: @ricmac.

Dr Lester Levy CNZM is the appointed chairman of the Auckland, Counties Manukau and Waitemata District Health Boards, Auckland Transport and the Health Research Council. He is also the Chairman of Tonkin+Taylor.



He is a Lead Reviewer for the State Service Commission’s Performance Improvement Framework, a joint central agency initiative to help public sector senior leaders lead performance improvement in their agencies and across the system.

Dr Levy was the foundation Head of the New Zealand Leadership Institute and is Adjunct Professor of Leadership at the University of Auckland.

He is best known for leading a number of organisational performance transformations as a Chief Executive, entrepreneur and Chairman in both the public and private sectors.

In the 2013 New Year’s Honours List Dr Levy was appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to health and education.

At Newsroom, he will bring a leadership lens to the world of current affairs, asking the question: ‘Where is the leadership in that?’ The column will identify an event, interaction, decision or response and scrutinise it, searching for (but not always finding) an act of leadership.

Darren Bevan joins Newsroom.co.nz after spending nearly a decade reviewing films on the New Zealand circuit for online and radio.

A former film critic both in England’s commercial radio sector for over a decade and locally to NewstalkZB audiences, working with the likes of Sir Paul Holmes, and more recently, Jack Tame.

Bevan has also critiqued for TVNZ online and The Lumiere Reader.

On writing for Newsroom, he says: “I’m thrilled to be part of such an esteemed team, which will make waves and shake up the way people consume news and views. I simply can’t wait.”

Find Darren on Twitter: @geekboy73

Suzanne McFadden is a noted NZ sports journalist, having covered the America’s Cup since the famous Team NZ victory in 1995 and a host of other sports including international netball.

She is also an award-winning magazine journalist, specialising in features profiling leading newsmakers. McFadden will write on Innovation, inspiration and sports for Newsroom.

“I’m excited about being part of a new chapter in NZ news and current affairs. I’m looking forward to bringing my three decades of journalistic experience to Newsroom and to learning new ways of sharing important Kiwi stories,’ she says.

Find Suzanne on Twitter: @NZdiva

Rod Oram was business editor of the New Zealand Herald from 1997-2000, and since then has contributed weekly to Nine to Noon on RNZ, the Sunday Star-Times and Newstalk ZB.

He is a frequent public speaker on business, economics, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship, in both NZ and global contexts.

For more than a decade, Rod has been helping fast-growing New Zealand companies through his involvement with The ICEHOUSE, the entrepreneurship centre at the University of Auckland’s Business School.

Among his many journalism awards, he was the Landcorp Agricultural Communicator of the Year for 2009. Prior to emigrating with his family to New Zealand in 1997, Rod was with the Financial Times of London for 18 years in a range of writing and editing roles in the UK and US.

“Newsroom is an exciting new meeting place for New Zealand companies, helping them to share insights about their great opportunities and threats amid unprecedented economic, political and business turmoil in the world. I’m very excited about joining colleagues such as Bernard Hickey and hosting that discussion though Newsroom’s multimedia platform.”

Find Rod on Twitter: @RodOramNZ

Jim Kayes has formed Jim Kayes Media after eight years with TV Three, most lately as sports presenter on the highly successful Paul Henry Show, and before that was a senior rugby writer and sports editor during 17 years on the Dominion Post newspaper.

A highly regarded sports analyst, Kayes has formed his own blogsite and, via other outlets including Newsroom, will tell great stories in text and video on rugby and sport. He will also appear regularly on Radio Live’s Sunday sports show.

He will contribute rugby stories to Newsroom. “I’m really enjoying the diversity of journalism that freelancing allows.”

Find Jim on Twitter: @JimKayes

