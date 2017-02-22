Court hits pause on Sky TV, Vodafone merger

Spark’s battle to keep Vodafone from getting its hands on All Black rugby took another turn today, writes Mark Jennings.

Sky TV just can’t seem to take a trick at the moment.

Shortly after it announced that its half yearly profit was down by a whopping 32 percent and its subscriber numbers had fallen 5 percent it got some more bad news courtesy of the High Court.

The Commerce Commission’s decision on whether it can take over Vodafone NZ (effectively a merger) is due tomorrow, but a last minute ruling by the High Court means it will have to hold off until rivals, Spark and 2degrees, have time to consider their options.

Spark and 2degrees sought an injunction when they learned that the Commerce Commission was planning to say “yes” or “no” tomorrow but wasn’t going to release the reasons for approving or declining the merger until some time later.

This is a high stakes game and the lawyers’ benches were stacked with QCs. David Shavin for Spark, Tom Weston for Sky and Alan Galbraith for Vodafone.

In granting the injunction, Justice Graham Lang said that without the commission’s reasons it was not possible for Spark and 2degrees to establish whether they had grounds for a judicial review.

“The adverse consequences of not granting interim relief far outweigh the fact that grounds for review cannot be identified with any further precision at this stage.”

Justice Lang also said the rights of consumers were an important reason for granting the injunction.

​”​The transactions have the potential to directly affect consumers in the markets affected by the commission’s decision. There is therefore a significant degree of public interest in the outcome of the clearance decision. As a result, there is also public interest in ensuring that the decision making process has not miscarried in any material way.”

Sky and Vodafone were planning to complete their merger on February 28 if they got a favourable decision tomorrow.

The court order means they will now have to wait for three days after the Commerce Commission releases the reasons for its decision before completing the transaction.

This gives Spark and 2degrees a short window in which to ask for a judicial review. It seems highly likely that they will do so if the merger gets the go ahead.

“We and others believe the proposed merger will be bad for consumers – resulting in poorer choice and higher prices for consumers, especially when it comes to sports content. That was at the heart of our decision to take this Court action,” said Spark’s General Manager Regulatory Affairs, John Wesley-Smith.

“The stay is important for natural justice and fairness: as it will ensure all interested parties have a chance to properly consider the commission’s reasoning and make informed decisions on whether to seek a judicial review if there is a clearance decision.

“Without this stay, there was a risk that Sky and Vodafone would immediately take steps to implement the merger and make it a fait accompli – which would render any future legal review a meaningless exercise.”

Spark is worried that if Vodafone gets more control of video of All Black test matches it will use them to lure mobile and internet customers away with exclusive and irresistible deals.

This would strike at the very heart of Spark’s business and understandably it is looking for every angle it can to stop the deal going through.

Even if it is ultimately unsuccessful the delay is likely to impact Sky and Vodafone.

Sky’s share price has been creeping up in the past few days indicating at least some investors believe the Commerce Commission is going to give the merger a thumbs up. It fell sharply on the news of the injunction (down 2.7 percent) before it was placed in a trading halt.

Vodafone will be becoming increasingly worried about what it is buying into. Sky is losing subscribers and that trend is likely to continue. Advertising revenues are down and costs are up as competition for content intensifies.

Vodafone CEO Russell Stanners, who is set to head the combined entity, has plenty to chew over at dinner tonight.

*Mark Jennings is co-editor of Newsroom. He was Head of News and Current Affairs at TV3/MediaWorks for over 20 years, and led the Newshub integration project. His last story for Newsroom was on TV3’s new show The Project.

