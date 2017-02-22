Work with us: Foreign Affairs and Trade Editor

Newsroom is looking for an experienced and high-profile journalist to be the Newsroom Pro Foreign Affairs and Trade editor, based in the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

This full time role will report and edit jointly for Newsroom, the free public website covering and analysing the things that matter for New Zealanders, and Newsroom Pro, a high-end subscription news service for corporate and Government subscribers.

This is an opportunity to be part of the team that builds an independent, high profile and strong news and analysis publisher from the ground up.

Contact Newsroom Pro Managing Editor Bernard Hickey on 027 866 0011, Direct Message @bernardchickey on twitter or email bernard.hickey@newsroom.co.nz.

The job description follows:

Newsroom Pro Foreign Affairs and Trade Editor

A full time role based in the Parliamentary Press Gallery in Wellington and reporting to the Newsroom Pro Managing Editor, who in turn reports to Newsroom Co-Editor in Chief.

Scope of role

Reporting and editing of news and analysis for Newsroom and Newsroom Pro on Foreign Affairs, Trade, Defence and Security. The editor will break scoops, write backgrounders, analysis, features and interviews on the politics and policy of these beats for both Newsroom Pro (a paywalled news service for subscribers) and Newsroom (a publicly accessible news site funded by a group of core sponsors and aimed at a broad audience of hundreds of thousands).

About half of the time and output from this role will be directed to the broader ‘outside the beltway’ Newsroom audience, while the other half will be directed at the ‘inside the beltway’ audience of subscribers. Reporting work will drive and inform articles for both.

Articles for Newsroom Pro will tend towards ‘smart brevity,’ where news and analysis is targeted at a highly informed and influential audience of newsmaker-subscribers ‘within the beltway’ and at the upper echelons of corporate New Zealand. Articles will be brief, pithy, assume readers know the background and context, and will not simply regurgitate news releases or ministerial statements. Articles will always aim to ‘tack out of the dead air’ away from the reporting of traditional gallery reporters, and ‘kick into the space’ where other reporters and media are either not looking or not covering.

Articles for the Newsroom public site will tend towards ‘smart longevity,’ where the background and context of any issue or event is explained to a wider audience outside the beltway. Articles should stand alone and be thoughtful, original, insightful and authoritative enough for readers to want to share it with their friends, family and colleagues. It should be timeless enough to referred to and shared time and again over a long period.

The editor will work to build a national profile for both Newsroom and themselves through social media activity and traditional media appearances. There will also be opportunities for podcasts and video interviews.

Objective of role

To establish a body of reporting and a reputation for authority, originality and integrity that makes Newsroom and Newsroom Pro essential and valuable to their respective audiences.

To help drive the growth of Newsroom Pro subscriber numbers and the growth of the audiences for Newsroom.

To become a nationally recognised authority in these beat areas with a network of contacts able to create scoops and original reporting that is strong enough to win awards.

To be an integral part of a team of reporters, editors and publishers that builds a business model that sustainably supports independent and essential news and analysis.

Skills

Around seven years of reporting and/or editing experience with an independent news organisation.

The ability to explore, verify and explain an issue in text and in other media to both broad and specialist audiences. The ability to ‘self-start’ with story ideas, interview questions and OIA requests.

The ability to work with other reporters and editors to build and edit an article, and to cooperate with other staff in the Newsroom organisation to make it financially sustainable.

Requirements

Journalism qualifications. This is a full-time position working 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday for 48 weeks of the year. There are four weeks’ annual leave. There may occasionally be some weekend work covering political conferences, and occasional filling-in to finalise early morning emails. These would be offset by time in lieu.

Salary

Salary is by negotiation, along with the potential to earn equity in Newsroom NZ Ltd.

