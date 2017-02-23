Kiwi sailor battles world’s toughest yacht race with broken boat

Conrad Colman is quickly running out of food and power, but that’s not getting in his way, writes Suzanne McFadden.

Surviving on life-raft biscuits and alfalfa sprouts, Conrad Colman is the heroic Kiwi sailor all but forgotten on the high seas.

Colman was proudly the first New Zealander to ever line up in the Vendee Globe non-stop round-the-world single-handed yacht race when it left the French port of Les Sables-d’Olonne last November. And he’s bloody-mindedly determined to be the first to complete the 27,000 nautical mile race – even if he’s now sailing through the Bay of Biscay at walking pace, with only a “squitty wee stump of a mast”, and quickly running out of food and power.

The Vendee Globe is dubbed the Everest of the Seas; the hardest yacht race in the world. Of the 29 sailors who started the race on November 16, it’s likely only 18 will finish. With just 236 miles to go, Colman will probably come home in 14th place, some time on Saturday (NZ time).

But it will be a victory of a different kind for the 33-year-old professional sailor – an international champion who’s circumnavigated the globe three times, but a relative unknown in a country enamoured with sailing.

He could easily have quit the race a fortnight ago. After 97 days at sea, the mast came crashing down on Colman’s 18-metre boat Foresight Natural Energy, with barely 700 nautical miles to the finish line back in Les Sables-d’Olonne.

After cutting away the wreckage of the rig that snapped in rough seas in the middle of the night, Colman thought his race was over. “I curled up in a ball and went to sleep. I was numb to what happened,” he told race headquarters.

“When it all fell down about my head, I could not believe it. I felt like I had failed, the stewardship of my boat, and the stewardship of my race. It was heart-breaking. Emotionally, financially, in every scenario it felt like the pits.”

But this has been a 10-year odyssey for Colman, already an experienced round-the-world sailor when he bought a second-hand boat and scraped together a budget of $740,000 to compete in the Vendee Globe – a far cry from the multi-million dollar projects of the rock-star French skippers in the race. His tiny campaign team consists of his wife, Clara, and an on-shore crewman.

With them in mind, he told BBC Radio 4 yesterday: “I’ve come this far, I’m not going to give up now.”

With typical Kiwi can-do, Colman battled a 5-metre swell to glue the broken boom together and fashion a jury rig from the stump of the mast. But it’s been an agonising crawl to the finish ever since, some days making progress at only 2.4 knots.

It’s been a hungry final passage, too. Having only packed enough food for 100 days at sea, he’s had to dip into his emergency rations – dry lifeboat biscuits, packets of instant soup and, somehow, a handful of alfalfa sprouts. He’s down to 700 calories a day – a third of what he should be consuming. A committed vegetarian, he’s ruled out throwing a fishing line overboard.

The boat has also little sustenance remaining. Colman is determined to finish with no emissions, using only a small solar panel to power his batteries. After losing his radar when the mast snapped, he’s having to use old-school binoculars and a hand-held compass, on constant look-out for cargo ships and fishing boats in the busy European shipping lanes.

“We’re both going to be on our hands and knees when I cross the finish line,” he says of his trusty boat.

Colman is no novice at sea. He spent the first year of his life on a yacht with his ocean-going parents. After getting a degree in political science and economics in the United States, he chose the life of a professional off-shore sailor. He was the first Kiwi to start and finish the famous Route du Rhum, from France to Guadeloupe, before winning overall honours in the 2011-12 double-handed round-the-world Global Ocean Race. In that race, he was lauded for rescuing his British crewmate Sam Goodchild, who fell overboard in the cold, choppy waters of Cook Strait.

And in a couple of days’ time, if the wind gods are kind, he should be applauded as a hero once again.

* Suzanne McFadden (Twitter: @NZdiva) is an award-winning journalist and celebrated author who has covered the America’s Cup extensively in the nation’s media. Her last story for Newsroom was about Team New Zealand’s pedal power.

