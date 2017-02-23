What the Voda-Sky rejection means for four key players 

While the financial markets digest the Commerce Commission’s decision not to give Sky TV and Vodafone clearance to merge, three men will be weighing up what this means to them personally, and New Zealand Rugby’s Steve Tew may see an opportunity, writes Mark Jennings.

Jonas Mitzchke

In London, Jonas Mitzchke will go to bed a bit happier tonight.

Mitzchke is a Senior Vice President at Oaktree Capital Management, the company which owns Mediaworks, which, in turn, owns TV3.

Oaktree got control of Mediaworks by buying what’s known as distressed debt. It bought Mediaworks’ old loans from the likes of ASB and Westpac who were happy to sell at a discount. The banks didn’t fancy such high exposure to a media company in an industry facing huge disruption.

Oaktree’s plan was to ramp up Mediaworks’ profitability and flick it on. It hasn’t worked out that way as losses mount in the television arm and potential buyers disappear.

Sky is the natural buyer of Mediaworks as it alone can get efficiencies and economies of scale from a free-to-air player in this market.

Mitzchke’s heart must have sunk when the pay TV operator announced it was pursuing a merger with Vodafone.

At least now, if he offers Sky a sharp price, he has a chance of getting out with only a modicum of egg on his face.

Russell Stanners

The Vodafone boss has just seen his next job disappear in a puff of smoke.

Stanners was set to run the combined Sky Vodafone business after 14 or so years running Vodafone. He would have headed up one of New Zealand’s biggest public companies and the challenge of bringing together Sky’s content with Vodafone’s distribution platforms must have been an exciting prospect for the industry veteran.

The reverse takeover of Sky also offered Vodafone, an international giant, a way out of little old New Zealand. Vodafone New Zealand now finds itself locked in an intense fight with a resurgent Spark and the small guys, 2 degrees and Vocus (Call Plus), snapping at its heels.

The margins in this business are increasingly tight, and now the merger is unlikely to go ahead, Vodafone must be wondering if its capital would be better employed elsewhere like the rapidly developing African markets.

John Fellet

The merger was the ideal way for Fellet to end his career at Sky.

The expat American has been one of this country’s best CEOs for a long time, but he has been almost powerless to stop the streaming services like Netflix, Lightbox and YouTube syphoning off his subscribers.

Sky has also failed to come up with the right technology at the right time to stream its own programmes, and Vodafone would have helped enormously in this area.

With falling profits and little or no growth prospects, Fellet is now in a bind.

He could look at snapping up Mediaworks for a bargain or an ISP that is less of a dominant player than Vodafone, but he has to do something.

The Wildcard

Watching from the sidelines with a great deal of interest will be the board of New Zealand Rugby.

Its deal with Sky runs until 2020, but New Zealand Rugby knows it will need to make a big choice in the near future.

Does it sell the rugby rights to a media company or telco, or does it go it alone and cut out the middle man? The NBA, for example, has found increasing success with its own League Pass service.

This morning’s decision by the Commerce Commission may well have swung the odds in favour of New Zealand Rugby opting to control its product all from the fields to our phones.