Georgina’s festival performance shines with pride

The words “icon” and “legend” have been overused to the point of near insignificance. As Teuila Fuatai reports, they apply in full to Georgina Beyer.

Long before Georgina Beyer took up politics, she was one of Auckland’s colourful showgirl performers.

As a member of the Bloomers cabaret show at downtown nightclub Alfies during the 80s and 90s, the ex-Labour MP and former Carterton mayor has sung in many early mornings with the “glitterati of Auckland”.

This year, she returned to her old stomping ground to co-host the opening gala of the Auckland Pride Festival, which peaks tonight with the Auckland Pride Parade.

In true diva spirit, Beyer – who has been undergoing dialysis treatment for renal failure for four years – stole the evening with an impromptu lip-synch performance of Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love of All.

“It was slightly spontaneous because I wasn’t sure if I was going to do anything. I had to wait and see how much energy I had left towards the end of the night,” Beyer said.

“All I did was…sort of give them a bit of nostalgia from the old days.”

The staunch LGBTIQ advocate’s 1995 election as Carterton mayor, and subsequent election to parliament as part of the Labour caucus from 1999 to 2005, made her the first openly transsexual person to hold those offices in the world.

“I could see that we had one or two acts left before the finale, and thought well if I’m going to do this, I’d better do this soon,” Beyer said of the night.

“I had some music pending, and off it went.”

The event’s Q Theatre venue, which holds about 500 people at capacity, was full for the evening – with Beyer and other acts making the most of the theatre’s intimate setting.

“It’s like theatre-in-the-round. You can’t just face one way…and I remembered what it was like to be a diva and try and get around,” she said.

And for Beyer – who donned a black floor-length gown with a silk turquoise opera coat for the evening – being part of Pride this year had been a way to give back to the LGBTIQ community.

“It was a nice way for someone like me to do something for the community. I’ve been low-profile and under the radar [with] my health not being the best.”

Her performance also earned a standing ovation from the audience, many of whom remembered Beyer from her diva-performing days of past – as well as her years of work advocating for transgender rights.

“I’ve been a film actress and in television theatre,” she said. “In arenas like entertainment and television, back in the late 70s and early 80s, it did not reflect our real-life stories at all.

“For the transsexual community, and therefore for the gay community in some respects, I helped break barriers and pushed glassed ceilings for us to be out and proud and work like anybody else,” Beyer said.

Louisa Wall, Labour MP and long-time friend of Beyer, said the evening reflected Beyer’s special role in the LGBTQI community.

“It brought a lot of people to tears because it was just beautiful,” Wall said.

“I just think that the community is starting to show their appreciation and acknowledgement. It’s just because we realise she’s such a taonga to the community.”

Auckland councillor Richard Hills, who also attended the night, echoed Wall’s sentiment of Beyer and her performance.

“There were tears, applause and a standing ovation to acknowledge her performance but also to thank her for her decades of work serving communities across Aotearoa.”

Beyer, who lives in Wellington and receives dialysis treatment three-times a week, has been placed on the donor waiting-list for a kidney. She had been temporarily removed from the list last year after tests showed her previous dialysis treatments were not working.

*Teuila Fuatai (Twitter: @teuilafuatai) is Newsroom’s social issues writer. She has returned to New Zealand after a stint in Canada where she reported on workplace and labour issues. She will continue this beat for Newsroom as well as covering migration, housing, public health, and Pasifika peoples. This is Teuila’s first story for Newsroom.

Sign up here to get the first notifications of our Summer Newsroom stories sent straight to your inbox.

Share this story: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

