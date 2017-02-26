BMW’s deal with SBW stuck in neutral

When is a Land Rover faster than a BMW? When is an ambassador not an ambassador? Tim Murphy and Morgan Tait answer the riddles.



He’s the ambassador you have when you no longer have an ambassador.

While Sonny Bill Williams and BMW have drifted apart, they just can’t seem to consciously uncouple.

Despite the luxury carmaker failing to use SBW to publicise its brand as envisaged last October when he was appointed an ambassador and given a smart BMW vehicle, and reviewing his status after customer complaints, it has in the end opted to do nothing.

Contrast BMW’s indecision with Land Rover which swiftly ditched Dan Carter this week over drink-driving.

BMW is still unable to fully cut ties with the All Black-boxer-league star over his emails supporting controversial Muslim clerics. It has ended its ‘review’ – first reported by Newsroom.co.nz last month – but has told complainants it will not change SBW’s status with the brand.

This of course is deliberately vague – his status had already changed in that he was not used for brand events and is not on BMW NZ’s website with other ‘ambassadors’.

Oddly, and possibly provocatively, Williams tweeted a photo of himself this month at Te Aroha after a road trip – sitting on the bonnet not of his smart BMW but of an All Black sponsor Ford’s Falcon.

Nice little road trip to TeAroha springs today #Road2Recovery 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/0unuCesFax — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) February 12, 2017



His original BMW deal had drawn complaints from the German carmaker’s customers including members of the LGBT and Jewish communities about Williams’ association with two Muslim clerics and a photo in which he is using a salute some, wrongly, associated with Isis.

The delicacy of BMW’s position is that it doesn’t want to offend potentially wealthy customers from either the Muslim or Jewish, or separately the gay, communities.

Articles had appeared in Gay Express, on the WhaleOil blog and in motoring publications about Williams’ links to the South African men Mufti Ismail Menk and Ebrahim Bham.

Newsroom’s revelation last month was that BMW was “re-looking” at its relationship with the sports star as a result of the backlash.

It was understood that a senior BMW manager travelled from Australia to New Zealand to address the issue, but the company will now not clarify if any changes have been made to its original agreement with Williams.

In an email sent to complainants, BMW New Zealand’s Managing Director Florian Renndorfer said the company “committed to reviewing” its partnership program in response to complaints.

“As we previously stated, we were surprised and dismayed by your concerns and we have taken your comments very seriously.

“It is never our intention to offend any customer or stakeholder and we sincerely regret that you have issues regarding this matter.

“We have conferred with the various stakeholders involved in the programme, and our review has now been completed. The partnership members and arrangements will remain unchanged.”

When contacted to clarify the statement, BMW New Zealand’s Head of Corporate Communications, Paul Sherley, told Newsroom, “There are no changes to the existing agreement and that’s all we have to say”.

Despite repeated questions, he would not clarify if the “existing agreement” was the same as the original agreement.

The controversy

There is a litany of social media posts between Williams, Menk and Bham including photos of them together and a video in which Menk praises Williams’ commitment to Islam.

There is also a photo of Williams and a friend in which they are accused of doing the “Isis salute”.

While Isis soldiers do use the gesture – a raised index finger – it is widely accepted the sign is not Isis-specific and is a traditional Muslim symbol representing “one Islam”.

However, concerns remained about Williams’ well-documented friendships with Menk and Bham. Menk is known internationally for his comments in 2013 that included saying homosexuals “are worse than animals”.

Bham often speaks on his anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic views.

*Tim Murphy is co-editor of Newsroom. His last article was about a Horizon poll indicating New Zealand’s opposition to a Fairfax-NZME media merger. Morgan Tait is a Newsroom journalist. Her last story was about the initial review of the BMW-Sonny Bill Williams deal.

