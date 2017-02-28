Chorus joins the Newsroom team

Our partner for the technology sector, Chorus, joins us today as a Foundation Supporter.



Newsroom, the quality independent news website launching soon, is welcoming leading infrastructure company Chorus New Zealand as one of the journalism venture’s Foundation Supporters.

Chorus joins Holden NZ and another organisation to be announced late this week as initial partners in the Newsroom.co.nz website being founded by editors Mark Jennings and Tim Murphy with an editorial team of 14 in Auckland and Wellington.

Chorus, currently driving the build of one of New Zealand’s biggest infrastructure projects, the Ultra Fast Broadband initiative, is Newsroom’s exclusive partner for the technology sector.

“Newsroom is thrilled to have a leading New Zealand company with such a clear interest and impact on the country’s future standing with our site for improved public interest journalism and debate,” Jennings said.

Chorus general manager corporate relations Ian Bonnar said:

“Supporting high quality and well informed journalism, which allows complex and important issues to be discussed and debated in the public arena, is pivotal to New Zealand’s future.

“New Zealand needs a diverse media, investment in high quality reporting and insightful commentary on issues. Newsroom will help to deliver each of those, so Chorus is very happy to be a Foundation Supporter.”

Newsroom, a free, open site concentrating on the Things that Matter, launches in coming weeks. At the same time, a paid, subscription news feed, Newsroom Pro, will launch for corporates, professional services firms, public agencies and other organisations wanting up-to-the-minute news intelligence on five subject areas.

Since December, the Newsroom team has run a temporary Summer Newsroom site providing readers with a sampling of content and seeking email sign-ups to update plans for the full site’s launch. Nearly 1000 people have already joined the database in anticipation of the coming boost to NZ journalism.

Newsroom is in the final stages of testing a smart, highly contemporary website developed by news agency AAP in Melbourne. The site launch date will be announced soon.

