Newsroom welcomes Victoria University to the family

Newsroom, the quality independent news website launching soon, has announced that Victoria University of Wellington will be a foundation supporter of the new venture.

The University will provide content for the site as well as financial backing, and joins Holden NZ and Chorus as initial sponsors.

Newsroom.co.nz is being developed by editors Mark Jennings and Tim Murphy, and plans to concentrate on “things that matter”.

It will have an editorial team of 14 based in Auckland and Wellington, supplemented by expert contributors reporting from around the country.

Victoria is New Zealand’s top-ranked university for research quality and is ranked within the top 2 percent of the world’s 16,000 universities.

“Newsroom is very keen to bring Victoria’s world-leading research to a wider audience. University staff have a key role to play in the informing the public about the big questions facing New Zealand, and where we might find the solutions,” Murphy said.

“Articles written by Victoria University staff have already proved very popular on our temporary site that has run since December last year.

“It is a strong sign that people want fresh, considered thinking on the real issues that shape our nation. Victoria University is a perfect partner for us as we look to fill a void in our current media environment” added Murphy.

Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford said a partnership with Newsroom is a natural fit for a capital city university that is committed to being one of the world’s great global-civic universities.

“An important part of our role is to promote and lead public discussion on major issues confronting environmental, societal, culture and economic wellbeing. We also place a strong emphasis on ensuring that our research informs policy and thinking about how to address national and international challenges.

“Victoria academics already make a significant contribution in their role as a critic and conscience of society. We are pleased to have formed a partnership with Newsroom, which is committed to quality journalism and principles that align well with Victoria’s values and aspirations.”

Newsroom, a free, open site will start in coming weeks. At the same time, a paid, subscription news feed, Newsroom Pro, will launch for corporates, professional services firms, public agencies and other organisations wanting up-to-the-minute news intelligence on a range of subject areas.

Summer Newsroom has been providing readers with a sampling of content and seeking email sign-ups ahead of the full site’s launch. Nearly 1000 people have already joined the database in anticipation of the coming boost to NZ journalism.

Newsroom’s website is being developed by news agency AAP in Melbourne. The launch date will be announced soon.

