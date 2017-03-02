Weekend Herald rises above the fold

NZME’s big weekend paper is surging ahead as the others flail mid-river, writes Tim Murphy.

Newspapers in New Zealand have seen the future, and it publishes only on weekends.

The latest sales and readership data for the country’s papers is out today and – in the age of mobiles, snapchat and YouTube – the news on physical sales is generally not great.

The other measure, readership, is partially encouraging.

As the two big NZ publishers, NZME and Fairfax, wait to hear the verdict of the Commerce Commission on their application to merge their businesses, the trends in daily papers are black, white and red all over.

Newspaper Sales

Audit Bureau of Circulation figures show printed newspapers are being bought in ever-decreasing numbers, as expected.

But the numbers are chastening. The biggest and best of them, The New Zealand Herald, is down more than 10,000 copies a day to just 123,794 from one year ago. That’s an 8 per cent drop. The Dominion Post in Wellington fell by 12 per cent and the Press, Christchurch, fell 10 per cent both to the very low 50,000s.

It is not much better on Sundays – the once mighty Sunday Star-Times is off another 13.5 per cent in the past year to just 87,972 copies now from its nationwide footprint. It suffers a further indignity in falling to second place behind the Aukland and North Island focused Herald on Sunday for the first time since the HoS launched 12 years ago.

It is a historic day for the HoS, the compact paper launched in 2004 to help the Herald head off the SST’s almost inevitable rise to biggest paper in the land and biggest recipient of national advertising dollars.

The graph below shows how far the SST has fallen. Partly this is a reflection of the attitude to print newspapers held by its owner Fairfax, against the owners of the Herald on Sunday, and its stable mate the Weekend Herald, NZME.

Fairfax has poured resources into its major news website Stuff.co.nz at the expense of its newspaper titles – meaning it has won the battle of the digital sites continuously over nzherald.co.nz but its newspapers are shadows of themselves. Stuff.co.nz now has a unique monthly audience of more than 2 million New Zealanders and nzherald.co.nz is around 1.77m.

Newspaper Readership

It is within the readership statistics, also released today by Nielsen research, that hope lies. It is a limited hope, in that it appears the future for print newspapers really is going to be on weekends only.

Readership counts the number of people aged 15 and over who read a paper on an average day. A rule of thumb is that around 3 or more people read the paper for everyone who buys it, a ratio known as the pass-on rate.

In a truly remarkable result, the Weekend Herald, the big Herald broadsheet paper on a Saturday, has seen its reader numbers increase by 15 percent or 60,000 people to 472,000 a week.

That is a gain of more than a capacity crowd at Eden Park with an average Mt Smart Warriors’ crowd thrown in. Week-in, week-out over the year.

It is at least the second time in a row the Weekend Herald has seen a surge in readership. It is down to strong support for the paper from within NZME and a highly-focused editorial approach by editor Miriyana Alexander and her team.

The Weekend Herald is New Zealand’s only real international-class newspaper – in scale, scope, ambition and depth –and it is bucking strong trends away from print by investing in investigative writers, smart leisure content and a refreshed magazine stable.

It is such an impressive advertising magnet that it has historically dragged in almost as much revenue a week as the rest of the Herald’s daily issues and its regional newspaper stable put together.

The Weekend Herald readership result has helped drag its five-day a week compact partner, the weekday New Zealand Herald’s readership up too by 19,000 a day on average – as the NZH number is calculated with the Saturday issue included.

The Herald on Sunday, thrust into number one in sales by the SST’s perilous descent, can also celebrate pushing its readership up by 19,000 to 320,000.

These are good results. In an industry beset by falling advertising sales and readers stopping buying a paper and taking their news for free on their mobiles or computers, the ongoing appeal of print for a weekend read must be reassuring.

Fairfax did not make its Saturday edition sales public yesterday, but it too is likely to have seen the Weekend Dominion Post and Weekend Press attracting the eyes of readers with time on their hands. It did not talk up any readership gains for print either. It is resolutely focused on the Stuff juggernaut.

The Australian owner of Fairfax NZ has already predicted repeatedly that its Melbourne and Sydney daily papers, the Age and Sydney Morning Herald will disappear from weekday publication sooner than later – their print versions only appearing at weekends.

In this market, if the Weekend Herald can continue to prove attractive enough for people to want to spend time with it, share it with others and view its high-value retail advertising, it could in coming years be the last, best, newspaper standing.

*Tim Murphy (Twitter: @tmurphynz) is a former Herald editor-in-chief who appointed Miriyana Alexander to the Herald on Sunday editor’s chair (and makes precisely no claim on her weekend successes). He is Newsroom’s co-editor. His last story for Newsroom was about a Horizon poll result indicating a lack of public support for the Fairfax-NZME “StuffMe” merger.

