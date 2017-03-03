Super Rugby starts with a howler

In his first Super Rugby roundup of 2017, Jim Kayes looks at the lopsided competition.

It took six minutes for the doubts to reappear and about 20 minutes for them to have set in, firmly, again. By half time there was no question about it, and by fulltime it was just ridiculous.

There really is nothing super about the Sunwolves. How they can continue to exist in the Super Rugby competition is something only Sanzaar accountants can truly answer. When Ardie Savea crossed for the first try in the Hurricanes’ 83-17 romp it was already apparent this was a mismatch between the defending champions and the team that finished joint last (in terms of competition points) with the equally hapless Kings. With 20 minutes gone the Hurricanes had scored four tries, they led 45-5 at the break and finished 13 tries to three winners. There’s nothing good – or Super – about that.

Sanzaar’s push to expand the Super Rugby competition found few fans last year and it seems the same lopsided games will be just as unappealing this season. The Sunwolves, Kings, Rebels, Force and at least one other South African team should be culled – and Argentina’s Jaguares should be a threatened species too.

This competition is meant to be the best against the best. By spreading the players too thinly in Australia and South Africa, and bringing in Japan’s Sunwolves, Sanzaar’s introduced a level of mediocrity that will once again define too many of the matches. It will be left, yet again, to the New Zealand teams to set the standard.

Last year the Blues were the worst of the New Zealand sides yet their 39 points was eight more than the third placed Rebels managed in the weak Australian conference and a full rugby field ahead of where the Reds, Force, Cheetahs, Kings, Sunwolves and Jaguares finished.

If this year’s first round is an indication, then that gulf in class will be even more pronounced as the Blues looked the best they have been in a seriously long time in beating the (admittedly average) Rebels. Their clash with the Chiefs on Friday should be one of the best games of round two. There was much to like about the Blues outside the powerful display by Rieko Ioane who finished with three of his side’s seven tries. The Blues played with a clear purpose and were able to stick with the task for an away win that’s been rare in recent years. They made 118 tackles, missed 19 and made 10 turnovers – all promising stats from the first match of the season. And now coach Tana Umaga has named six current or former All Blacks on his bench for Chiefs match – a sign of the considerable depth he is building in Auckland.

Just as intriguing is the match between the Crusaders, who scrapped their way to a win against the Brumbies, and the Highlanders who lost to the Chiefs and Ben Smith in the process. Smith’s absence after a head knock is a blow to the Highlanders; but perhaps not as much as the Crusaders will miss Richie Mo’unga. It seems strange to say this about a team that’s provided Dan Carter, Colin Slade, Tom Taylor and others to New Zealand rugby in recent years, but the Crusaders have a first-five crisis. You don’t win big games (and this competition) without quality at first-five and, in that respect, the Highlanders have a clear edge in Lima Sopoaga.

The Hurricanes are at the not-worth-backing odds of $1.04 to do the job against the Rebels this week. For the other already also-rans of this competition, there is relief at hand as the Sunwolves don’t play another New Zealand team till round seven and the Kings don’t play a Kiwi team at all, existing instead on a less than regal diet of Australian and South African teams . That’s after their first round loss to the Jaguares. This weekend the Kings and Sunwolves play each other, not in Tokyo or Port Elizabeth, but at Singapore’s National Stadium. Super rugby at its finest.

*Jim Kayes (Twitter: @JimKayes) is a regular contributor to Newsroom. He spent 17 years in print for the Waikato Times and Dominion Post before joining MediaWorks, where he enjoyed nationwide fame as the face and voice of sports on the Paul Henry Show. Jim’s last story for Newsroom was about the British and Irish Lions’ late-season grind into the New Zealand tour.

Sign up here to get the first notifications of our Summer Newsroom stories sent straight to your inbox.

Share this story: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

