More skilled hands join the support crew

Newsroom welcomes Emma Espiner, Anna Connell, and Justin Brown as contributing writers.



The trio join six other contributors named last month and an editorial staff of 16 working on Newsroom.co.nz, a site dedicated to reporting on issues that matter to New Zealanders, and expanding and deepening debates around them.

Social commentator Emma Espiner will write on Māori issues and health. Espiner spent 10 years working in business and politics before deciding to retrain as a doctor.

She is in her third year studying medicine at the University of Auckland, has a three-year-old daughter, works in Māori public health and is a regular commentator on social issues, health and politics in the national media.

Find Emma on Twitter: @emmawehipeihana

Anna Connell will write on new media, marketing, brand and advertising, and the tension between old and emerging business models.

Connell is a social media and digital communications expert and content marketing strategist. She has been at the helm of BNZ’s social media and content team for five years and commentates on digital trends and news for the Sunday Social show on RadioLive. Before that she was the Development Manager for Auckland Theatre Company.

She works as a writer, speaker, presenter and consultant helping businesses, leaders and not-for-profits to be genuinely useful and worthy of our time in a fragmented media environment.

Find Anna on Twitter: @annagconnell

Best-selling author Justin Brown ‘gets’ Kiwis.

He studies our behaviour and has written numerous books about our idioms.

A popular radio broadcaster, he also likes to ask questions: ‘Who pays the White Ferns if there is no gate charge? How can we get our kids off screens if we’re addicted ourselves? Is Virtual Reality a fad?’

Brown looks at life differently. He’ll continue to do so with Newsroom.

Read Justin’s salute to Martin Crowe for Summer Newsroom

Find Justin on Twitter: @BrownSpeak

Newsroom’s other regular contributors include Richard McManus on technology, Lester Levy on leadership, Suzanne McFadden on innovation and sport, Rod Oram talking to business leaders, Jim Kayes on rugby and Darren Bevan on movies and the screen industry.

