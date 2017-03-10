University of Auckland supports Newsroom

“This is an opportunity to create a thoughtful NZ perspective”



The University of Auckland is a leading supporter of Newsroom, a new independent current affairs and news website.

Newsroom is being developed by former head of news at MediaWorks (which includes television channel Three) Mark Jennings, and Tim Murphy, former editor-in-chief of the New Zealand Herald. The website, which will launch next week, will have an editorial team of 16 based in Auckland and Wellington.

The University, as a founding partner of the news venture, will provide high-quality content and expert commentary for the site. It will join Holden New Zealand, telecommunications company Chorus, and Victoria University of Wellington as initial sponsors.

Mark Jennings says universities have a vital role in informing the public.

“An ill-informed public threatens the democratic underpinnings of our society and economy. The University has a charter to communicate its work as far as it can, and that combined with the high-calibre of its research and expert opinion makes it an ideal, independent source of information and analysis.”

University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stuart McCutcheon says the University is uniquely placed to provide informed content and research-based analysis on issues which are critical to the country’s future.

“In this rapidly changing world there is an appetite for high-grade, trusted content and our researchers and academics are already leaders in providing authoritative and informed news and expert commentary.

“Newsroom is committed to credible and balanced journalism, and this is an opportunity for us to work together and generate a thoughtful New Zealand perspective, which adds to broader global view. We also look forward to working with Victoria University on this initiative.”

Newsroom, a free, open site, will launch on Monday 13 March. At the same time, a paid, subscription news feed, Newsroom Pro, will launch for corporates, professional services firms, public agencies and other organisations wanting up-to-the-minute news intelligence on a range of subject areas.

