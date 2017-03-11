The faces of the Newsroom

The real newsroom.co.nz launches on Monday. Meet the founding team.



Mark Jennings, co-editor Mark’s career in journalism extends back to the late 1970s and, until the founding of Newsroom, was primarily anchored in broadcast news. After 10 years in front of the camera in Australia from 1979-89, Mark returned to New Zealand and began a 27-year career with MediaWorks. He has mentored successive generations of acclaimed and respected journalists, and was responsible for launching Newshub across TV Three and Radio Live. Mark writes about the media industry, business, and the tertiary sector.

Tim Murphy, co-editor

@tmurphynz

Tim is the former editor-in-chief of the New Zealand Herald, and led the newspaper and its digital channels through rapid change in the first two decades of the new millennium.

An experienced journalist with a background in breaking news and political reporting, Tim served as chairman of the Media Freedom Committee for five years. He was also a member of the executive committee of the New Zealand Press Council.

For Newsroom, Tim writes about politics, Auckland issues, and education.

Bernard Hickey, Newsroom Pro managing editor

@bernardchickey

Bernard is is the managing editor of Newsroom Pro, the paid subscription service delivering fast media intelligence to premium paying clients. A financial journalist and commentator with two decades’ experience with agencies and mastheads ranging from Reuters to the Herald on Sunday and interest.co.nz, Bernard writes about economics and politics for Newsroom.

Melanie Reid, investigations editor

Melanie is a veteran of the multi award-winning TV Three news and current affairs unit with a reputation for breaking stories of strong national significance. She leads Newsroom’s reporting team as the primary investigative journalist, specialising in video journalism.

Troy Rawhiti-Forbes, digital communities editor

@troyrf

Troy oversees all social media channels and the daily briefing email. Formerly of the New Zealand Herald, Troy also writes about screen entertainment and the intersection of technology and culture for Newsroom.

Alexia Russell, morning editor

@alexiarussell3

Alexia curates the Newsroom homepage at the top of the day. She had a long career as the director of Newstalk ZB’s national newsroom, and now works with our journalists on story commissions and development. Alexia is also a contributing writer to Newsroom.

Cass Mason, evening editor

Cass curates the Newsroom homepage at the tail of the day. A former New Zealand Herald journalist and digital editor at the Toronto Star, Cass is also a contributing writer to Newsroom.

Steve Deane, sports editor

@stevedeane2029

Steve is familiar to sports readers as a former New Zealand Herald journalist and, more recently, as a publicist. He will produce sports coverage and investigations for Newsroom.

Shane Cowlishaw, national affairs editor

@scowlishaw

For almost a decade Shane reported for a range of Fairfax publications including the Dominion Post and stuff.co.nz, before joining Newsroom. He will write about education, justice, internal affairs, and immigration.

Eloise Gibson, reporter

@eloise_gibson

A former environmental lawyer, Eloise is an internationally-regarded journalist who has written for Fairfax and NZME titles. Eloise writes about science, medicine, and the environment for Newsroom.

Teuila Fuatai, reporter

@teuilafuatai

Teuila is Newsroom’s reporter specialising in social matters including Pasifika peoples, housing, migration, public health, and employment relations. She has previously reported for the New Zealand Herald, as well as the Canadian digital magazine Rabble.

Morgan Tait, reporter

@morgtait

is Newsroom’s reporter specialising in justice, policing, and consumer rights. Before joining Newsroom, Morgan reported on justice and crime for the New Zealand Herald.

James Elliott, legal advisor

@jameselliott8

A noted humourist, James is well known in the legal profession and as a touring comedian with international appearances and writing credits on TV Three’s 7 Days to his name. James is also a contributing writer to Newsroom.

Paul Enticott, video producer

An award-winning TV news and current affairs video editor formerly with TV Three, Paul now runs the Newsroom video production suite.

Lynn Grieveson, Newsroom Pro sub-editor

@lynngrieveson

Lynn is a highly-experienced financial journalist who has written for mass and trade media publications on both sides of the Tasman, most recently Hive News. Lynn is also a contributing photographer to Newsroom.

Newsroom also has a team of world-class regular contributors including Suzanne McFadden, Richard MacManus, Emma Espiner, Lester Levy, Anna Connell, Rod Oram, Darren Bevan, Justin Brown, and Jim Kayes.

Leading academics from Victoria University of Wellington and the University of Auckland will also contribute to Newsroom.

We are proud to be associated with them all, and we are excited to bring their collective expertise to readers.

This is the final posting to the Summer Newsroom site. This version of the site will be closed in due time, however a selection of Summer Newsroom stories will appear in newsroom.co.nz’s archive.

Thank you for your support across the summer, and into autumn. Thanks also to Holden, whose support from the first day has made Summer Newsroom possible, and to Chorus, Victoria University of Wellington, and the University of Auckland for joining us before launch.

With the support of our Foundation Supporters, all the Summer Newsroom contributors, and our earliest audience, we are ready to go.

We are ready to do the news.

